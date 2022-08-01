Aug. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal reported to readers that “Hon. Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., has kindly furnished The Commercial Appeal a copy of a paper read by him before the Tennessee Bar Association at the meeting at Nashville last week. The paper is a history of the first bar west of the Allegheny mountains, in Washington county, and is of supreme interest to those who give heed to the formation and progress of the Tennessee government “
The Commercial Appeal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Memphis. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Aug. 1, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported many news items of local interest. Among the items were: “At noon the Rotary Club had luncheon at the Windsor Hotel.”
“At five thirty this afternoon, Mrs. James A. Summers is entertaining with a delightfully informal swimming party and picnic supper for three charming visitors in the city, Misses Elizabeth and Ruth Faw of Knoxville, and Gladys Long of St. Louis.”
Miss Long continued to be busy, as demonstrated by this news item. “This evening at her home on Maple Street Mrs. Edgar Lockett, is entertaining with a bridge party for Misses Olive and Gladys Garrett, of Ark. Mrs. Ward Smith, of St. Louis, Mrs. John Rawls, Jr., of Atlanta and Miss Gladys Long, of St. Louis.”
“This afternoon Mrs. Cora Adams Peoples is entertaining the members of the Merry Wives Club at her home on Watauga Avenue.”
“Mrs. J. W. Ring, Miss Gladys Ring and Miss Mildred Cooke, have returned from a several days stay at Unaka Springs.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Billy Scott, of West Va., are visiting Mrs. A. C. Moore on Roan Street.”
“Mrs. Tom Morris who is spending the summer months at Unaka Springs, was in the City yesterday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. S. R. Jennings and little son, Richard and baby Anne, motored to Tazewell, Va., yesterday to spend a few days with Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Higginbotham.”
“The members of the Beta Pi Club will meet with Mrs. Bert Bump Friday afternoon at Hillrise Farm.”
“Misses Della and Mildred Spencer, Elizabeth Parsons, Samma Slaughter, Helen Johnson, Juliette Hunter, Mary Ina Connor, Mary Gertrude Lyle, chaperoned by Miss Marion Johnson, returned yesterday from a delightful two weeks camping at Unaka Springs.”
“Mrs. C. M. B. Weaver, of Rogersville, who was recently operated on at Dr. Fox’s Hospital in Greeneville is improving nicely friends will be happy to learn.”
“Major C. H. Lyle, of Milwaukee, is a prominent visitor in the City, the guest of his daughter, Mrs. Leon Lowry.”
“Mr. Frank B. St. John is in Knoxville on a business trip.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Miller are erecting a handsome new residence on Holston Avenue.”
“Mrs. Henry P. Bridges, Mrs. Vint Thomas and Mrs. Robert Gardner left in Mrs. Bridges car this morning for Baltimore. Mrs. Gardner and Mrs. Thomas will be guests of Mrs. Bridges at the Belvedere until Saturday when Mrs. Bridges and Mrs. Thomas will go to Woodmount Hunt Club in Western Maryland on a houseparty.”
“Miss Marion Guinn is the guest of Miss Kathleen Ryan of Erwin.”
“Miss Carmel King has returned from Bristol where she was the guest of her cousin, Miss Mary Anne Harklerood.”
“Mr. and Mrs. B. Clay Middleton and Mrs. J. P. Slack came down from Bristol this morning and are the guests of Mr. an (sic) Mrs. Robert Imboden in the Southwest addition.”
“The Circles of the Women’s Missionary Society of the Central Baptist Church will meet Thursday at 2:30 with the exception of Circle one which will meet Friday afternoon at 2:30 with Mrs. Evan Rees. Circle 2 with Mrs. L. M. Roper, Circle 3 with Mrs. Bolton, Circle 4 with Mrs. A. R. Johnson, Circle 5 with Mrs. Clark, Circle 6 with Mrs. Diddle, and Circle 7 with Mrs. Bailey, National Sanatorium.”
“Friends of Miss Gladys Warren of Knoxville, will be glad to learn that she is improving at Fort Sanders Hospital.”
“Members of the First M. E. Church will be interested to learn that telephone communication with the new parsonage in the Southwest Addition will be completed today. The number is 299.”
“Miss Louise Summers was the week-end guest at Hideaway Lodge, the ideal summer home of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Hunter near Sycamore Shoals.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gammon have returned from a delightful week with Mr. and Mrs. James A. Pouder at their sumer (sic) camp, near Sycamore Shoals.”
“Miss Annie Edens of Erwin, was in the city Friday having her throat treated and spent the day with Mrs. Geo. W. King.”
“Mr. Clint Combs passed thru the city Thursday en-route to his home in Erwin having motored to Clifton Forge, Va., in his ‘Buick’ and back without any trouble whatever. Mr. P. M. Montgomery of Erwin accompanied him on the trip.”
“Therman, the seven year old son of Charles Tolly, residing near Milligan College, died here today noon. The boy had been underging (sic) treatment for an infected arm. He was the youngest of five children. While the funeral had noe (sic) been arranged at noon it is expected that the remains will be taken to Hampton, Tenn., for burial in the family cemetery east of there tomorrow.”
“Robert Gouge, C. C. & O. Ry., telegraph operator stabbed in the right lung by George McInturff, last Saturday showed an improvement condition at the Appalachian Hospital today.”
“Lee Clarke, young ex-service man struck by the pilot bar of a C. C. & O. Ry., passenger train locomotive yesterday remains in a serious condition today. Clarks and a youth of about his own age were standing on the main line track of the C. C. & O. Ry., a short distance west of the station shed watching a Southern Ry. Passenger train pull out. It was while they stood that the incoming passenger train approached. Clarke’s companion made an unsuccessful attempt to jerk him off the track before the pilot struck him. Clarke suffered a broken leg and cuts and bruises about the face, besides internal injuries. He lies in the Appalachian Hospital.”
The National Sanatorium is currently known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
“Ry.” Is an abbreviation for “railroad.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.