Aug, 14, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Newton Enterprise noted, “After spending several days here on business, Mr. W.C. Kenyon returned to his home in Johnson City, Tenn. this week.”
The Newton Enterprise was a newspaper published in Newton, North Carolina from 1879 until 1919. Newton is about 102 miles from Johnson City.
Aug. 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff, reporting with a dateline from Asheville, N.C., informed readers, “It was learned here today that there are 165 cases of typhoid fever among the interned Germans at Hot Springs 40 miles west of this city and that six or more deaths have occurred.”
“The patients, who were yesterday removed to a local hospital camp, are reported to have drunk the unfiltered French Broad river (sic) water with the intention of making themselves sick so that they war department could not move them to Georgia camps. The rest of the internes ... will be moved at once, it is understood, and Hot Springs will rapidly be equipped as a hospital for American soldiers.”
“It could not be learned today whether Commodore Rusher, former commander of the Fatherland, or other officers of German merchant vessels are (indecipherable) among the typhoid patients who have just been moved from Hot Springs. It is said that the Germans were not vaccinated against typhoid when they were first interned.”
Hot Springs, North Carolina, is about 54 miles from Johnson City.
Aug, 14, 1921: A century ago today, according to the Bristol Herald Courier and with a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The sensational fielding of Center Fielder Huenfelt coupled with timely hitting of his team mates (sic) enabled the Soldiers to cap the last half of the series from the Manufacturers here this afternoon by the close count of 3-2, making the eighth consecutive victory by the Soldiers.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. Unfortunately, we do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 14, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Caught while attempting to rob the John Anderson Filling Station on West Main street (sic) Sunday night shortly before midnight, a man giving his name as Hopkins but who has been going by the name of F.M. Miller during the past week was placed under arrest by Patrolman A.N. Sellers and sent to the county jail at Jonesboro to await preliminary hearing.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
Aug. 14, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Rev. Josephus Hopwood delivered the dedication address of Happy Valley Memorial park at their dedications services yesterday afternoon, taking the place of Ex-Governor A.A. Taylor who was prevented from attending on account of illness.”
“The Rev. Hopwood is 87 years of age and one of the founders of Milligan college (sic). He spoke on the development of Happy Valley since the days of his and the Taylor boys’ boyhood, and praised the work of Mrs. J. Walter Carpenter for the planning and development of Happy Valley Memorial Park.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Aug. 14, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about a murder trial. “Preliminary hearing for two residents of Washington county’s (sic) First Civil District, Claude I. Holt, 19, and Henry Dunbar, 26, charged with murder in connection with the shotgun death August 7 of Oscar Painter, 24, of near Liberty Church, Chuckey, route (sic) 4, has been re-set for this afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Ashe street (sic) courthouse (sic) before Magistrate M.E. Tipton.”
“Arraignment for Holt was to have been yesterday afternoon in the county courthouse, Jonesboro, but was deferred until today at the request of the new defendant, Dunbar.”
“Dunbar requested an attorney from Greeneville to represent him, but apparently could not reach him this afternoon. A warrant was served on the second defendant by sheriff’s officers only yesterday after it appeared Painter, Holt and Dunbar had scuffled over the shotgun.”
“Holt, who was first arrested August 6 on a charge of felonious assault by Deputy Sheriff Ira Shoun, has been held without bond. He was jailed the day following the shooting the night before in the Paint Creek section.”
“Holt was represented by the Johnson City law firm of Guinn and Mitchell, while Frank Hawkins, assistant attorney-general, appeared for the state.”
“Bond was fixed by magistrate Tipton at $2,000, which the accused men made yesterday afternoon.”
“The death weapon was exhibited on the courtroom desk by Jonesboro Constable Scott Vines, who appeared to assist in holding court. The firearm is a sawed-off single-barrel shotgun with a home-made ‘pistol-grip’ crudely fashioned from the original wooden stock. A large oversize metal screw partly held the steel mechanism to the stock, while additional strength was provided by friction tape wound around a portion of the button.”
“Painter lay unconscious at Appalachian Hospital from the time he was injured until he succumbed last Wednesday form the gaping wound in his abdominal region.”
“The courtroom was nearly half-filled with spectators, virtually all form the first district in the ‘lower-end’ of the county.”
Jonesboro was spelled in that way in 1946.
Two thousand dollars in 1946 is now worth approximately $27,866, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 14, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned that “Approval has been given for a new program dealing with drug abuse by the Johnson City Mental Health Center.”
“The action was taken at a meeting of the operating committee of the center yesterday.”
“Fredric Brandt, chairman of the Operating Committee, announced Eric Jones would coordinate the program which is to be conducted in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Eastern State Hospital.”
“The program to be offered will include services to alcoholics and their families as well as to users of other drugs.”
“In addition to coordinating the drug program, Jones was also appointed assistant executive director of the Mental Health Center.”
“According to Robert Owens, executive director of the Center the new drug treatment program is being made possible through a grant of $10,000 from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and additional local funding from the City of Johnson City. The city appropriated $15,000 for the Mental Health Center in the current budget, an increase of $6,000 over last year.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1971 is now worth about $67,085, making $15,000 in the same year to now have the purchasing power of about $100,628. Six thousand dollars in 1970, the year that the City of Johnson City gave that amount of money to the Mental Health Center, now is worth approximately $42,014. All of these current approximate amounts of money are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 14, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, an article in the Johnson City Press carrying the byline of Kristen Hebestreet and with a dateline from Bristol, reported, “An old landfill on Bear Hollow Road here will be dug up and moved to Johnson City’s Iris Glen Environmental Center, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on-scene coordinator said Tuesday.”
