April 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers of recent County Court proceedings. Readers learned that “County court met Tuesday at regular hour.”
“On motion of Carson, J. J. Crookshanks was released from (indecipherable) duty one year.”
“The resignation of F. F. Decker as tax assessor of the 6th district, was accepted, and S. P. Strain was elected to fill out the unexpired term.”
“On motion of Duncan, the east basement room was rented to Giles Jakson for one year or during good behavior.”
“On motion of Carr, Nat Miller was permanently released from road duty.”
“On motion of Martin the trustee was authorized to pay a judgment W. B Seaton obtained against the county for rock used on public road in the 15th district without permission.”
“On motion of Clark, a portion of the land of D. E. Ellis in the 12th district was transferred to the 11th district.”
“The advalorem tax upon the $100 worth of taxable property was fixed at 30 cents for county and 20 cents for school purposes.”
“J. W. Crumley, Jas. C. Deakins, M. B. Campbell, and Capt. Geo. McPherson were elected members of the tax equalization board.”
“J. J. White was elected Fish Commissioner for one year.”
“The tax grievance committee recommended several releases and changes that were adopted.”
“An appropriation of $75.00 was made available to repair the clerk and masters office and stairway and hall leading to same. The appropriation docket was read and passed and court adjourned.”
One hundred dollars in 1898 now has the purchasing power of nearly $3,600. Thirty cents in 1898 is currently worth about $10.77, making 20 cents in the same year worth approximately $7.18. Seventy-five dollars in 1898 is now worth about $2,700. All of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
April 7, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news of several area residents. “Mrs. H. C. Clemens is able to be out, after a serious illness of some weeks with influenza.”
“Hobert Burrow, of Bristol, was a visitor in the city yesterday.”
“County trustee J. W. Weeks was in the city yesterday, going over tax records with deputy W. I. Hart; one of the principal objects being to ascertain the number paying poll tax in the city.”
“Mrs. W. A. Starrette, Misses Evelyn Gaunt and Gladys Thomas left Friday morning for Blackburn (sic), Va., where Miss Gaunt and Miss Thomas will attend the Easter Dance at V. P. I.”
“Miss Reta Williams, Miss Mary Hardin Laura, Miss Mamie Carden, Miss Lola Russell, and Miss Dorothy Walker spent Easter in Hampton.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. P. Summers have returned from a delightful stay in Miami, Fla., where they were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. George E. McCaskill.”
“Miss Mary Nelle Dosser is the attractive house guest of Miss Hilda Evans at her home in the Southwest Addition. Miss Dosser returned last Saturday from a delightful season spent in Tampa, Florida, and enroute home she was the guest of Miss Dorothy Slemons in Orlando, where she was the recipient of marked social attention.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Ring have returned from Roanoke where they spent the Easter Season as the guest of their son Mr. Kirk Ring. Miss Gladys Ring is spending some time in New York.”
“Mrs. J. H. Epps of Jonesboro spent the day on Thursday with Mrs. George W. Hardin at her home on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Miss Sally McAnally left last night for her home in Madison, N C., after a delightful visit as th (sic) guest of Miss Della Spencer at her home in the Southwest Addition.”
“Mrs. R. C. Snipes, Mrs. H. H. Dyer, and Mrs. Carden spent Thursday in Bristol.”
In 1923, Easter was Sunday, April 1.
V. P. I. is now known as Virginia Tech.
Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City, and is located in rural Carter County.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Madison, North Carolina, is about 210 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
April 7, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Fire Chief L. L. Geisler this afternoon confirmed reports he is considering seeking nomination for sheriff of Washington county on the Republican ticket.”
“’I haven’t made up my mind,’ Geisler said, ‘but it is true that I am thinking about asking the nomination. Suggestions that I run have come from various quarters.’”
“Geisler has been for chief since the early 1930’s. If he decides to make a try for the sheriff nominations, he will compete with incumbent Sheriff Luke M. Warrick and a former deputy sheriff, H. C. Burgess, at the April 17 Republican convention in Jonesboro.”
“Next Saturday is the deadline for aspirants to qualify.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
April 7, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Steve Nelson, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned “High on talent, lovely to look at a very much to her surprise, Donna Joan Poling became Miss Johnson City for 1973 last night.”
“In the 26th annual Miss America preliminary held on the campus of East Tennessee Stat University, the 20-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald F. Poling was chosen to represent Johnson City in the Miss Tennessee pageant.
“First runner-up was Phyllis Young with second runnerup (sic) honors going to Ruthie Elaine Harrell. Others in the five finalists included Melita Brock and Teresa Lynan McInturff.”
“In one of the most unusual moments in local pageant history, there was a tie for Miss Congeniality. This award, voted upon by only the contestants, was awarded jointly to Phyllis Young and Susan Patricia Morrill, with the tie remaining after a second vote.”
“The new queen succeeds Carol Ann Hurd, who went out in grand fashion as she sang her farewell with the same vigor and vitality which has become trademark during her year long tour of duty.”
“But, in what is become a habit, it was Teresa Bowers who broke the place apart, both before, during and after an encore demand by the audience of nearly 1000.”
“Hal Carmack, a nationally known entertainer from Kingsport, served as this year’s master of ceremonies.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.