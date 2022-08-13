Aug. 13, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported, “A young woman, well known in the police circles was seen yesterday afternoon at the ball game and when stopped proceeded to cuss the (several indecipherable words) force out with a result that she was brought to the city bastille on Brush row to spend the night. This morning a friend inquired about her and paid the fine of ten and cents.”
“At this writing the jail is empty.”
“A man caught with ‘shine’ in a jug paid $40.00 and costs. It is rather costly to carry the stuff either internally or externally about the city.”
“A garage owner very anxious to get to the fire in Carnegie yesterday morning smiled when he learned that the speed cop was minus a speedometer at the moment he was cited to appear before the judge.”
“A couple found wandering around apparently without a destination put up ten and costs each as appearance bond, which was forfeited when they failed to appear.”
“Monday morning the cases postponed while Judge Pierce was away will be heard.”
“Several retail dealers charged with selling Jamacia (sic) ginger for beverage purposes will appear for a trial.”
A bastille is a jail or prison.
Jamaican ginger was known as “jake”; it was a patent medicine that had a high alcohol content. Thus, it proved to be very popular during Prohibition.
Forty dollars in 1922 is now worth about $705.50, according to www.2013dollars.com.
Aug. 13, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported that Appalachian Hospital had admitted “Mrs. Virginia Norris, Tyner’s Hill, Johnson City, Tenn.”
“Baby Goosby, Johnson City, Tenn.” had also been admitted.
“Mr. Walter Reab, Jonesboro, Tenn.” had been dismissed from the hospital, as had been “Mr. Clayborne Andes, Jonesboro, Tenn., Miss Mary Maples, Telford, Tenn.” and “Mrs. Alice Evans, Limestone, Tenn.”
Regarding emergencies, Thurman Leonard of Johnson City had received treatment that consisted of “sutured head and elbow.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1934.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read an interesting story with a dateline from Greeneville, and a date from Aug. 12. “Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who became the owner of a 150-acre farm in Greene county Monday with the filing of the will of the late Rev. A. B. Starnes in the county court clerk’s office here, will have ‘no comment’ on the bequest until she learns more about it, her secretary, Miss Malvina Thompson, said today.”
“The secretary replied ‘not that I know of,’ when asked if Mrs. Roosevelt knew Starnes, and said she did not recall there ever having been any correspondence between the Roosevelts and Starnes.”
“The 70-year-old bachelor preacher, who died last week in Fredericksburg, Va., left an estate unofficially valued at $25,000.”
“Under terms of the will filed for probate in county court here, the Rev. Starnes, who never affiliated with any denomination, left Mrs. Roosevelt his almost inaccessible 150-acre farm about 16 miles from here and all personal property.”
“The will attested in 1941 by County Judge S. W. Doty and naming the late President Roosevelt as executor, directs that Mrs. Roosevelt receive all his land except five acres on which stands the Starnes Sunrise Church. The will provides that she erect a monument to cost no more than $200 over his grave and that she maintain the farm, church and adjourning graveyard in good condition during her lifetime.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $332,300, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 13, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “Daylight-Savings Time is founded on the old idea of cutting off one end of a blanket and sewing it on the other end to make it longer.”
Aug. 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Col. Douglas will join the Hamilton of Johnson City staff August 14. His responsibility will be property management, according to Tom Mottern, president.”
“Col. Douglas is a native of Nebraska and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska.”
“He is a veteran of over 32 years in the Army and has been assigned for the past four years as an assistant professor of military science at East Tennessee State University.”
“Col. Douglas and his wife, Charlotte, reside on Rt. 1, Johnson City. They have four children.”
“Col. Douglas is a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Elk’s Club, secretary of the Johnson City Lions Club, and a member of the First United Methodist Church.”
The Hamilton referred to Hamilton National Bank.
The article did not mention Col. Douglas’ given name.
Aug. 13, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported the loss of a prominent former resident. With a dateline from Atlanta, readers learned that “Claude Anders, 73, owner and operator of Ober Gatlinburg in Tennessee, died Monday at Emory University Hospital of complications from heart surgery.”
“Anders, who built the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway in 1973 and purchased to the ski resort two years later, underwent surgery a month ago to replace a heart valve.”
“He was a Roan Mountain, Tenn., native and had lived in Johnson City, before moving to Gatlinburg in the 1970s.”
“He was active in the Tennessee Legislature and was the force behind the development and building of the Johnson City Boys Club and other civic and community projects.”
“He operated the Consolidated Utility District before it was acquired by the city of Johnson City.”
“Anders was a supporter of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Zeno Wall Jr. Tourism Award in 1988.”
“He was a supporter of the Smoky Mountain Boys and Girls Clubs, the local United Way and the Tennessee Special Olympics.”
“Mr. Anders sponsored scholarships at Gatlinburg-Pitman High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.”
“He was trained as a pilot during World War II and served in the Pacific Theater of Operations as a second lieutenant.”
“Funeral arrangements are incomplete.”