April 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, more details emerged regarding the fire at The Comet.
Reading from the pages of The Comet, readers learned that “Last Sunday morning about 3 o’clock fire was discovered in the Chinese laundry building on the corner of Market and Roan streets (sic). The alarm was sounded and the fire department quickly responded, but the structure, being an old frame one, burned very rapidly, and before the water could be turned on the flames had communicated to the roof (of) The Comet office building. It is a brick building, but was built years ago and was covered with wood shingles that had become dry with years of exposure and burned like paper. The entire building was burned and the upper ceiling almost totally destroyed. The Comet plant was seriously damaged, but the loss was partially covered by a $1,000 policy in the Etna Insurance Co., of Hartford, Conn., placed by their popular agent at this place, T.V. McCown. The special adjuster of the company, Mr. Manson, came to the city yesterday on the 4:20 vestibule, adjusted the loss, paid the damage and went on his way rejoicing over the settlement on the 8:15 train.”
More details emerged that showed the good humor of The Comet staff. “We are greatly handicapped in getting out this issue, as the editorial shears and the paste pot were lost in the disturbance.”
“The office towel was badly damaged by water.”
“Our devil was in his element for once.”
“We had the sympathy of our friends the night of the fire until they learned that the loss was covered by insurance.”
“The Staff very kindly extended us the use of their plant to getting out this issue, which we very much appreciate, but fortunately, we were not compelled to avail ourselves of the very generous offer.”
“When Joe McVey was aroused from his slumbers and saw the house aflame his first thought was that he had gone home.”
“Printer McLaughlin, who messed in the office, had his larder burned. His loss was one dried bean, one potato, and one egg. He risked his life, however, to secure his bottle of vinegar.”
“Erb Davis, one of the force, offered to see his job for 15 cents when he first saw the fire an is now sorry he didn’t get the 15 cents.”
One thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $33,873. Fifteen cents in 1897 now has the purchasing power of about $5.08. These amounts are courtesy of www.in2013dollars.com.
The devil refers to a printer’s devil, who was an apprentice.
The Staff was another newspaper in Johnson City. Unfortunately, we do not have access to any issues from 1897 until 1904.
April 8, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The Johnson City Soldiers will journey to Bluff City today, playing their first exhibition game of the season with the Bluff City nine. It was thought that the game would be in Johnson City at this time, but the Bluff boys will not arrive at Wilder Park until Tuesday, when the same nines will cross bats again.”
“Satisfactory workouts have been held daily during the past week, and manager Shumaker is now getting a line up those showing up as the first string timber. It is probable that several of the candidates will be given a chance in the game at Bluff City today.”
April 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Fixing the time of the closing of Johnson City retail stores one afternoon each week during the summer months and the election of officers for the ensuing year featured a luncheon meeting of the Chamber of Commerce at John Sevier Hotel yesterday.”
“A spokesman for the group said that the retail stores expect to ‘start their customary practice of closing business at noon each Wednesday throughout the summer months on May 7.’ The months affected by the closing will be May through August with resumption of Wednesday afternoon operation anticipated for September 3.”
“T.F. Beckner, Jr., was elected president of the division, succeeding T.E. Hollingsworth.”
“Pascal Fields was named vice president, and additional directors chosen were T.E. Mullins, Frank Graf, J. H.Rentz, T.J. Wetherell and Norris Langford.”
“A.H. Hull, local accountant, explained features of the new Tennessee sales tax act which will become effective on June 1.”
“Several other matters were discussed by the group, but no definite action was taken.”
April 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the weather played a prominent role in the news of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers learned that “Those lions we didn’t get the first of March evidently woke up and came roaring in last night.”
“Portions of the city were without power for several hours last night with the difficulties starting around 8:45 p.m.”
“According to city police, north and east portions of the city lost power after lightning struck power poles in the area.”
“They said lightning struck several power poles in Rotary Park blacking out the northeast portion.”
“Police got several calls of lights being out until their power went out, thus losing the services of telephones, the elevator and air condition at City Hall. Sgt. G.A. Harvey said the only way they could determine whether or not someone was on the line was to pick the telephone up and hope for the best.”
“The police station was forced to go on auxiliary power.”
“Several burglar alarm systems were touched off as a result of the high winds.”
“The first to be ‘tripped’ was one of the banks.”
“Naturally, there were scattered incidents of garbage cans being blown away as a result of the winds.”
“According to the National Weather Service in Blountville, the heavy rains and strong winds were attributed to a storm system. Its center was in southeastern Kentucky last night, with a cold front directly behind it.”
“This combination touched off violent thunderstorms in the ‘squall lines’ path.”
“The weather bureau at Tri-City airport (sic) reported no other storms as heavy as that which Johnson City experienced. They reported gusting winds at 35 miles per hour and moderate rain.”
“As of 9 p.m. last night, .52 inches of rain had fallen since the front moved in yesterday about 4 p.m.”
“The storm system should have passed early this morning with a rapid drop in temperatures. There is a slight chance of snow flurries early this morning with the skies clearing later in the day.”
“The only other report of damage in the Tri-City area was in Carter County where a tree was blown across the road in the Gap Creek section.”
“High today will be in the low 50s and low tonight near 30. Winds will be northerly at 10-15 miles per hour.”
