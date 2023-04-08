April 8, 1886: The Comet reported several short news accounts of interest to area citizens. Among those were: “Wm. Robinson, the eighteen year old son of Maj. J. H. Robinson, of Greeneville, died last Thursday.”
“Maj. Temple and wife returned from Greeneville last Saturday. They were called there to attend the funeral of the Major’s grandson, Mr. Robinson.”
“Gen. Wilder, of Chattanooga, was in the city yesterday. He and Col. Matson started for Asheville last night.”
“Mr. Ap. Miller and wife returned Sunday night from Greeneville, where they have been visiting Mrs. Miller’s relatives.”
April 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “W. J. Miller, of Johnson City, is at the Rossmore.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 8, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported, “In the senate Thursday afternoon the following local bills were passed:”
“To authorize Washington county to issue court house bonds.”
“To authorize Johnson City to make certain improvements.”
“To amend Johnson City charter.”
April 8, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that, “The Johnson City commissioners are elected every four years; the election being held on the third Wednesday in June; and the commissioners taking office on July 1st. An election is to be held on June 20, 1923.”
April 8, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mayor W. B. Ellison, personally received eight applications for the position as his secretary, while an unknown number called at the City Hall with reference to the position Monday and Tuesday, as result of a news item in the Johns (sic) City newspapers Sunday, which pointed to the need of a secretary for the chief executive.”
“While the city commission has not voted on the matter, neither has the mayor asked the board for an assistant or secretary, it is a known fact that he needs a secretary even more than the other commissioners, as the news item stated.”
“The mayor, of course, received the applications and told his callers that he had not yet considered the matter seriously but would consider the written applications a matter of record.”
“A large number of people called at the City Hall Monday and Tuesday while the mayor was out of the building, in regard to the prepared new position but all were referred to the chief executive by others about the building.”
“There is a strong possibility that the city commission, in its regular session Thursday afternoon, will create the new office if the mayor asked for the assistant.”
April 8, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that, “F. K. Folliott of 101 East Eighth avenue, is reported to be seriously ill at Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frances H, Evans of Atlanta, Ga., are guests of Mr. and Mrs. F. K. Ffolliott, East Eight avenue.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
April 8, 1949: The Elizabethton Star reported, “The Harold McCormick P-TA will meet Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with Judge Ben Allen as the speaker. An executive board meeting will be held at 7:15.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
April 8, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle began their readers day with the following quip: “Some parents have difficulty in deciding on a name for the new baby. Others have rich relatives.”
April 8 of 1955 was Good Friday.
April 8, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that, “Frances Bewley spoke at the recent meeting of the American Business Women’s Association. She related the history of the Community Concerts. She stated that the Community Concert was started by Samuel Insall who was secretary and manager for Thomas Edison. He organized the opera in Chicago and then New York with over a million members.”
“The Johnson City Community Concerts were organized by the Wednesday Morning Music Club and there are still several active charter members.”
“Six new members were installed by Thelma Hauser, president. The club welcomed new members Jean Knox, Faye Pickle, Marion Campbell, Evelyn White and Virginia McClure.”
April 8, 1973: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Kansas City, Mo., readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Dr. D. C. Budd, of Johnson City, Tenn., has been elected to active membership in the American Academy of Family Physicians a national association of more than 31,000 family doctors.”
“As a member of AAFP, Dr. Budd will be required to complete 150 hours of continuing medical study every three years. The program is designed to help member physicians keep abreast of the latest scientific developments in medicine.”
April 8, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Leaf Chronicle reported, “A 5-year-old girl needed 22 stitches to her face after being attacked by a dog, but it might have been much worse if her cousin and another 9-year-old boy hadn’t intervened.”
“Lindsey Peters was swinging on a rope Sunday when she fell into a neighbor’s yard where the dog was chained. The dog attacked the little girl, biting her right cheek.”
“Her cousin Sam Cox and his friend Chance Pritchett were playing basketball nearby and sprang into action.”
“’Me and Chance went over and started kicking (the dog),’ Sam said.”
“The boys were able to beat off the dog and Lindsey got to her feet and ran to her aunt’s house.”’
“Lindsay was taken to Johnson City Medical Center and received the stitches.”
“The dog’s owner has quarantined the dog for 10 days until health officials determine whether it has rabies.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian with Robinson’s Animal Hospital, instructs us that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection. It presents a very serious public health problem in both animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
The Leaf Chronicle is still in publication in Clarksville, Tennessee.
