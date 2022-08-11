Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”

According to chroniclingamerica.loc.gov, the Morristown Gazette was published from 1867 until 1920. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

