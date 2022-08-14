Aug. 14. 1890: “The Comet is directed to extend a special invitation to Sam Peavler to attend the Davy Crockett celebration at Limestone tomorrow.”
Aug. 14, 1917: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Wm. F. Green, of the Windsor hotel, who has been confined in his room for a fortnight, suffering with gallstones, is somewhat improved today.”
Aug. 14, 1922: A century ago today, The Greeneville Democrat- Sun reported, “Judge D. A. Vines returned to the city this morning from Johnson City and Circuit Court reopened at 9 o’clock. A number of cases are set for trial this week, and court will probably not adjourn until Saturday at noon.”
The Greeneville Democrat-Sun was a newspaper published in Greeneville, Tennessee, from 1920 until 1930, according to www.chroniclingamerica.loc.gov. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. Aug. 14, 1922, fell on a Monday.
Aug. 14, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported news of a birth. “Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Taylor Love announce the birth of a son, Tuesday morning, August 14, 1934, at their home, Elizabethton Pike, near Elizabethton.”
The Elizabethton Pike is now known as the Old Elizabethton Highway.
Aug. 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Between 10 and 15 members of Johnson City’s social circles will be among the models to appear in the autumn fashion show, which will be presented Thursday afternoon at the John Sevier Hotel through sponsorship of King’s department store.”
“The program is slated for 3:15 o’clock and models will be Misses Jean Coley, Carolyn Harrill, Ann Frances Sells, Mary Gordon Minton, small Nancy Jean Smalling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hagan Smalling, and Mesdames Mary Ann Hyder, Virginia Hatcher, Eugene Hunter, W. L. Sherfey, W. A. Starritt, Mildred Brannock, Lena Whitson and Dorothy Tolley.”
“Miss MoVee Lindsey and Miss Beth Rasnick, New York fashion advisors and stylists, who will be commentators at the affair, arrived in Johnson City Tuesday and are preparing special attractions for the show.”
“Miss Lindsey, who has conducted fashion shows for leading stores throughout the country, will address the group on ready–to–wear and millinery. Accessories will be discussed by Miss Resnick, who has designed handbags and jewelry for several well-known manufacturers. She now is associated with King’s New York buying office.”
“Miss Betty Hutchenson, Mary Grey stylist, will comment on fashion trends in hosiery and the ‘coordination of hosiery color to the costume.’”
“Added interest will be in the presentation of many prizes, among them two sets of jewelry, a cosmetic kit, a hat and a ‘budget book.’”
Aug. 14, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Jonesboro’s VFW girles (sic) winners of the Washington County Softball league, were the victims hitter last night in the league playoffs as Lamar took a narrow 1 to 0 victory.”
“Thornton, Jonesboro’s pitcher, was almost as good giving up only two hits. It was one of the finest played games in the girls’ league history. Over 1200 fans saw the contest.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1951.
Aug. 14, 1967: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Bobby Helton and Billy Pike are the doubles champions, and Pike is the singles champion of the City Tennis League tournament completed yesterday at the Recreation Building Courts.”
Aug. 14, 1968: The Erwin Record, in an advertisement, informed readers that Top Value stamp books could be redeemed at Roller Pharmacy, which was located at 109 N Main St. in Erwin.
Top Value trading stamps discontinued operation in the early 1980s. Roller Pharmacy is still in business at the same location.
Aug. 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Limestone Ruritan’s annual Davy Crockett Day Celebration was climaxed yesterday with a brief speech by Sen. Howard Baker and a talent contest.”
“Sen. Baker spoke briefly to the crowd of about 2,000, saying he had come to help honor one of Tennessee’s great forefathers.”
“Baker noted that Crockett was one of many Tennesseans who had contributed significantly to the progress of the nation. The Tennessee senator listed Sam Houson (sic), Estes Keefauver, and several others.”
Aug. 14, 1984: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of an upcoming birthday party. “Plans for a birthday party for the late former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt will be made on Wednesday at the Jonesborough Area Adult Center.”
“The planning meeting, headed by Margaret Gregg, will begin at 7:30 p.m.”
“Anyone interested in the life and achievements of Mrs. Roosevelt, or anyone who had an experience involving her, is invited to attend.”
The article went on to state that the birthday party would be held on Oct. 11; Eleanor Roosevelt was born on Oct. 11, 1884.
Aug. 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge told his Johnson City Press readers that “Now as you crunch down on your celery, you may be aware that you use more calories eating it than are in it.”
“But did you know that celery seed — and garlic and hot pepper — could be the key components in someone’s secret Bloody Mary mix but are also, in fact, some of the ingredients in botanist James Duke’s traveling first aid kit.”
“He has garlic to boost the immune system, hot pepper for the pain-relieving compounds, celery-seed extract because its anti-inflammatory action has kept him free of gout for a year.”
“It’s no accident that the contents of Duke’s briefcase could double as a grocery bag. The noted ethnobotanist and folk medicine expert believes strongly in the ability of food plants to perform as well as pharmaceuticals for certain conditions.”
“His new book, The Green Pharmacy, is loaded with recipes. Arthritis Soup, Cataracts to protect aging eyes, Prosnut Butter to prevent benign prostatic enlargement. They are threaded among more than 400 pages of recommendations of single herbs and combinations for problems from athlete’s foot to warts.”