Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
According to chroniclingamerica.loc.gov, the Morristown Gazette was published from 1867 until 1920. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Two large hospitals are maintained in Johnson City. One, a large modern hospital building, thoroughly equipped, incorporated and owned by a number of the business and professional men of the city. Cost about $100,000. Another hospital, in a modern building is operated by physicians of the city, successfully. All emergencies (indecipherable) are handled promptly, in connection with up-to-date motor ambulance service in the city, and the two hospitals have been able to care for all cases presented. It is said that the hospital facilities are ample to care for all cases in the city under normal conditions, for several years.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1922 is now equal to approximately $1.763 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Aug. 11, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle carried news of various activities of several area residents. Readers learned that “Miss Elsie Forbes has returned to her home at Linville, N.C., after a weeks’ visit with Mrs. H.C. Seaton, Miss Bonne Hill, and Mrs. Will Burleson.”
The Seatons and Miss Hill continued their activities. “Mrs. H.C. Seaton, Miss Bonnie Hill, Frank Seaton, Virginia Lee Seaton, and Betty Seaton motored to Marion, Va., Sunday.”
“Bartwell Baldwin of Atlanta, Ga., is spending this week with friends here.”
“Mr. and Mrs. B.M. Wolfe, Jonesboro entertained Sam Keebler, Limestone, Joe Campbell, Morristown, Gene Saylor, Nashville, Mitchell Wallace and J.W. Smith, Jonesboro, as their dinner guests recently.”
“Mrs. Eva Gaut of Richmond, Va., arrived Sunday to spend her vacation here with her daughter, Mrs. W.A. McDonald, Tacoma avenue.”
“Mrs. B.A. Foster, of Market street extension, underwent a serious operation Saturday at Parker-Budd hospital.”
“Warren and Eugene Shoun of Erwin have returned to the home of their grandparents, Captain and Mrs. C.L. Norris, after undergoing tonsil and adenoid operations at Campbell’s hospital.”
“Miss Bill Norris has returned from Erwin, where she was the guest of her grandparents, Captain and Mrs. C.L. Norris, several days last week.”
“Miss Fay Norton is ill at her home, Lamont street.”
“Mrs. E.B. Wilkens, nee Louise Hyder, of Asheville, N.C., who is a director at the Girl Scout day camp is spending each night with Miss Martha St. John at Watauga.”
“Mr. Harry Hites of Washington, D.C., is spending his vacation with his mother, Mrs. H.H. Hites, East Watauga avenue.”
“Dr. C.R. Smathers and son, Charles Ralph, Jr., motored to Asheville, N.C. Sunday.”
“Z.B. Thiggins was a guest at Roan Mountain Inn, Roan Mountain, last week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. Hull of Kingsport were visitors at Roan Mountain Inn last week.”
“Miss Margaret Cox of Limestone is visiting Miss Mary Propst, 312 Hamilton street.”
Miss Probst continued with her activities: “Miss Mary Probst was a visitor in Limestone last week, the guest of relatives.”
“Mrs. Belle Holcomb returned Saturday to Cleveland, Ohio, after spending six months with friends and relatives here.”
“Mrs. Walter T. Haun, The Maples, Maple street, has as her guests Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Evans of Leonia, N.J.”
“Dr. and Mrs. William G. Preas accompanied by Miss Betty Preas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Preas, Jr., are vacationing at Myrtle Beach, S. C.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Alex Patterson of Birmingham, Ala., former residents of this city, will arrive Wednesday to be guests of Mr. and Mrs. Francis B. Smythe, East Holston avenue.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
The Parker-Budd Hospital was a private hospital, as was Campbell’s Hospital.
Aug. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Many persons who attended the showing of ‘The Hucksters,’ a mingled love drama and comedy starring Clark Gable, at Bonnie Kate Theater Sunday, were saying today that it (is) one of the best pictures seen in Elizabethton in a number of months.”
“The picture will continue thru Wednesday and persons who liked the picture for one reason or another were today urging their friends to see it. Some ar (sic) reported to have offered to pay the admission charges if their friends will go.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication in Elizabethton.
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. Aug. 11, 1947 fell upon a Monday.
Aug. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “David Poe, 3, Rt. 4, was treated at Memorial Hospital late Wednesday for severe lacerations to both feet received by a power lawn mower accident. He was struck by blades on a mower operated by his father, Charles Poe, postal carrier, according to sheriff’s officers yesterday.”
“John Woodson, 112 W. Tenth Ave., reported to city police the theft of a renewal decal from his license plate sometime in the past two weeks.”
“Mrs. Betty Willis, spokesman for Southerland Construction Co., reported the theft of five thermostats from Stratton School. The thermostats are valued at $170. Det. Sgt. Charles Miller and Det. Sgt. Wayne Adkins investigated.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Correspondent Michael Joslin and a dateline from Brevard, N.C., Johnson City Press readers learned that “Waterfalls are a treat for the senses. The sight of rushing water, the sounds of their thunderous crash into a deep basin, the refreshing touch of cool spray, the fresh smell of forest and stream and the taste of the cool, aerated liquid hold an irresistible appeal for most folks.”
“Known as ‘The Land of Waterfalls’ for over a hundred years, Transylvania County has lured nature-loving visitors, first native Americans then settlers, for probably thousands of years. Its location on the Blue Ridge Escarpment and its abundant annual rainfall create an ideal location for the scenic sights.”
“According to a county brochure, ‘the Davidson and French Broad rivers (sic) and their tributaries fuel more than 250 breathtaking waterfalls’ in the areas. Nowhere else in the Southern Appalachians are there so many cataracts of different sizes and shapes so easily reached.”
“Along U. S. Highway 276 there are several spectacular waterfalls that can be visited with a minimum of effort. This stretch of road is a good place to begin your exploration of Transylvania County’s claim to fame.”
Brevard, North Carolina, is about 92 miles from Johnson City.