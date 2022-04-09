April 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline Johnson City, quoting an opinion from The Comet. “It begins to appear to race track experts as if ‘Reform’ was just in the act of passing the Tennessee legislature. Men who saw the horse go to the post and put their money on ‘Reform’ are beginning to look out for some fellow to borrow from.” The date of the editorial from The Comet was not given.
With a dateline of Jonesboro, and quoting an opinion from the Herald and Tribune, readers learned, “’Tis said ‘the good men do lives after them, but the evil is oft interred with their bones.’ If that should prove to be true of the present general assembly of the state of Tennessee, it will take a mighty big grave to contain the remains of the lamented.” The date of the editorial from the Herald and Tribune was not given.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 9., 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported, “The republican (sic) primary yesterday, held to select candidates for Washington county (sic) officers, returned the following winners:”
“For sheriff: D.M. Walters”
“For trustee: J.W. Weeks”
“For county court clerk: Jessee G. Smith”
“For register: Earl L. Hunter”
“In the race for sheriff, the districts outside of Johnson City returned a close vote between D.M. Walters and Roy Cloyd with Hulls and D. Curtis bringing up the rear. In Johnson City the fight came between Walters and Curtis, with Walters finally emerging from the local polls more than 100 to the good. The Johnson City vote, however, put Curtis ahead of Cloyd by 53 votes. Walters leading his nearest competitor by more than 500.”
April 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Army Week, which is celebrated throughout the country April 6 – 12, honoring veterans of both world wars, in addition to men of the Army forces in the United States and abroad, will be observed in Johnson City with an impressive parade Thursday at 3 p.m., sponsors of the affair announced here last night.”
“In charge of arrangements are Lt. Col. Walter L. Sherfey, professor of military science and tactics for Science Hill High Schools (sic) R. O. T. C. unit; Sergeant W.E. Salter; and First Lieutenant James E. Tinder, officer-in-charge of the local Army recruiting office, and First Sergeant K.R. Dixon.”
“The parade will be held under auspices of the ROTC and the Army Recruiting Service.”
“The units will form on East Market street (sic) near Colonial Hotel at 2 p.m., proceed east on Market street (sic) to Division, and south on Division Street to Main, thence west on Main to City Hall, and back Market street (sic) to Colonial Hotel.”
“A delegation of Watauga chapter, Reserve Officers Association, will review the ROTC companies and award individual ribbons to the best drilled unit. The award ribbons are being given by the Johnson City Civitan Club.”
“Tentative parade line-up:”
“Science Hill High School band; Army Recruiting Service personnel and vehicles; high school ROTC drum and bugle corps; the cadet corps, East Tennessee State College band, bus with personnel of Veterans Administration Center, Company F, Tennessee National Guard, 1947 cars containing uniformed former soldiers of both world wars, Boy Scouts, autos with American Legion personnel, Langston High School, and trucks from the Johnson City fire department.”
“Also expected to participate will be the Johnson City police department and Washington county sheriff’s department.”
Army Week is no longer celebrated. Armed Forces Day, however, is observed yearly on the third Saturday in May. In 2022, Armed Forces Day falls on May 21. Armed Forces Day was created in 1949.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
April 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were treated to a picture of the new Miss Johnson City, Carol Ann Hurd. In a captioned photograph taken by a staff photographer identified as “Rupe”, readers learned that “Carol Ann Hurd, Kingsport, was crowned 1972 Miss Johnson City last night. Miss Hurd is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Hurd, and is a junior at East Tennessee State University.
In a story carrying the byline of Bob King, readers learned, “Carol Ann Hurd, 20, sang her way into the hearts of pageant judges last night to become Miss Johnson City 1972.”
“Miss Hurd was also talent winner with an arrangement of ‘Time and Love’ in the same style as Barbara Streisand, who Carol says is her favorite vocalist.”
“Carol Ann is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice V. Hurd, Kingsport. She is a junior at East Tennessee State University and pledge of Alpha Delta Pi. Carol has made several singing appearances. She has worked with recording studios while developing her vocal talent, which well justified the judges’ choice of her as the new Miss Johnson City.”
April 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, a story with a dateline from Greeneville rocked the nation. In a horrific story with the joint bylines of Kristen Hebestreet and Vincent Z. Whaley, readers of the Johnson City Press were appalled to read that “Four adults and two juveniles have been arrested in Arizona in connection with the Sunday night shooting near Baileyton that killed three members of a Knox County family and left another critically wounded, Greene County Sheriff Terry Jones announced Tuesday night.”
“Vidar Lillelid, 34, Powell, was killed along with his wife, Delphia Lillelid, 28. Both were found Sunday night lying dead in the same ditch off a gravel road in Greene County.”
“Their daughter, Tabitha, 6, died Monday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. Their son, Peter, 3, remained there in critical condition Tuesday night.”
“Jones said U.S. Customs agents arrested Edward Dean Mullins, 19; Joseph Lance Risner, 20, Crystal Renee Sturgill, 18; Natasha Wallen Cornett, 18; Jason Black Bryant, 14; and Karen Rene Howell, 17, in Douglas, Ariz., near the Mexican border Tuesday afternoon.”
Baileyton is about 36 miles from Johnson City and is in Greene County.
Sources: