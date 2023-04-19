Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 19, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Johnson City and vicinity offers unlimited waterpower for hydroelectric power, cheap freight rates and ample transportation facilities, more attractive than many presently developed cotton mill centers; and becomes a logical center for the establishment of textile industries, as well as others.”

April 19, 1936: The Elizabethton Star carried an unusual story regarding a recent marriage. “Annulment of his recent marriage with the former Helen Cyphers has been asked in a chancery court petition filed yesterday by James Bowers.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

