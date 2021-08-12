Aug. 12, 1840: The Whig reported sad new to its readers. “Departed this transitory life, on Friday eve (indecipherable) the 31st ult., at the residence of Dr. Vance, in this town after a painful illness of four weeks, Jesse J. Williams, in his 22nd year. He was a native of this county.”
“Ult” is an abbreviation meaning “in the previous month”, so we know that Mr. Williams died on July 31 of 1840.
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
Aug. 12, 1896: Sad news awaited readers of the Herald and Tribune 125 years ago today. “S.H. Anderson lost a good horse last week, caused by being over heated. Persons having occasion to do driving in this hot weather should be merciful to the horse.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1896.
Aug. 12, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Letters recently received by Mayor C.P. Faw from his three sons in France tell of their promotions from the ranks since their arrival over seas (sic).”
“Harry the youngest in his last letter dated in July announces that he has been made top sergeant in his company of engineers, while Isaac, the oldest, has been advanced to corporal in another company. Will was recommended in May for a commission, but as Mayor Faw has not heard from him in several weeks he does not know whether he received the promotion or not.”
“The three of them enlisted a year ago and have been across for months. Their friends back here will be glad to (sic) know of their promotions each lad climbing up from the rank of private soldier. Mayor Faw is just proud of his three and only sons.”
Aug. 12, 1921: A century ago today, baseball was in the news in Johnson City. With a bylined article by Norman E. Brown, The Rock Island Argus reported, “Every now and then a ‘base-ball (sic) family’ bobs up – for example, the Delehantys, the more recent O’Neill brothers and others. But the Appalachian league (sic) now furnishes the most unique family situation in the game. Three members of the Johnson City Tenn., team in that circuit are brothers – and sons of Governor Alf Taylor, of that state. David H. Taylor is manager of the club and catcher. Alfred Alexander Taylor, Jr., is pitching and playing outfield on his off days. Robert Love Taylor is playing third.”
“The Johnson City team has been leading the league and the Taylor boys have been playing an important part in the team’s fast pace. Dave leads the catchers of the league in fielding and ‘Bob’ tops the third sackers. Alfred Jr., is a winner on the mound and a good hitter.”
The article continued to state, “The three boys broke into the game while studying at Milligan college (sic) in upper East Tennessee.”
“Taylor, Senior, is, of course, proud of the work of his sons on the diamond and sees a game whenever possible. Taylor has the distinction of being Tennessee’s second Republican governor since the Civil war (sic) days.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Rock Island Argus was a newspaper published in Rock Island, Illinois. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in the year 1921.
Aug. 12, 1940: According to the Johnson City Press, “Roy Beason was honored with a dinner on his birthday, August 4. Those enjoying the dinner and wishing him many happy returns of the day were: Mrs. Luis Carriger, Mrs. William Mayby, Mr. and Mrs. Winslow Erwin, Miss Elberta Erwin, Miss Maude Rollins, Miss May Wilson, Mr. Alex Jackson and Mr. William Keebler.”
Aug. 12, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Cartersville, Georgia, and following several recent news items in this column, the Kingsport Times reported on the on-going situation in McMinn County, Tennessee. Readers learned, “Pat Mansfield, ex-sheriff of McMinn County, Tenn., who for years headed the dominant political organization there, said today he would never understand what caused the Aug. 1 siege of the county jail by former soldiers in which 18 persons were wounded.”
“In the battle, the ex-GI’s forced the surrender of sheriff’s deputies barricaded in the jail. Subsequently the former vets were declared the victims in the election for county offices.”
“Mansfield and his former chief deputy, Boe Dunn, are visiting friends here. They fled when the fight at Athens, Tenn., ended. The veterans charged ballot box irregularities.”
“’How any people,’ said Mansfield, ‘could have changed from life-long friends within a few hours into a blood-thirsty mob yelling for our lives is something I will never understand if I live a thousand years.’”
“The morning of Aug. 1, election day in McMinn (County), Mansfield was sheriff and candidate for the state senate.”
Athens is located approximately 162 miles from Johnson City.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News.
Aug. 12, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered advice in the Creative Mothering column written by Terri H. Stanley. “There comes a time when your child brings home a new friend and as their relationship grows closer you find that the friend isn’t all that he might be as an idea playmate. He lies, perhaps, or ignores his mother’s instructions or cheats at games. Your first impulse is to eliminate this bad influence on your impressionable youngster, but you’d better consider this: if your child is young and bendable certainly his own family will have a far greater influence on him right now. Wouldn’t it be wise to let him view objectionable values while such is the case? Then, too, if charity begins at home, mightn’t this be a good chance for you both to help a youngster who hasn’t had the best of guidance at home? Weigh all the pros and cons before you act.”
Aug. 12, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a letter to the editor written by Sarah Davis, who was director of the Johnson City Area Arts Council. In part, the letter stated: “The Johnson City Area Arts council proudly acknowledges the support of First American National Bank in its efforts to improve the quality of life for the people of Johnson City and the surrounding area by supporting the 1996 ‘Arts Adventure Summer Camp.’”
“This year the day camp was held at the new arts elementary school, Mountain View – a school facility our entire region can be proud of. We are also grateful for the cooperation, assistance and enthusiasm of Dr. Debra Bentley, principal, and Jo Anne Pasqua, art instructor and site coordinator.”
“The camp’s success is due to the careful and imaginative planning of all the teachers – Carmelita Freeman-Dixon, Jane Martin, Jennifer Schmidt, Trish Collins and Mrs. Pasqua. High school volunteers were Andrea Freeman, Amanda Edney and Brett Jenkins.”
