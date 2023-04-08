Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 8, 1886: The Comet reported several short news accounts of interest to area citizens. Among those were: “Wm. Robinson, the eighteen year old son of Maj. J. H. Robinson, of Greeneville, died last Thursday.”

“Maj. Temple and wife returned from Greeneville last Saturday. They were called there to attend the funeral of the Major’s grandson, Mr. Robinson.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

