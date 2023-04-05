April 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune informed readers that several Johnson City area residents had checked into the Hotel Imperial. Among the guests from Johnson City were Joseph Cox, Isaac Harr, and E. C. Reeves. S. J. Kirkpatrick was staying there; he was a resident of Jonesboro. R. R. Hunter of Elizabethton was also a guest of the Hotel Imperial.

Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

