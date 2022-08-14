Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 14. 1890: “The Comet is directed to extend a special invitation to Sam Peavler to attend the Davy Crockett celebration at Limestone tomorrow.”

Aug. 14, 1917: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Wm. F. Green, of the Windsor hotel, who has been confined in his room for a fortnight, suffering with gallstones, is somewhat improved today.”

