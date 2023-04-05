April 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune printed these witticisms, which initially appeared in the Chicago News. “If a man is down with the smallpox he is apt to be pitied.”
“If you would successfully argue with a woman just keep silent.”
“If a man isn’t sober he should never attempt to walk a tight rope.”
“If a fish is good brain food it seems a pity in some cases to waste so much fish.”
“If one half the world doesn’t know how the other half lives, the other half is just as ignorant.”
“If a man is too proud to bed and too honest to steal, the only thing for him is to get trusteed.”
“If G. Washington was never asked by a fond mother what he thought of her cute baby, then it may be true that he never told a lie.”
We can find no record of the publication status of the Chicago News.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898.
April 6, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported a variety of short news accounts of interest to area residents. Readers learned that “Dr. Sanders, Mr. H. E. Hart and Dr. Bettinger have returned from Knoxville where they attended the Optometrists Convention.”
“Dr. and Mrs. James A. Nixon left Wednesday for Homing, N., Y., formerly their home, where they will make their home in the future.”
“Mr. Frank Shell is spending the week-end as the guest of his mother, Mrs. N. D. Shell on Maple Street.”
“Mr. Miller of Bristol, was a business visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Mr. Harry Lyle has returned from a business trip to Knoxville.”
“Mr. Bill Davis of Cincinnati, is the guest of friends in the city.”
“Mr. William Silvers has returned from Knoxville, where he attended the convention of Optometrists of the State of Tennessee.”
“Mr. Herbert Carr of Bristol, is a business visitor to the city.”
“Mr. Claude Miller will leave today to spend the week-end with friends at Emory, Va.”
“President Alexander of Stonewall Jackson, Abingdon, Va., formerly of this city, is a prominent visitor in the city.”
“Mr. J. Allen Artz and Mr. Fred Artz returned yesterday from a business trip to Knoxville.”
“Dr. and Mrs. W. J. Miller returned last evening from a delightful season spent in Tampa, Fla., and Orlando, Fla.”
“Miss Sally McAnnally arrived in the city yesterday from Bristol where she has been the guest of friends, to visit Miss Della Spencer at her home in the Southwest Addition.”
“Friends of Mrs. Lola Remine will be glad to known (sic) that she is recovering from an attack of influenza at her home on Ashe Street.”
“Mrs. L. E. Westerdahl has as her guest her sister, Mrs. Gaither of Norfolk, at her home on West Watauga Avenue.”
“Miss Bess Remine plans to leave next week for Washington, D. C., where she will spend some time.”
“Mr. A. M. Remine, Southern agent, of Whitesburg, was a business visitor in the city on Tuesday.”
“Mrs. M. L. Peoples will return next week from Memphis where she spent the winter as the guest of here (sic) sons, Mr. Fred Peoples and Mr. Ed Peoples, and in New Orleans where she visited her sister, Mrs. Crane.”
“Miss Helen Faulk has returned to Hollins College after spending the Easter holidays as the guest of her parents, Mr., and Mrs. L. E. Faulk on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Friends of Mr. Lois Renfro will be glad to know that he is recovering from an illness at his home on Ashe Street.”
“Mrs. E. T. Cobb left yesterday for Roanoke, Va., where she will visit her sister.”
“Mrs. Niles Warlick, Jr., of Jonesboro spent Tuesday in the city as the guest of Mrs. Cora Adams Peoples on West Watauga Avenue.”
“Mrs. Elmire Sloan of Kenansville, N. C., is visiting Mr. and Mrs. Z. F. Sloan and family at their home on West Unaka Avenue.”
“Mrs. J. O. Susong and little daughter, Louise, spent the past week-end in Jonesboro as the guests of Mrs. A. J. Mitchell.”
“Mr. G. E. Gans of Louisville, Ky., left Thursday for Knoxville, where he is spending several days in the city.”
“Mr. O. E. Mahoney, Sr., will leave this morning for Tampa, Florida, for a combined business and pleasure trip.”
“Miss Carolyn Marshall has returned to Martha Washington College, Abingdon, after spending the Easter holidays as the guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Marshall on Boone Street.”
“Friends of Mr. James M. Johnson will be please to know that he is recovering from an operation for appendicitis at the Appalachian hospital (sic).”
Emory, Virginia is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Stonewall Jackson was a school in Abingdon, Virginia. It was in operation from approximately 1868 until 1930.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Whitesburg, Tennessee is about 56 miles from Johnson City, It is located in Hamblen County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
In 1923, Easter was on April 1.
April 6, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Johnson City observance on Army Day will be concluded with a dinner at the John Sevier Hotel where Brigadier General Cornelius E. Ryan, of Fort Bragg, N. C., will speak.”
“The banquet, sponsored by the Watauga Chapter, Reserve Officers Association, will begin at 6:30 o’clock in the clubroom of the hotel, a spokesman said.”
Harry Truman signed a bill in 1948 proclaiming April 6 of every year as Army Day, according to the Truman Library.