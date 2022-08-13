Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 13, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported, “A young woman, well known in the police circles was seen yesterday afternoon at the ball game and when stopped proceeded to cuss the (several indecipherable words) force out with a result that she was brought to the city bastille on Brush row to spend the night. This morning a friend inquired about her and paid the fine of ten and cents.”

“At this writing the jail is empty.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

