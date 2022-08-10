Aug. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor returned from Johnson City yesterday morning, and was busy with the duties of State at the Capitol all day. The Governor thoroughly enjoyed his outing, and still contends that East Tennessee is the finest country on the face of he globe. He is in splendid health once more.”
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910. Johnson City did not have access to a daily newspaper in 1897, but The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 10, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers that “The public schools of Johnson City will open on Monday, September 11.”
Aug. 10, 1936: According to the Johnson City Press, “Due to continued popular demand for more productions like the recent ‘Personal Appearance,’ King’s Mountain post No. 24, American Legion, will present Robert Porterfield’s Barter theater group Wednesday evening at the Junior high school auditorium in ‘Solid South,’ a political comedy that was first seen on Broadway in 1930, starring Richard Bennett with Bette Davis and Elizabeth Patterson.”
Aug. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Mid-summer personal items concern an array of the city’s activities, but vacation trips still continue to take the spotlight as far as social news is concerned.”
“The Rev. and Mrs. W.G. Fowler and two children, of Alexandria, La., are the guests of Mrs. S.H. Sells of Ninth avenue.”
“Miss Jane Dougherty of 416 West Pine street, who is the guest of Dr. and Mrs. F.P. Platt of Salisbury, N.C., will accompany the Platts on a week’s vacation to Myrtle Beach before returning to Johnson City to resume her studies as a junior at Science Hill High School.”
“Stanley Barlow and Miss Sanna Barlow are leaving Monday to spend a week in Montreat, N.C.”
“Mrs. Bob Covolo and children, Bobby and Lina, of Washington, D.C., spent three weeks with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Campbell, of Jonesboro.”
“K.E. Wilhoit, executive director of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and W.L. Dennis publicity chairman, left by plane Friday afternoon for Chattanooga, where they attended the ‘Miss Tennessee’ state contest Friday night. They returned to Johnson City last night.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Nave and daughter, Caroline, and Miss Hildred Wagner of Hampton were guests Friday of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Walker, 1101 Lake street.”
“Miss Charlotte Johnston, who is a student nurse at the John Gaston Hospital in Memphis, spent a three weeks’ vacation with her mother, Mrs. Daisy Johnston, 320 Hamilton street. While here Miss Johnston was entertained by her grandmother, Mrs. F.M. Stanley of Roan Mountain, and was honored with a picnic and swimming party given at Hungry Mother park.”
“Mrs. and Mrs. O.R. Hagan of 200 East Holston avenue have been called to Dungannon, Va., because of the serious illness of Hagan’s mother, Mrs. Lena M. Hagan.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Ballard and small son, Carl Allen, of South Bend, Ind., are spending their vacation with Dr. and Mrs. E.B. Mitchell at Sulphur Springs. Their two daughters, Doris Ann and Louise, have been visiting at the Mitchell home for several weeks.”
“Mrs. Paul B. Daniels and son, Paul, are planning to leave today for a two weeks’ visit with relatives and friends in Pine Bluff and Little Rock, Ark.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Joe Walker and grandson, Billy Joe Walker, 1101 Lake street, Mr. and Mrs. M.D. Morgan and sons, Davy and Jimmy Morgan, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Eads and children, Barbara and Jack Jr., and Mr. Eads’ mother left Saturday to spend the weekend in Gatlinburg.”
“Mrs. C. Scott Washburn and son, Pat, who have been visiting Mrs. Washburn’s parents, Professor and Mrs. W.E. Bible of 806 West Pine street, left the past week for their home in Houston, Tex.”
“Dr. and Mrs. H.H. Sherrod and children, H.H. Sherrod Jr., and Rebecca Ann, of Knoxville, are guests this week of Dr. and Mrs. C.C. Sherrod, East Tennessee State College campus. The Sherrods also have had as their guests their daughter, Mrs. Robert Platt, and daughter, Carolee, of Philadelphia, Pa.”
“Mrs. L.M. McCown of Los Angeles, Calif., who left Johnson City six years ago, and Miss Dorothy Chavannes were expected to arrive in Johnson City by plane Saturday night to be the guests of Mr. and Mrs. L.W. McCown, 512 East Unaka avenue. Mr. and Mrs. McCown are also expecting as guests this week Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Chavannes and sons, Adrian L., and Theodore. Mrs. Chavannes is the former Margaret McCown of Johnson City.”
“Mrs. Noah Berry of 631 East Pine street, who recently underwent a series of operations at Appalachian Hospital, is reported to be convalescing satisfactorily at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.P. Britt of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers. “Officials of the Johnson City Memorial Hospital are asking the cooperation of the public.”
“Due to a vacancy created in the Emergency Room of the hospital by the recent departure of one of its staff physicians, a demanding work load is being placed on the remaining three doctors who now staff the Emergency Room.”
“Gale Potter, assistant administrator and Dr. Sidky-Affifi, the hospital’s chief of staff, are asking the cooperation of the public until a replacement is found.”
“They are asking that only bona fide emergencies come to the hospital for treatment.”
Aug. 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Rear Adm. William R. Schmidt, son of Knute Schmidt Sr., Elizabethton, has been nominated by the president of the United States to receive his second star as a Navy admiral.”
“The promotion will grant him the rank of rear admiral upper half after his nomination is confirmed by the Senate later this year.”
“He credits his childhood and education in East Tennessee for the solid foundation that has allowed him to become one of the Navy’s senior leaders.”