April 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several news items of interest to local citizens.
“On Saturday night before the third Sunday in this month there will be a poke supper at Greenwood; let everybody come and bring company with them.
Rev. Teans, of Milligan, will preach at Union next Sunday.
Frank Scott left last Tuesday for an extended journey to Knoxville and other points down the line.
We are informed that some of the citizens of the local Eighth will have to attend Judge Campbell’s school of reformation; we hope they may acquit themselves with honor. We learn there will be several that will obtain free passage to Nashville in the Next Court. It will, after all, be a fine trip for them.
On seeing D.S. Miller last week, two enormous grins — protruding from each corner of his mouth — he said it’s a girl and weighs ten pounds and a half.
C.C. Crussell is also happy; it’s a boy and a loyal Republican. Joseph Sweeney and Miss Lucy Bashor were married last Wednesday.
Success to the successful. It seems from a mere glance that other examples of the same nature will happen soon.
llis Denton and Andy Meredith left a few days ago for New Mexico.
We are pleased to note that there is plenty of fruit left unkilled; cobbler pies, for this reason, are still a prophecy and not history.
James Scott of Milligan, was at home Sunday.
Jim says he is bitterly opposed to bolting in poll ties, but when it comes to matrimony he says Bolter is the desired.”
Greenwood is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about Girl Scouts. “On last Saturday evening the Girl Scouts of Troop One had planned a moonlight picnic supper to be enjoyed in the woods behind the Summers’ home; the Scouts with their invited boy friends (sic) met at five o’clock at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Summers, but owing to the cold weather, Mrs. Summers graciously offered her home. A delightful evening was spent in various games and in dancing. About six o’clock the picnic supper consisting of all the tempting things appropriate for such a feast, was enjoyed in front of the big open fire. The chaperones for the evening were Mr. and Mrs. James A. Summers and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris. There were about forty-eight present who enjoyed this delightful meeting.”
April 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, readers of the Knoxville News-Sentinel learned that “John Treadway, Happy Valley High School coach, and an umpire in the Appalachian Baseball League, is seriously ill in a hospital here.”
“Treadway was taken to the hospital Saturday for treatment of an acute intestinal condition.”
The Knoxville News-Sentinel is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. April 7, 1947, fell on a Monday.
April 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter in the “Dear Abby” column that any readers would be wise to emulate in 2022. The letter read:
“Dear Abby:”
“This is the first letter I have ever written to your column, but your reply to the woman who wondered if she should make a report when she saw a pocketbook being stolen really hit home.”
“When I learned that my teen-age daughter (and her friends) were stealing clothes from the local department store, I called the store’s protection office and tearfully requested an appointment to bring my daughter in with the clothes. The merchandise was priced, and I paid for it. My daughter was given a stern lecture and told what would happen to her if she ever repeated this act in their store again. And I, incidentally, was told by the young lady in the stores’ protection office that in the two years she had worked there I was the first mother ever to do this, even tho she was certain that there were other mothers who had found strange merchandise in their homes that they knew their money did not buy.”
“Abby, that was four years ago, and I thank God that I had the backbone to do what I did because from that day to this I have never had any reason to suspect my daughter of taking a penny that does not belong to her. It was a bitter lesson for both of us, but an effective one.”
“I would like to quote the words from a sign I saw in the protection office on that eventful day:”
“’To watch a crime in silence is to commit it.’”
The letter was signed, “Withhold My Name and Town.” Dear Abby had no reply to the writer.
April 7, 1984: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra performed selections by Debussy and Ravel at Memorial Theatre, which is located on the campus of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
April 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Prima Donna, a comic one-act opera, will be presented Friday and Saturday by the East Tennessee State University department of music in cooperation with the division of theater.”
“Prima Donna was written in 1935 by English composer Arthur Benjamin. The libretto is by Cedric Cliffe.”
“Set in 19th century Venice, the plot centers around a visit by the Count to his nephew Florindo’s home.”
“’I never pick a piece and then try to cast it,’ said Robert LaPella, music director and producer.”
“’I try to find a piece that fits the students, rather than the other way around. For example, in Prima Donna, you have to have two young women with high D and E flat.’”