Aug. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet warned readers, “Lightning seems to have a peculiar attachment to our city’s trolley wires, and lately has caused no little inconvenience, to say nothing of expense. As a result of one of its freaks Thursday quite a number of people, who had gathered at the lake to witness a game of ball, were compelled to walk, or by other means make their return to the city.”
“This last was not the first time this summer that the lightning has interfered with the street cars, but it is an interruption liable to occur at any time with no one to blame.”
Aug. 12 ,1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “The principal business section of the city is surrounded by railroad tracks, in a triangle. One of them, however, is an industrial siding and (indecipherable) track, instead of a main line. At this time, an underpass is being constructed under two parallel railroads on one side of the triangle, and viaducts are being projected for early construction of other points in the city. Railroad gates, with guards, are maintained.”
Aug. 12, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Sallie Mueller, 48, and W. L. Dykes, 55, were freed of charges in connection with the death of the woman’s husband, Jacob C. Muller, at a hearing before Magistrate F.B. Poteat of Jonesboro here yesterday.”
“The pair had been held Since August 1, the day Mueller’s death occurred.”
“It was indicated in the testimony that Mueller’s liver had been ruptured as though by a severe blow. The woman and Dykes, who boarded with her and her husband at their home on Market street extension, were taken into custody after the dead body of Mueller had been found lying on a blood-covered pallet. They had been detained under $5,000 appearance bonds.”
“Shortly after the hearing opened the state placed the following persons on the witness stand: M. L. Cannon, the undertaker; Dr. George J. Sells, Deputy Sheriff Osborne, Steve Garland, Mr. and Mrs. Stansberry, a Mr. Spurlock, and R. Dugger.”
“Immediately after the state rested its case, Herman N. Cantor, counsel for the defense, introduced a motion for dismissal on the grounds that no evidence had been produced that would link Mrs. Mueller and Dykes with it.”
“Magistrate Poteat sustained the motion and the case was dismissed.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Five thousand dollars in 1936 now has the approximate purchasing power of $106,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle noted several news items. “James Tallister, 17, of Johnson City, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital Sunday for treatment of several grease burns about his arms, attendants said. His condition is not regarded as serious.”
“Johnny Britton of city, route 1, was treated for glass cuts form a fall, and dismissed.”
“One Johnson Citian, Charles Shell, about 47, was jailed on a charge of a traffic collision at Buffalo and Cherry streets about 9 o’clock Sunday night, headquarters records showed yesterday.”
“Shell, who was driving west on Cherry by Clinchfield Railroad station at the time of the accident, later forfeited $54.50 following his arrest by Captain Tom Howell, Patrolmen Jack Andrews and Mack Ferguson. Shell’s companion was arrested on a drunkenness count.”
“The other driver was listed as Bennett Stanton of city, route 3.”
“Several more minor mishaps were checked, including one at Main and Spring streets. While police were investigating, a larger mishap occurred while a sailor was driving from his parking place on Main street nearby.”
“A former Chattanooga man, Charles Hutchens, operator of Hilltop Inn on new Jonesboro road, faces preliminary hearing today at 2 p.m., before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun on a charge of possessing whisky.”
“Rex Carden of Sidney street faces the same charge at the same time before Shoun, Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s office said. Raids were conducted by sheriff’s officers Saturday night when small quantities of liquor were taken, deputies said. Both have been freed on $500 bond pending arraignment.”
“Companies No. 2, 3 and 4 answered a call about 8:30 a.m. yesterday to Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works where an electrical switchbox in the machine shop was on fire, Chief L. L. Geisler said. The damage, which was confined to the box unit, was relatively small, he added.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
The “new Jonesboro road” referred to is now known as West Market Street; it becomes Jackson Boulevard in Jonesborough.
Aug. 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Bruce Shine, Democratic committeeman from Tennessee, says Sargent Shriver will help Presidential candidate Sen. George McGovern in Tennessee and the nation.”
“And, Shine said yesterday he believes Shriver, former Peace Corps director and now Democratic vice presidential candidate, will visit Tennessee before November and is holding hope that McGovern will campaign here.”
“Shine, in an exclusive interview with the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, said Shriver will be a Democratic advantage in Tennessee because of Shriver’s association with George Peabody College in Nashville.”
Aug. 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Chevy Chase, Md., readers of the Johnson City Press learned news of the death of a former prominent area resident. “Retired Air Force Col. George Walter Marthens II, 84, died Thursday, Aug. 7, 1997, at his home.”
“He was a native of Pittsburgh and had also lived in Arizona. Mr. Marthens was a son on the late Sadie Willets.”
“He was a career officer in the military and an honors graduate of the University of Arizona, Tucson, Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., and the Armed Forces Staff College. Mr. Marthens also owned a corporation, managed financial investments, conducted research and analysis in the oil and gas field, and researched and drilled his own oil and gas wells in West Virginia.”
“During his military career, Mr. Marthens received numerous Meritorious Service medals, including two Legion of Merit medals.”
“He joined the last Calvary Regiment when he began his military service, served as an Army Air Cargo pilot in World War II, and in post-war Europe was special liaison and field officer for the U. S. Defense Department. He also served as an Air Force special projects officer at the Pentagon and served with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”
“Mr. Marthens served as vice chairman of the Carter County Bank Board of Directors, Elizabethton, Tenn., and as chairman of both the board of directors and the executive committee of First People’s Bank, Johnson City, Tenn.”
“Survivors include his wife, Louise Reece Marthens; two daughters, Louise R. Marthens, Gaithersburg, Md., and Carol A. Marthens, McKinney, Texas; two sons, George W. Marthens III, Centreville, Va., and Bradford G. Marthens, Block Island, R. I., and two grandchildren.”