April 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to The Philadelphia Times, readers were alerted to news with a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and a date of April 4. “Fire destroyed the Johnson City, Tenn., Comet last night. This was the oldest newspaper in that town. It was established and edited by Governor Bob Taylor fifteen years ago and had since been conducted with his political promotion in view.”
The Philadelphia Times, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ceased publication in 1902. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet, referenced in the news item above, was a weekly publication.
April 5, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported on the activities of several area residents. “Master Joseph Christian Jamieson will celebrate his eighth birthday this afternoon with a ‘Bunny Party’ at the home of Mrs. J.W.B. Jamieson, 201 Tacoma avenue (sic). Invitations have been issued to about twenty of his young friends.”
“Mrs. William Barton returned from the Appalachian Hospital yesterday to her home in the Miller apartments.”
“The many friends of Mr. R.A. Lacy will be delighted to know that he is improving nicely from an operation performed Saturday, at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mrs. Frank B. St. John left yesterday afternoon for Sweetwater, Tenn., where she will be the guest of relatives.”
“Mr. Harry Faw and Mr. Fitzhugh Wallace will motor to Bristol today.”
“Mayor Ellison and Gen. J.B. Cox spent Monday in Greeneville.”
“Miss Helen Summers has returned to her school in Pennsylvania after spending her spring vacation as guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Summers.”
“Mr. James Summers will return to the Asheville School for Boys after spending the spring holidays as guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Summers at their home, Summers Heights.”
“Miss Virginia Dooley, the young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Dooley, has been quite ill at her home on East Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Dr. Ralph Miller remains quite ill at his home on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Gump will return tomorrow from New York; while away, they visited their sons, Allen and Jaffa, who are attending school at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.”
“Mrs. D.O. Blevins has returned from Tocane (sic), N.C., where she has spent the past three weeks as the guest of relatives.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Toecane, North Carolina, is a community located in Mitchell County. It is approximately 35 miles from Johnson City.
April 5, 1943: Lloyd B. Morrell, who was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam H. Morrell, perished in an airplane crash in Georgia. The victim was a member of the military. A memorial service for him was held later that month at First Christian Church in Elizabethton. (Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856-1980, Frank Merritt.)
April 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Butler, and a date from April 4, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “A proposal to relocate the town of Butler, which will be submerged by the Watauga Dam reservoir, on the I.W. McQueen farm near Cobb’s Creek in Johnson county (sic), was discussed at a meeting at the Butler school house last night. More than 100 residents of the reservoir area attended the session.”
“The proposal was presented by the Rev. M.H. Carder, pastor of Cobb’s Creek Baptist Church, who said that an option had been taken on the 200-acre McQueen farm.”
“The minister told the group that the Cobb’s Creek residents had invited the Butler residents to join in forming a model town.”
“’Our plans,’ he said, ‘are to create a community with all modern conveniences, including places of worship. A no-profit corporation must be set up to handle the purchasing and distribution of the land proposed for the site.’”
“It was pointed out that there was a sufficient water supply with a gravely flow on the McQueen farm.”
“The new site, according to information, would retain the name of Butler, is only about two and a half miles from the present town, and on the Elizabethton-Mountain City highway (sic).”
“Erection of a combination high and grade school will be sought by interested residents at a meeting scheduled with the Johnson County Board of Education.”
“The Tennessee Planning Commission is being petitioned to assist in the relocation of the residents of the town of Butler, and the Rev. Carder told the group that he had negotiated for the moving of the Butler postoffice (sic) to the new site.”
“Whether residents will move their homes to the new site will be left entirely up to the citizens. However, it was indicated that several might consider moving their present dwellings.”
“A representative of a moving contracting firm explained the moving procedure of his firm without occupants leaving the house. He said his firm could start moving immediately.”
“Cost of moving the dwellings range from about $800 for a four-room house to $1,800 to $3,000 for a six-room building.”
“The Tennessee Valley Authority has nothing to do with the proposed new town site, it was emphasized today. The authority pays the residents for their homes and then it will be up to the citizens to either erect new homes or move their old ones.”
“It was pointed out, however, that TVA engineers might be asked to assist in laying out the town site. A spokesman said the TVA would enter the picture only if asked by the Tennessee Planning Commission.”
“Joe Pierce of Johnson county (sic), C.M. Franklin of Carter county (sic), and F.D. Calthrop of the Agricultural Extension Service, Knoxville, who are assigned to help reservoir families find new homes, spoke in behalf of the proposed town site.”
Eight hundred dollars in 1947 is now worth about $10,100 making $1,800 from 1947 now having the purchasing power of approximately $22,700. Three thousand dollars from seventy-five years ago currently is worth about $37,822. These present values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
April 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Three new members of the Rotary Club were introduced at yesterday’s meeting.”
“Dr. Roderick Biosca, Frank Nicely (sic) and Thomas Hulse were presented by Dr. Wilbur Kennedy, Tom Dosser and Guy Carr respectively.”
“The program was presented by Kenneth Floyd, who showed slides and told experiences of his recent trip to Africa.”