Aug. 11, 1887: The Comet advised, “F.P. Baxter will soon open a first class private boarding house. He has a splendid location with a new house, rooms large and newly furnished, will doubtless give satisfaction. Terms reasonable. Address or call and see F.P. Baxter, Walnut and Spring Sts., Johnson City, Tenn.”
Aug. 11, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news about an elegant fete in Johnson City. “Johnson City has enjoyed few more elegant affairs than the reception given by Mrs. J.A. Martin and Mrs. F.B. St. John Friday evening, at the former’s lovely home on Watauga avenue (sic), in honor of their cousins and guests, Miss Johnson, of Texas, Miss Blair, of Loudon, and Miss Whitaker, of Virginia. They were assisted in receiving by Misses Annie Gentry, Martha Henderson and Nannie Martin, who did the honors of the evening in their usual graceful and pleasing manner. The Martin residence is one of the handsomest in the city, and upon the occasion was a picture of loveliness. The three large parlors were thrown into one immense drawing room, which was profusely decorated with delicate flowers and plants. Delightful refreshments were served, consisting of all kinds of ices, cakes, etc., after which the evening was happily spent in music, recitations, etc. Those present were Misses Nellie Hoskins and Jessie Moffitt, Knoxville; Mary Carr, Alice Carr, Nora Cunningham, Kate Martin, Kate Simcox, Florence Harris, Dora Cargille, Sallie Chandler, Retta Lyle and Miss Kennedy, of Des Moines, Iowa. Messers. F.D. Love, DeLong, Rice, Charles Cargille, Raymond Lyle, J.W. Crumley, W.W. Kirkpatrick, S.S. Crumley, Jas. St. John, Louise Gump, Buford Mathes, Bob Martin, E. Dudley Duncan, J.F. Crumley, Geo. Wofford, Revs. Herndon and Wilde.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Aug. 11, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Watauga Democrat reported, “Our friend, John H. Cook, of Johnson City, Tenn., has been spending the past month with loved ones and friends in Watauga, will leave for his home tomorrow morning. He was a pleasant and appreciated caller at our office yesterday.”
The Watauga Democrat was, and still is, a newspaper published in Boone, North Carolina. Boone is located in Watauga County, and is about 53 miles from Johnson City.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 11, 1928: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Johnson City Soldiers will face the Bristol Mountaineers Saturday and Sunday in two games that will test the full strength of the Troopers. Saturday afternoon the Soldiers journey over to Bristol to batter the Mountaineers in their own back yard and will play a return engagement in Johnson City Sunday afternoon.”
“These two teams have met four times this season, three times the Mountaineers have come through with the big end of the score. The only game won by the Troopers was the opening tilt played in Johnson City.”
Aug. 11, 1930: Johnson City Staff-News readers learned of a tragedy. “Fire was noted in the four-room home of the Witt family, located at Lakeview Park, near the northern limits of Johnson City, shortly after four o’clock. It was discovered by Francis Wicker, a friend, who was sleeping in an automobile in front of the house, after having attended a midnight moving picture show here with I.C. Witt. He started to give the alarm, when a quantity of fireworks stored in a (indecipherable) room of the cottage exploded. He succeeded in getting out, but the crash and flames snuffed out the lives of five before the fire department could be called. The bodies were found by firemen a few minutes later, in the ashes of the home.”
“Mrs. Witt, her two children, I.C. Witt and Paul Reeder were sleeping in the cottage at the time, and it is thought they were stunned by the explosion, and were caught in the inferno immediately following.”
“Hugh L. and Charles Witt came here from Knoxville, and had charge of the amusement park section of Lakeview, under lease from E.S. Cox, the owner. They operated several amusement devices, rides, fireworks displays, etc., and had a considerable quantity of fireworks stored in one room of the house, which they occupied under lease from Mr. Cox. The house was owned by E.B. and C.C. Cox of Johnson City, and was valued at about one thousand dollars. “
One thousand dollars in 1930 is now worth about $16,269, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 11, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were alerted to an advertisement from the Do-Nut Shop, which was located at 119 Buffalo St. The Do-Nut Shop carried cakes, pies, and of course, donuts. Their telephone number was 1291-W.
Aug. 11, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Margaret Wohlford and Claude Young were first place winners for north and south at the meeting of the Twin City Duplicate Bridge Club in the Pet Dairy building.”
“Mrs. J.W. Bennett and Blanche Cash were second place winners with Mrs. W.T. Mathes and Dr. R.C. Antle third.”
“For east and west, Dr. J.C. Neal, Jr., and Dan Wexler were first place winners, Betty Plant and Dr. Dudley Gallagher second place and Mrs. Mildred Mitchell and Polly Phette place third.”
“The next meeting is scheduled for August 15 at the Town House, Erwin.”
Aug. 11, 1969: With an Elizabethton dateline, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported ”The ninth annual Watauga Academy reunion is set for Sunday at the Butler Baptist Church with an all-day session planned for former students.”
“The academy was torn down in 1948 when Watauga Lake was formed.”
Aug. 11, 1971: A half-century ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned of two accidents, both of which could have been much worse. “Beulah Steppe, Rt. 4, Elizabethton, was treated at Carter County Memorial Hospital yesterday evening for injuries received when a pony knocked her to the ground. She received injuries to her head, back, and right arm when the animal stepped on her.”
“Frank Hawkins, 535 Circle View Dr., was discharged from Memorial Hospital yesterday following treatment for injuries sustained in a power mower accident Saturday. The accident occurred at his home. Hawkins is an account executive with the Display Advertising Department of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
Carter County Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 11, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Tad Dickens, who identified as a Press intern, the Johnson City Press reported, “In the midst of Tennessee’s 200 years of progress are some places to see how the state used to look.”
“Those places are museums devoted to local history. The museums, which get little municipal or state money, and are an important part of the historical spectrum, said Lois Riggins, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum.”
“’(Thomas P.) ‘Tip’ O’Neill (former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives) said, ‘All politics is local,’ Riggins said. ‘I think you can easily apply that to history as well.”