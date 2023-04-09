Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported news with a dateline from Jonson City. Readers learned that “The stockholders of the E. T. & W. N. C. railway held their annual meeting at the offices of the company at Johnson City, April 6. Among those present were Gen. R. F. Hoke, of Raleigh, N. C., President Jno. S. Wise, of Philadelphia, Pa.; Secretary and Treasurer George Richards, of New Jersey, who represents the eastern stockholders, Col. C. H Ninson, superintendent, and several of the local stockholders were present. J. E. Vance, of Cranberry, who has served the company in various capacities for a number of years, was appointed auditor to succeed Wallace Halen, deceased. Among other things which were brought before the board of directors was some improvements around Johnson City.”

“Guy R. Johnson of Embreeville was before the board, and there is a strong probability that the Cranberry people will furnish a good portion of the ore used in the Embreeville furnace.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

