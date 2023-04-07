Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers of recent County Court proceedings. Readers learned that “County court met Tuesday at regular hour.”

“On motion of Carson, J. J. Crookshanks was released from (indecipherable) duty one year.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

