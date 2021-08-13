Aug. 13, 1885: The Comet reported two items of interest, both of which originated from Greeneville, Tennessee. “Mr. A.F. Babb, of the 12th district, informs us that he, last Sunday, killed the largest snake that has been killed in his neighborhood this year. It measured ‘nigh on to’ four feet in length, and from six to eight inches in circumference. It was of the copper head variety.”
“The preliminary trial of Dr. Cohen, the bigamist, was heard here Monday. It was tried before Esquires Fry, Gass, and Olyphant. Mr. J.F. Hale appeared for the prosecution, and Robinson & Robinson for the defendant. The woman that is reported as wife No. 1 swore that she had been living with Cohen for 27 years and had five children, but that they never were married. Her reason for appearing on the witness stand was that she did not want to see him punished for a crime he never committed. The Honorable Court saw it in their line of duty to bind him over to Court, and fixed his bond at $1,000, in default of which he was sent to jail. The last report we have from the jail is that Cohen is sick and eats nothing whatever.”
One thousand dollars in 1885 is now worth about $28,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 13, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet opined while reporting, “If you don’t believe Johnson City is a free silver berg, just glance at the score of Friday’s game at Bellevue Park between the Bristol and Johnson City teams. A large crowd was in attendance and the game at times very interesting, but it came near being a 16-to-1 victory for the home team, the score standing 15 to 7 in favor of Johnson City.”
Aug. 13, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported several news items of interest to its readers. “Nat T. Gourley, of Morristown, Tenn., is visiting Mr. and Mrs. Geo. W. Hardin on Watauga avenue (sic). After spending a few days here, he will go to Carter county (sic) to visit old friends. Mr. Gourley is 86 years old, reads without glasses and attributes his good health to the fact that he never drank or used tobacco in his life.”
“Mrs. Wm. E. Reynolds and Miss Helen O’Connor, of Washington, D.C., are the guests of Mrs. Earl Jackson at 105 Holston avenue (sic). They will be the week end (sic) guests of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Trusler, of Jonesboro. Mr. Reynolds is holding a very important position in the Navy Department, being a Yeowoman which is quite an honor. Miss O’Connor is very prominently connected, being a niece of the great Irish leader who was the great leader in the fight for Home Rule in Ireland.”
“N.E. Remine, aged fifty-one years, died at 7:30 this morning at his home in Bristol. He had been in declining health for the past two years and had recently returned from Johns-Hopkins Hospital at Baltimore. The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon in Bristol, interment following at that place.:
“A Washington county (sic) boy, and a graduate of Washington College, an athlete and leader of sports, he later became city editor of the Johnson City Comet of this place, which position he held for several years. From Johnson City he went to Abingdon, where he made quite a reputation in handling the celebrated Baker-Gilmer trial that attracted wide attention at the time. Shortly afterwards he became identified with the Bristol Courier and at the time of his death was newspaper correspondent to a number of State and outside papers and secretary of the Bristol Board of Trade.”
Jonesboro was spelled in that way in 1918.Aug. 13, 1921: One hundred years ago today, trouble continued at the sanitorium in Johnson City, according to the Nashville Banner. With a dateline from Johnson City, it was reported, “Claude P. Hoffman and Sykes Moberly, sanatorium patients, arrested by United States Deputy Marshal Joseph Phillips on the charge of violating internal revenue laws and the Federal prohibition act, were arranged before United States Commissioner E.J. Vaughn and upon the evidence bound to await the action of the Federal grand jury. Hoffman pleaded guilty to the charge; Moberly not guilty. Commissioner Vaughn fixed their bonds at $250 each.”
“From the sworn statement at Inspector General Charles M. Pearsall of Dayton, O., it is shown that Sykes Moberly admitted having purchased a pint of whisky in or near Johnson City and of his having carried it to one Robert Guillen, a bed patient in the national sanitorium.”
Two hundred and fifty dollars in 1921 is now worth approximately $3800, according to www.in2013dollars.com.The sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 13, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the town was getting ready for a new hospital. “Immediate construction will start on the Memorial Hospital it was indicated at a luncheon meeting yesterday of the Chamber of Commerce directors at John Sevier Hotel clubroom.”
“Full details concerning disposition of the project will be released the latter part of this week, Truett Siler, president, said.”
“Siler was optimistic over the outcome of yesterday’s session and said ‘definite action was taken after considerable deliberation.’”
“Directors expressed belief that federal aid could be secured to up the construction fund, although the Hill-Burton Bill, which would authorize the release of federal funds for such purposes still needs president (sic) Harry Truman’s signature.”
“The Chamber president said however that work on construction of the hospital would not hinge on the proposed bill becoming law.”
“The project was launched more than a year ago.”
Aug. 13, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were treated to a front-page picture of school construction. In a captioned photograph, readers learned, “The first of 274 tons of structural steel of the new vocational school building in the Liberty Bell complex was raised yesterday by Powell Construction Co. The 2 1/2-ton piece of steel is 16 feet high and 50 feet wide. The building will be 503 feet long and 157 feet wide.”Aug. 13, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article written by Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “After another bout Monday with water through a leaky roof, the Johnson City Public Library’s director said he does not know whether his 15-year-old building will last until its replacement opens.”
“’I don’t have a definitive answer to it,’ Mark Thomas said. ‘I hope (the building will last). But the signs are not particularly encouraging right now.’”
“City Manager John Campbell, who was unaware of the latest leak, said he has not received any evidence to contradict a 1990 consultant’s report, which said the building could last 15 years, with repairs every few years. He said, though, he would not recommend that the city wait until 2005 to replace the library.”
