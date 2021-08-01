Aug. 1, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported sad news. “Mr. Jas. P. Bowman, near Leesburg, had a very fine mare to drop dead in the road a few days since.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro and Jonesboro’ in 1872.
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
Aug. 1, 1889: According to The Comet, “This is a progressive age and Johnson City keeps up with the procession: in fact, it is driving the front wagon. The old must give way to the new, and the work of destruction goes bravely up. Only a few weeks ago W.W. Faw, Esq., widened Market street (sic) from Public Square to Roane (sic) by setting his fence back six feet. The street will be widened all the way through. Not satisfied with this improvement, Mr. Faw has contracted for the building of a storehouse 100 x 28 feet, two stories high, and last Monday workmen began tearing away an old barn to make room for the building. J.T. Hoss & Co. has the contract for the brick work and are placing their material rapidly. Market has the width and is rapidly development into a business street.”
Aug. 1, 1895: Readers of The Comet learned sad news. “’Cute’ was only a pug dog but he had many friends of his own who will be sorry to know that he is dead. He met death, as numerous other dogs have recently, by eating poisoned food last Saturday morning. He was the property of B.W. Lyle, assistant postmaster, and was a familiar figure at the post office, where he was always glad to see his friends. He was a playful, harmless canine, giving his owners pleasure and annoying none, and it is difficult to understand why any one (sic) should care to destroy him.”
Aug. 1, 1907: A new organization was in Johnson City, according to The Comet. “At a meeting of a representative body of the citizens of Johnson City, Tenn., in the court house (sic) Tuesday, July 29, 1907, there was organized a Humane Society, known as the Johnson City Humane Society, and has for its laudable object the prevention of cruelty to children and animals. Capt. Dickenson, the seller on foot of this movement, was elected as the society’s first president. T.L. Hart secretary; Mrs. L.C. Hoss, treasurer; Mrs. J.A. Cargille, vice-president.”
“Every one (sic) seemed aglow with enthusiasm, and many speeches were made setting forth the urgent need of such a society in our town. T.L. Hart of the legal department of the Southern Western railway, was chosen as attorney for the society for the coming year.
“The next meeting of the society will be on Thursday, August 8, to which the public is cordially invited.”
Aug. 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The sugar situation in Johnson City is daily growing more acute. Notwithstanding there is today a stock of 200,000 pounds on hand with the jobbers and wholesalers, owing to food administration rulings it is impossible for the consumer to secure an adequate supply for immediately needs, City Food Administrator, W.G. Mathes this morning wired State Administrator Morgan at Nashville for relief. From every source rise the clamor of the housewives calling for more sugar in the midst of the canning season, the supply has been cut off.”
Aug. 1, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Journal and Tribune published a request for sealed bids. “The City Commission of the City of Johnson City, Tenn., invite sealed bids for the construction of a junior high school. Plans and specifications are on file in the office of the architect, D.R. Beeson, Johnson City, Tenn., and can be secured on application to him. Said bids will be publicly opened at a regular meeting of the commission to be held Wednesday, August 17th, 1921. The commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids.” The request was signed by P.F. McDonald, who was identified as the Commissioner of Finance.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Aug. 1, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers learned, “With epidemics of infantile paralysis now prevalent in many communities and impending in others, attention is being focused on the precautions which parents have been given by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis to safeguard themselves and their children from serious attacks of the disease.”
“Major Cy H. Lyle, president of the Washington county (sic) chapter, Infantile Paralysis Association, said last night that as simple as these precautions are, many persons take them too lightly and do not consider them to be of real value. However, strict observation of them, he said, may mean the difference between non-infection or a mild, non-paralyzing infection and a serious, paralyzing or perhaps fatal attack.”
Infantile paralysis is now more commonly known as polio. The polio vaccine has been widely available since the early 1960s.
Aug.1, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of its own company. “Carl A. Jones, Jr., has been elected president and treasurer of Press, Inc., which publishes the Press-Chronicle. He succeeds his father, the late Carl A. Jones, Sr., who died unexpectedly July 22 while on a business trip to New York.”
“In a further corporate rearrangement H.L. (Buddy) Jones of Bristol becomes vice president and T.W. Atkins of Johnson City secretary.”
“Jones, Jr., publisher of the Press-Chronicle for more than 10 years, had been vice president and treasurer of the corporation. H.L. Jones, his brother had been secretary.”
Aug. 1, 1971: Polly’s Pointers was a popular column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers wrote to Polly asking her advice for homemaking dilemmas, or submitting suggestions for easier ways of housework. Occasionally, readers would send Polly a problem. Such occurred fifty years ago today. “Dear Polly – Does anyone know if there is a market for old wigs, or can anything be made out of them? Would they sell to a fishing tackle place to use for making jigs?” The letter was signed by Betty S.
Aug. 1, 1996: In an article with the byline of Robert Houk, readers of the Johnson City Press read, “Today marks the first time in 42 years that Congressman James H. Quillen’s name will not appear on a ballot.”
“After 21 elections spanning a political career that began with eight years in the state General Assembly and ends with a historic 34-year tenure in Washington, Quillen is not seeking re-election. The 80-year-old congressman will retire when his 17th term (representing the longest continuous service of any congressman in Tennessee history) ends in January.”
“’It feels odd not being on the ballot,’ Quillen says. ‘I’ve become so accustomed with being on the ballot, but I’m comfortable with my decision to retire.’”