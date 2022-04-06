April 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of April 5. The story was a follow-up from a news account on April 5. “Fire in the Rankin property yesterday morning did about $1,000 damage. The Comet office was damaged about $500 by water and the fire. The upper part of the building was destroyed. Loss covered by insurance.”
One thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $33,873, making $500 from the same year having a present value of about $16,936. These amounts are courtesy of www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897, but The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 6, 1899: According to The Comet, “Warren F. Leland, proprietor of the Windsor Hotel, which was destroyed by fire March 17, died Tuesday at New York, the result of a relapse after an operation for appendicitis.”
April 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined: “Emerson says: ‘Nothing can bring you peace but yourself.’ He means that no matter what our environment may be, no matter what material influences are thrown about us we can’t really be happy unless we are at peace with what we know to be right. In other words, if we would know real happiness we must follow our conscience.”
April 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today was Easter Sunday, 1947. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A dinner meeting of the Johnson City Community Council has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. in the John Sevier Hotel for the purpose of reviewing plans for the Memorial Hospital fund campaign, President C.A. McGillen announced yesterday.”
“B.H. Lawson from the public relations-institutional finance firm of B.H. Lawson Associates, In., Rockville Centre, N.Y., is expected to attend the session that evening, the official said. Lawson will outline plans for the project at that time.”
“There will be no charge for the dinner, which will be given by interested parties in the hospital project. Each organization represented in the council is expected to send two members to the meeting.”
“It was the Lawson firm which had earlier recommended that the hospital drive be started no later than April 7, after making a study of local conditions. The report had suggested that the campaign to raise the $300,000 needed to carry the hospital plan through to completion, should be of 12-weeks duration.”
“In the meantime, preliminary engineering tests at the site on Oakland avenue (sic) chosen by the council at its last session, have been going forward, McGillen reported. Water must be tested and other details determined before any construction could be undertaken, he said.”
Other important news of the day included information about electricity. “Charles F. Stine, manager of the Johnson City Power Board, announced yesterday that work on the extension of rural power lines will be started Monday, providing the weather permits.”
“Contract for approximately 35 miles of electrification lines in the county was awarded months ago to Lane and Powell Construction Company of Nashville. The preliminary engineering survey on 10 miles of the 35 miles to be added has been finished and most of the necessary material to start construction has arrived, Stine said.”
“Offices have been established by the company in a Johnson City warehouse for its use during the job, which is expected to take about three months to complete.”
“The extension program will be scattered through seven or eight lines in various parts of the country, the power board official said, but preliminary work will be started within the 10 miles already surveyed.”
Three hundred thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $3.782 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 6, 1949: A memorial service was held for Pfc. Karl Fletcher Grindstaff, who was the son of Mr and Mrs. Arthur Grindstaff of Elizabethton. Pfc. Grindstaff was killed in action on Okinawa on May 5, 1945, and had been in the service since November of 1942. The memorial service was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Grindstaff.
(Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856 – 1980, Frank Merritt.)
April 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A report on the shortage of pediatricians will highlight a lengthy agenda when City Commission meets in regular session tonight.”
“The report will be presented by Citizens Advisory Committee Chairman Pat Sweeney. It will outline the shortage of pediatricians in Johnson City and the surrounding service area of Washington County, Carter County, Elizabethton, Unicoi County and Erwin, according to Sweeney.”
“The shortage of doctors became a matter of area concern some weeks ago when two local pediatricians announced they would be leaving. Their absence would leave only three pediatricians in Johnson City.”
April 6, 1997: The Johnson City Press reported the sad news of a prominent Johnson City citizen. “Mrs. Lula Laws Montgomery, 92, 623 W. Maple St., died Saturday, April 5, 1997 at Asbury Center following a lengthy illness.”
“Mrs. Montgomery was the first Miss Johnson City.”
“She founded and operated Laws Confectionary, corner of West Watauga Avenue and West Main Street. Mrs. Montgomery and her late husband, Dan B. Montgomery, who died in 1960, owned and operated Hampton Mercantile Co. She was a manager and agent for Union Bankers Insurance Co. for many years. Mrs. Montgomery helped found Southeastern Color Graphics.”
“She was also involved in real estate in Washington and Carter Counties.”
“Mrs. Montgomery taught Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church, Hampton, and was also active at First Baptist Church, Jonesborough.”
“She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.”
“Mrs. Montgomery was a Republican.”
April 6, 2000: The Johnson City Symphony Youth Orchestra performed in concert at the Mountain View Elementary School. Among the selections performed were Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Opus 68 by Ludwig van Beethoven. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)