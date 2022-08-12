Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet warned readers, “Lightning seems to have a peculiar attachment to our city’s trolley wires, and lately has caused no little inconvenience, to say nothing of expense. As a result of one of its freaks Thursday quite a number of people, who had gathered at the lake to witness a game of ball, were compelled to walk, or by other means make their return to the city.”

“This last was not the first time this summer that the lightning has interfered with the street cars, but it is an interruption liable to occur at any time with no one to blame.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video