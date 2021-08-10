Aug. 10, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported, “On Tuesday, July 13th, by Rev. W.H. Cross, Abraham H. Sanders, Esq., to Miss H.A. Bowman, all of Sullivan County” were married.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871, as it is today.
Aug. 10, 1893: The Comet alerted readers, “It is reported from Elizabethton that Dr. C.N. Wilcox, who murdered Chas. Jenkins a few days ago, is crazy and not likely to live to stand trial for the crime. He was addicted to the use of morphine and other drugs and is now being kept alive by their use.”
Aug. 10, 1905: In a column titled, “What the World Wants” readers of The Comet read words that are still true today, 116 years later. Although written about men, the same could be said about women.
“Men who can not (sic) be bought.”
“Men whose word is their bond.”
“Men who put character above wealth.”
“Men who possess opinions and a will.”
“Men who see the divine in the common.”
“Men who would rather be right than President.”
“Men who will not lose their individuality in a crowd.”
“Men who will not think anything profitable that is dishonest.”
“Men who will be as honest in small things as in great things.”
“Men who make no compromise with questionable things.”
“Men whose ambitions are not confined to their own selfish desires.”
“Men who are willing to sacrifice private interests for the public good.”
“Men who are not afraid to take chances, who are not afraid of failure.”
“Men of courage, who are not cowards in any part of their nature.”
“Men who are larger than their businesses, who overtop their vocation.”
“Men who give thirty-six inches for a yard and thirty-two quarts in a bushel.”
“Philanthropists who will not let their right hand know what their left hand is doing.”
“Men who will not have one brand of honesty for business purposes and another for private life.”
Aug. 10, 1910: Readers of The Johnson City Comet learned of the latest trends in ladies’ lingerie. “Among the bargains in lingerie to be found in the shops just now is a combination garment of corset cover and drawers that is both dainty and practical. The material is a soft nainsook, sheer but firm, neatly fashioned, with neck and sleeves edged with scalloped embroidery and the drawers finished with a ruffle of scalloped embroidery.”
“A pretty waist of dreamy description, thorough by no means elaborate, is of cable net, black, made over a foundation of Japanese silk. Tucks of the net alternating with bands of black silk trim the waist lengthwise.”
“Tucks headed by the silk bands, run around the arms and the long-close-filling cuffs are trimmed prettily with the silk.”
“An accordion pleated ruffle (graduated) finishes the front.”
“This is an especially good model for an elderly woman, and will be serviceable for many occasions.”
Aug. 10, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. Geo. S. Hannah has returned from Eastern markets, where he purchased fall and winter goods for ‘Hannah’s’ Ready-to-Wear Store. Mrs. Chas. Miller who has been attending the Printzeas (sic) convention in Cleveland will return in a few days.”
Aug. 10, 1921: A century ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Friends are glad to know Miss Mary Gresham is getting along nicely from having her tonsils removed last week by a Johnson City specialist.”
As mentioned above in this column, the Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 10, 1934: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Staff-News reported, “District Attorney Ben Allen, who becomes Circuit Judge on September 1, will follow the usual custom in connection with Judge D.A. Vines’ action in sustaining a motion to quash an indictment against two bankers and a lawyer, by appealing the Court’s decision to the State Supreme Court.”
“Gen. Allen filed an appeal from the Vines decision Wednesday afternoon. The Court sustained the motion to quash the conspiracy indictment against Paul M. Davis, Nashville banker, A.V. Louihan, Nashville Lawyer, and Vance Alexander, Memphis banker.”
Aug. 10, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Quebec, and a date from August 9, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A group of about 50 Boy Scouts from Johnson City, Tennessee, traveling in a motorcoach (sic), arrived here today from Montreal. The Scouts, encamped in the western part of the city, will visit Quebec for two days and return to the States by way of the Maritime Province. The party left the South three weeks ago.”
Aug. 10, 1958: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Bailey, 404 E. Watauga Ave., have returned from a vacation trip to the West. They joined their son, Dr. W.P. Bailey Jr., in San Francisco, Calif., for the return trip. Dr. Bailey was released from active duty with the U.S. Naval Reserves. After the weekend at home, Dr. Bailey left for Detroit, Mich., where he’ll be resident at the Henry Ford Hospital. Dr. Elizabeth Dowell has returned to Memphis after being a guest with Mr. and Mrs. Bailey.”
Aug. 10, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. William M. Beasley, 1908 Alpine Road, has been discharged from Memorial Hospital where he was admitted for treatment of injuries to his foot. He reportedly lost three toes and part of the ball of his foot in a lawnmower accident.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Aug. 10, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that the football preview would be in the newspaper on Aug. 29.