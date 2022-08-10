Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor returned from Johnson City yesterday morning, and was busy with the duties of State at the Capitol all day. The Governor thoroughly enjoyed his outing, and still contends that East Tennessee is the finest country on the face of he globe. He is in splendid health once more.”

The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. Johnson City did not have access to a daily newspaper in 1897, but The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video