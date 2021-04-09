April 9, 1869: The Comet opined, “A woman may be of great assistance to her husband in business by wearing a cheerful smile continually as her countenance.”
April 9, 1891: The Comet gave this advice for readers to follow as they were shopping. Over a century later, we would still do well to follow almost all of it.
“To ask pleasantly for attention and to say distinctly what is wanted.”
“Not to have more than ten things shown to select one item.”
“To avoid telling a clerk that you can get such an article a cent cheaper.”
“Not to vent an angry mood upon an innocent clerk.”
“Not to try to match goods by gaslights.”
“To avoid a change of mind and thus prevent any desired change of goods.”
“To speak of clerks in a considerate manner.”
“To make allowance for clerks being human and sometimes tired and imprudent.”
“Not to shop on Saturday afternoons or after 5 o’clock.”
“To avoid pushing and grabbing, even when in pursuit of a bargain.”
“Not to expect $2 worth of dry goods for 100 cents.”
“Not to ask for samples after 11 a.m., and not then unless they are necessary.”
“Never to expect impossibilities and to follow the golden rule as far as is compatible with human nature.”
Two dollars in 1891 is now worth about $57.81. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 9, 1892: The Comet carried an advertisement for R.B. Mason’s new grocery store. The store would be “In the Corner Room, Hotel Carnegie Block, First Avenue,” on the corner of Center Street and First Avenue. The store, which was not named in the advertisement, would carry “Fruits, Nuts, Fancy Candies, etc.” The store was located “within ten steps of electric car line.”
April 9, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on several items of interest to Johnson Citians.
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Owens, Friday, April 5th, a son, Harry Harold Owens.”
“Inspector General and Chief Surgeon James E. Miller and wife, of Dayton, Ohio, are spending a few days at the Mountain Branch. Col. Miller is on an inspection tour of the branch.”
The Mountain Branch is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
“Frank Taylor left last night for New York City and other eastern city points to buy for the Frank Taylor Store. He will be away about ten days.”
“Major and Mrs. C.H. Lyle left Rochester, Minn., last night for Johnson City. Mrs. Lyle did not undergo an operation.”
“This is ladies’ night at the Rotary club (sic) which meets at the Wedsor (sic) hotel (sic) promptly at 8 o’clock.”
“Friends will be pleased to know that Mrs. Thad A. Cox is much improved in health. She is at the Bellelou-Strattford hotel (sic) in Philadelphia.”
April 9, 1920: The San Bernardino County Sun reported on recent census statistics for Johnson City. With a Washington dateline, readers learned, “Population statistics announced today by the census bureau included: ... Johnson City, Tenn., 12,442, increase 3940, or 46.3 per cent.”
The San Bernardino County Sun is now known as The San Bernardino Sun.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1920.
April 9, 1921: The New York Tribune reported news of interest to baseball fans. With a dateline from Bristol, Tenn.-Va., readers learned, “The Appalachian Baseball League, recently reorganized with Knoxville, Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville and Cleveland as members, will open the season May 12, it was announced to-day (sic).”
The New York Tribune ceased publication in 1966.
In 1921, Johnson City did not have any newspapers.
April 9, 1932: With a Johnson city dateline, The Knoxville Journal reported, “Fire believed to have been in incendiary origin, destroyed the store of Charles White here today. Damage was estimated at $1,000 by fire department heads. The loss was covered by insurance.”
One thousand dollars in 1932 is now worth about $19,198, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1932.
April 9, 1940: There could be no doubt the world was in a dangerous situation, as readers of the Johnson City Chronicle read big, bold, black headlines: “Nazis Invade Tiny Denmark”.
April 9, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City will be host Tuesday to Leslie M. Perrin, president of General Mills, Minneapolis.”
The article went on to say, “Perrin will be here for ceremonies attending presentation of the new blue and gold company flag to the Johnson City branch of General Mills (Red Band).
The General Mills property was located at 500 West Walnut Street, which is being renovated and remodeled to include several offices, including the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and offices for East Tennessee State University.
April 9, 1960: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the Junior Monday Club had recently elected new officers for the upcoming club year. Mrs. Robert York would be the president, and Mrs. Vance Cheek had been elected vice-president.
April 9, 1969: Mayor Hal Littleford had recently addressed the Johnson City Civinette Club regarding the future of Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The Mayor spoke on such topics as “what will be involved in the construction of the new water system, new sewer system, new roads and the Liberty Bell project.” He said, “After the inconveniences, every citizen would be proud of the finished products.”
“New Officers for the year 1969-70 are Mrs. Cloyd Walker, president Mrs. Owen Crutcher, first vice-president; Mrs. Charles T. Bowman, second vice-president; Mrs. Gordon Hyder, second vice-president (sic); Mrs. Jim Blalock, recording secretary; Mrs. Lewis Garland, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Ralph Shell, treasurer; Mrs. P.R. Andrews, assistant treasurer; Mrs. Stewart Cannon, parliamentarian; and Mrs. Don McCulley, chaplain.”
