April 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported news with a dateline from Jonson City. Readers learned that “The stockholders of the E. T. & W. N. C. railway held their annual meeting at the offices of the company at Johnson City, April 6. Among those present were Gen. R. F. Hoke, of Raleigh, N. C., President Jno. S. Wise, of Philadelphia, Pa.; Secretary and Treasurer George Richards, of New Jersey, who represents the eastern stockholders, Col. C. H Ninson, superintendent, and several of the local stockholders were present. J. E. Vance, of Cranberry, who has served the company in various capacities for a number of years, was appointed auditor to succeed Wallace Halen, deceased. Among other things which were brought before the board of directors was some improvements around Johnson City.”
“Guy R. Johnson of Embreeville was before the board, and there is a strong probability that the Cranberry people will furnish a good portion of the ore used in the Embreeville furnace.”
“The directors elected for the ensuing year were: “R. F. Hoke, J. S. Wise, A. Pardu, Jr., Geo. Richards, F. Firestone, J. C. Hendin and Dr. Howe. The prospects of the road are bright. They are building new cars and making improvements generally, and with the coming warm weather will put on their summer trains, and when the Linville extension is finished, which is now ready for the ties and rails, the company will do an immense business, both in freight and passengers.”
E. T. & W. N. C. is an abbreviation for East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, which was a railway company.
Cranberry, North Carolina is approximately 26 miles from Johnson City.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 9, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Senator Kenneth McKellar, en route from Memphis to Washington, was a passenger on train No. 26 Sunday. He was greeted upon the train’s arrival here by a number of friends, whom he greeted very cordially. Because of the fact that his passing through was not generally known many friends of the Senator were disappointed on learning that he had passed through the city. Senator McKellar stated that he was going to Washington to join the congressional committee for an inspection tour down the Mississippi and other rivers. He is in fine health.”
According to Senate.gov, Kenneth McKellar was the first elected U. S. Senator from Tennessee in 1917. “Frequently seen sporting pinstriped trousers and a white-edged waistcoat, McKellar was both a sharp dresser and a skilled orator. He served more than three decades in the Senator, ultimately becoming chairman of the power Appropriations Committee and Senate president pro tempore.”
April 9, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news from the Appalachian Hospital. It included: “Ruth Godsey, 702 Buffalo street, received treatment for an injured elbow suffered when she struck it on a bobbin holder while working at a textile mill.”
“G. N., Harrison, route 4, Jonesboro, was treated for an injured right shoulder and side received when a sheep ran over him yesterday.”
“Joe Fillers, 60, 601 Spring street, was treated for an injured ankle received when a piece of survey equipment fell on his foot while working for a transfer company yesterday.”
“J. N. Vest, 26, 616 Myrtle avenue, was treated yesterday for an injured finger received from a piece of steel while working at a local theatre.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
April 9, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “A new four-lane highway between Johnson City and Elizabethton received a major boost today.”
“Sen. William E. Brock, Sen. Howard Baker, and Congressman James H. Quillen jointly announced in Washington today that the Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $890,170 grant for preliminary engineering and rights-of-way acquisition to expedite a 7.9 mile access highway between Johnson City and Elizabethton.”
“The ARC said the highway would serve several purposes: industrial and educational access, residential housing, and recreational facilities.”
“On the completion of Corridor R of the Appalachian Highway system — the north-south expressway through Johnson City — the two highways would be connecting, thus providing direct four-lane highways from Elizabethton to Kingsport.”
“A survey showed that the highway would carry 19,800 vehicles daily, the congressional leaders said.”
“Two industrial sites of 375 acres would be served directly, the legislators said, and two more sites with a combined 600 acres would be served indirectly. The total employment at these sites is 6,400 persons.’
“Total cost of the project is $1,271,000 with the State of Tennessee providing $380,830 of the cost.”
“Gov. Winfield Dunn has proposed the highway on a visit to Upper East Tennessee last year.”
“The access highway would be part of the Appalachian Highway network.”
“At present, Johnson City has a four-lane connection with Kingsport on the completed portion of the Appalachian Highway, designated at present State Route 137. In addition, another segment of the highway is under construction from North Roan Street to Unaka Avenue.”
“Another segment, from Unaka to Main Street, is expected to go to contract in the near future.”
April 9, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined that “Robin Swain, an eighth grader in Elizabethton, is the regional spelling champion.”
“On Saturday, competing with 48 other spellers in Knoxville, the T. A. Dugger Junior High student correctly spelled ‘brigadier’ and won the Southern Appalachian Regional Spelling Bee.”
“That earned her a May trip to the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington, D. C.”
“Robin is the daughter of Buddy and Rebecca Swain.”
“We congratulate Robin on her championships. It’s particularly noteworthy in a time when spelling has lost some of its impact — when adults rely on such things as ‘correct spell’ on their computers or word processors.”