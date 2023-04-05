Today in Johnson City History

April 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune printed these witticisms, which initially appeared in the Chicago News. “If a man is down with the smallpox he is apt to be pitied.”

“If you would successfully argue with a woman just keep silent.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

