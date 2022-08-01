Today in Johnson City History

Aug. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal reported to readers that “Hon. Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., has kindly furnished The Commercial Appeal a copy of a paper read by him before the Tennessee Bar Association at the meeting at Nashville last week. The paper is a history of the first bar west of the Allegheny mountains, in Washington county, and is of supreme interest to those who give heed to the formation and progress of the Tennessee government “

The Commercial Appeal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Memphis. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

