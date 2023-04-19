April 19, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Johnson City and vicinity offers unlimited waterpower for hydroelectric power, cheap freight rates and ample transportation facilities, more attractive than many presently developed cotton mill centers; and becomes a logical center for the establishment of textile industries, as well as others.”
April 19, 1936: The Elizabethton Star carried an unusual story regarding a recent marriage. “Annulment of his recent marriage with the former Helen Cyphers has been asked in a chancery court petition filed yesterday by James Bowers.”
“The complaint stated that both were under 17 years of age and did not realize what they were doing at the time the marriage ‘of some kind’ was performed in Virginia, April 3. The suit stated the marriage was performed at the suggestion and urgence of companions while out riding one night.”
Complete annulment was asked by the plaintiff.”
April 19, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “One of the outstanding private collections of books and papers on the history of Tennessee is being added this month to the Emory University Library, according to an announcement in Atlanta by Miss Margaret Jemison, university librarian. The collection is the historical library of the late Judge Samuel Cole Williams of Johnson City. Most of the more than 3,000 items of the collection arrived at Emory in late March and they are now being unpacked and preliminary listing is underway, Miss Jemison said.”
“Acquisition of the library was arranged for with Judge Williams before his death in December, 1947, the Emory library revealed.”
April 19, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that the “Washington County Young Democrats Club will sponsor a square dance at the American Legion Club, Woodland Lake, tonight at 7:30.”
“Dave Broyles is in charge of arrangements. The program will also include a short business meeting and other features, including games and contests.”
April 19, 1966: In an article with the byline of Mildred Dalton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “It was ‘Dave Burkhalter Day’ at the luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club today.’’
“City Manager Burkhalter, who leaves his position Friday to become city manager of Springfield, MO., came in for sincere plaudits from members of the city administration, commission, Chamber of Commerce officials and fellow Rotarians.”
“Vice Mayor Mitchell Thorp presided.”
“Walter Lee Price, city attorney, said that during his service with Burkhalter, he had acquired a tremendous respect for his ability and a similar regard for his integrity.”
“Howard Johnson, director of the Park and Recreation Commission, said that people of Johnson City NOW are sold on sound, efficient government and now know they are going to have to pay for it. He said Burkhalter had sold the people on good programs and they will not be content with less.”
April 19, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Johnson City Press-Chronicle Associate Women’s Editor Beverly Garrison, readers learned that “Rex Partington, artistic director — manager of Barter Theatre, Abingdon, Va., and Mrs. Robert Porterfield, wife of the late founder and director of Barter, were honored at a tea Thursday at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Campbell.”
“During the tea, Partington told guests what plays they could look forward to during the coming season. Barter Theatre is beginning its 41st season this spring.”
“Some of the plays on schedule for the spring and summer are ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ ‘Life with Father,’ ‘The Hostage,’ ‘Cocktails with Mimi,’ and ‘The Imaginary Invalid.’ ‘Spoon River Anthology’ by Edgar Lee Masters is now playing.”
“’We’re looking forward to doing ‘Life with Father,’ Partington said. ‘It hasn’t been done here for over 25 years. When it was first done in New York, it was staged at the Empire Theatre. The inside of Barter Theatre is the inside of the Empire Theatre. We feel that we are bringing the play ‘back home’ after all these years.’”
“Mary Chase, author of the famous ‘Harvey’ will bring her newest play to Barter for its world premiere in July. ‘Cocktails with Mimi,’ Miss Chase’s newest play, will run July 3 – 15.”
“Of timely interest is the play, ‘The Hostage.’ A strictly adult comedy, this play deals with the Irish revolution. It will be showing June 19 – July 1.”
“Partington encouraged patrons of the theatre to go across the street to the Barter Playhouse. Its intimate atmosphere and flexible stage provide the medium for contemporary and unusual theatre for those who want something different in dramatic presentations. The Playhouse is considering several plays for its 1973 season including ’An Evening with Chekov,’ Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Man is Man,’ and ‘The Catonsville Nine.’”
Abingdon, Virginia, is located about 51 miles from Johnson City.
April 19, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Natalie Holsten, and a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press reported “Two monuments are planned to honor the seven people who lost their lives in the devastating Carter County flood in January.”
“Richard Tester, president of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, said identical monuments will be built in Hampton and Roan Mountain in memory of the seven who died.”
“Rex and Bernice Isaacs, Roan Mountain, and Bob and Virginia Davis, Tammy Garland and Jamie White, all of Hampton, were killed when melting snow and heavy rain swelled the waters of the Doe River and flooded their communities.”
“Junior Godsey, a Kingsport emergency worker, was killed in the flood during a rescue operation.”
“Tester said he was approached by City Manager Charles Stahl with the idea for a memorial to the flood victims, and the project is now a joint effort among the city, county and chamber.”
“’We want this to be here for future generations,’ Tester said. ‘Fifty and a hundred years from now, people will be able to read about the flood of ’98.’”
Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City and is located in rural Carter County.
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
