April 8, 1870: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported a tragic story. “It is with regret we announce that Mrs. Kern, widow of the late Martin Kern, of this place, has, on account of sever domestic addictions become mentally deranged. So intense has become her malady that her infant child had to be taken from her to prevent her from destroying it, which she several times threatened. We trust the good people of Jonesboro will look after her humanely.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper printed in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. However, it was spelled as Jonesboro in several places throughout the newspaper, as in the above article.
April 8, 1886: The Comet quipped to readers, “Mr. Berney Burleson, assistant foreman in The Comet office, attended the Presbytery at Midway Sunday. He reports a ‘lovely’ time. We pity the girl.”
April 8, 1892: According to The Comet, “Water rents for quarter ending June 30th, are due April 1st, if not paid by the 15th, the water will be cut off and 50 cents will be charged for turning it on again. Office open for payment of water rents from 9 to 11 a.m.” Frank Evans was the superintendent in charge of water rents.
Fifty cents in 1892 is now worth about $14.45. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Hon. Phil Taylor, of Chuckey Valley, was a prominent visitor here Saturday. Mr. Taylor is taking a big interest in the Liberty Loan drive in Washington county (sic). He delivered an address at Chestnut Grove Saturday night.”
Chuckey Valley was likely a reference to Chuckey, Tennessee, which is located approximately 21 miles from Johnson City.
Chestnut Grove is in Perry County, Tennessee, although there may also be another community of the same name closer to Johnson City.
Liberty Loan Bonds were bonds sold during World War I to help finance the War.
April 8, 1921: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier carried sad news. “Frank Smith, aged 39, and former Sheriff of Washington county (sic), shot and killed himself at the home of Policeman Brownlow Seaton, corner Maple and Henel (sic) streets, about five o’clock Thursday morning. Mr. Smith, who resided on a farm near Limestone, had come to Johnson City Wednesday afternoon and had spent the night with Mr. Seaton, his friend and a former deputy sheriff under Mr. Smith.”
The article continued, “Mr. Smith, who had been in ill health for several months, was enroute to a hospital in Baltimore, and stopped off here. Before retiring Wednesday night at the home of Mr. Seaton, it is stated that Mr. Smith talked of his illness and of how he dreaded to go to the hospital for an operation, and appeared to be very despondent. He was given a room up stairs (sic), which he occupied during the night. Early Thursday morning Mr. Seaton went to the barn to feed his stock and just as he went out the front door he met Mr. Smith coming down the stairs and spoke to him, but not notice that he appeared despondent nor that he was in a mood to end his life. It appears that after Mr. Seaton had gone out that Mr. Smith walked into the room occupied by Mr. Seaton, and finding Mr. Seaton’s gun lying on a table, removed a hat lying over it and placing it in his right breast over the heart, pulled the trigger, the bullet penetrating through his body and entering the wall of the room several feet away, from where he stood when he fired the fatal shot. The pistol used was a 32-20 special. Ill health is believed to have been the cause of the suicide.”
There were not any newspapers printed in Johnson City in 1921.
April 8, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on a milk theft. “Benton Arwood, charged with stealing milk from the front porch of V.C. O’Dell on Pine street (sic), last Sunday morning, submitted to the charges at a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Squire E.C. Wallin and was released under bond of $500 for appearance at the next term of court.”
More details revealed, “Arwood was caught in the act of taking milk by Mr. O’Dell, it was said, and Captain Ed Stewart, of the police department, took the youth into custody.”
Five hundred dollars in 1931 is now worth about $8,650. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 8, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported the following movies were playing at local theatres: “Nice Girl?” was playing at the Majestic, while “Friendly Neighbors” was showing at the Sevier. “Tin Pan Alley” was playing at the Tennessee Theatre.
April 8, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Plans have been completed for the bridge and canasta party to be sponsored at the home of Mrs. James Miller on Barberry Road at 2 p.m., Monday, by the Finance Department of the Monday Club.”
The article continued to say, “Members of the committee in charge are Mrs. Porter Marshall, chairman; Mrs. Mack Boyer, assistant chairman; Mesdames Phil Scharfstein, Robert Bader, J.R. Wolff, Hugh Mohler, C.K. Slade, Clyde Culpepper, Richard Fenn, Sam Doak, J.B. Thomas, Jr., and Ralph Cross.”
April 8, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle printed a letter from a puzzled husband in the “Dear Abby” column. It read, “Dear Abby: I am through giving my wife presents. Every time I give her something she says, ‘What have you been up to now?’ What makes women act like that?” The letter was signed, “Pete.”
Dear Abby replied, “Dear Pete: Experience.”
April 8, 1970: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Prof. Sam J. Hyder, Milligan, is a medical patient at Memorial Hospital where his condition is reported as fair. He was admitted Saturday.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.