April 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune informed readers that several Johnson City area residents had checked into the Hotel Imperial. Among the guests from Johnson City were Joseph Cox, Isaac Harr, and E. C. Reeves. S. J. Kirkpatrick was staying there; he was a resident of Jonesboro. R. R. Hunter of Elizabethton was also a guest of the Hotel Imperial.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 5, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “There is no government weather bureau in Johnson City, but a well-equipped station is maintained at the National Sanitorium, which is in the suburbs of the city, and from which information may be obtained readily when desired.”
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 5, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle advised readers that “A 90-day quarantine on all dogs in Washington county was ordered today by O. E. Van Cleave, commissioner of agriculture, and C. E. Kord, state veterinarian, at request of county authorities.”
“Dr. E. C. Mulliniks, county health director, said the quarantine was ordered because of a continuing prevalence of rabies.”
“Since January 1, he said 27 people — most of them children — have been given anti-rabies treatments. He said much of the trouble had originated in the Lamar and King Springs road sections.”
“Dr. Mulliniks added that laboratory examination had shown positive results of 15 dogs, one cat, one cow, and one fox.”
“Informing County Court of the quarantine this morning, Dr. Mulliniks said Sheriff Luke M. Warrick would enforce the measure.”
“Under the terms of the quarantine, no dogs shall be permitted to run at large on or off the owners’ premises but must be kept in absolute confinement.”
“No dogs shall appear on the public highways unless they are under full control of the owner or attendant by being held with a chain or strap of sufficient strength to prevent escape.”
“Dr. Mulliniks said that dogs in Sullivan, Shelby and Davidson counties also were being quarantined.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
Lamar is a community in rural Washington County; King Springs is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
April 5, 1953: With a dateline of Kingsport, and a date of April 4, readers of the Elizabethton Star learned tragic news. “Officials of the Tennessee Eastman Company here said today that an explosion which killed two men and injured several others was caused when a container of chemicals blew up.”
“A flash fire of short duration followed the explosion. The blast and damage, however, were confined to a small room in a pilot plant building in the research laboratory area.”
“Robert O. Feathers, a 29-year-old Watauga mechanic, died today. William Ray Bowman, Jonesboro, a 35-year-ol pilot plant operator, died shortly after the explosion yesterday.”
“One of the injured — William Frank Prine, 25, a laboratory technician — is in critical condition. Both of his legs were amputated and he also suffered burns about the face and hands.”
“Company officials said many Eastman people had answered calls for blood donations.”
“The condition of three other men ranged from good to serious.”
“Carl R. Monroe, 52, mechanic, was listed as serious. He was burned about the face and hands. Two other Kingsport men, Chapman Hale, 32, research chemist and Luther J. Peters, 49, mechanic, were reported in good condition at Holston Valley Community Hospital.”
Tennessee Eastman Company is now known as Eastman Chemical Company.
Watauga is an incorporated community that is partly located in Washington County and partly located in Carter County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1953.
Holston Valley Community Hospital is now known as Holston Valley Medical Center.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
April 5 of 1953 was Easter Sunday.
April 5, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph appearing in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned that “Four students from Science Hill High School have been named finalists for the 1973 National Merit Scholarships. Katherine M. Hall, Myra J. Price, Jesse David Clayton, and Ray Campbell try out a science experiment at the school. The four will be competing against approximately 14,500 other finalists for 1,000 one-time National Merit $1000 scholarships and 2000 renewable scholarships.”
One thousand dollars in 1973 is now worth about $6,712, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 5, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, the Johnson City Press readers learned, “Instead of the boarded-up windows and graffiti-scarred walls that so often follow a school closing, Keystone area residents are about to see their community school gain a new lease on life.”
“The city is about to complete a $1.65 million renovation of the 49,000-square-foot building and will lease space to several agencies along with locating a couple of its own departments there.”
“The building will house adult basic education, a health and dental clinic, Good Samaritan Ministries, the Families First employment and training center and the Communities in Schools program.”
“’I don’t believe the city has a facility with such a good mix of public service clientele,’ said Lester Lattany, director of Johnson City’s Department of Community and Economic Development.”
