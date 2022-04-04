April 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several items of interest to area residents. With a dateline from Bristol, Tennessee, readers noted that “The Blacksburg, Va., base ball (sic) team will play Bristol’s King college (sic) team here on April 22.”
“Many fish from the Wytheville hatchery have been placed in the streams of Southwest Virginia and upper East Tennessee.”
“Charles W. Johnson and Miss Clara Hypes, of Salem, Va., were married here this week by Rev. A. H. Burroughs. They eloped after their plans had been interfered with two or three times. The bride is only 15 years of age and is the daughter of a prominent evangelist.”
“Mrs. Kate Millard, wife of ex-Sheriff Millard of Sullivan county (sic), died at her home near Bristol Wednesday.”
A dateline from Greeneville carried the following four news items: “Notwithstanding the universal hard times, Greeneville has struggled bravely forward, as is evidenced by the fact that our postoffice will be one of only eleven in the United States whose business has showed an increase. This is the second increase this office has made during the incumbency of the present postmaster.”
“The Holston presbytery (sic) of the Presbyterian church (sic), together with the various auxiliary societies, will convene here next Wednesday and remain in session until Saturday morning. Some forty or fifty ministers and delegates are expected. The Sunday following Rev. W. H. Lester, Jr., will be installed as pastor of the church here.”
“’An Auction Sale of Old Maids’ was the title of an entertainment given by the ladies of the M. E. church Thursday evening. The affair was well attended and was quite a success financially and otherwise.”
“A special term of chancery court was held here Wednesday by Chancellor John F. Smith.”
The following two news items were from Jonesboro: “A B. Cummings, one of our oldest citizens, was stricken with paralysis a few days since, and the chances are against his recovery.”
“A petition was circulated here and was signed by most of our prominent citizens asking the legislature not to pass the bill providing for the establishment of a clerk and master’s office at Johnson City.”
With a dateline from Laurel Bloomery, readers learned that “John Dallas and Miss Cleopatra Gentry were married at the residence of R. W. Green. Miss Gentry’s parents objected.”
King College is now known as King University.
Wytheville is a city in Virginia; it is approximately 105 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Laurel Bloomery is a community in Johnson County; the community is located approximately 48 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 4, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle gave readers several news items of local interest. “Miss Iva Jones of Milligan College was the week-end (sic) guest of Miss Erma King.”
“Mrs. F. M. McNees will leave today for Cleveland, where she will attend the Superintendent’s conference of East Tennessee of the Central Baptist Church.”
“Miss Edith Brown has as her guest, Miss Lucille Weaver, of Rogersville, Tenn.”
“Miss Adele White of Milligan College was the week-end (sic) guest of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hannah at the Doyle Apartments.”
“Mrs. Thad A. Cox has returned from a delightful trip to New York City.”
“Mrs. George Hyder is ill at her home on East Holston avenue (sic).”
“Miss Doris Taylor, the young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyons Taylor, who has been ill at her home on East Holston avenue (sic), is much better.”
“Born, to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Kilby, a nine-pound girl at their home on Cherokee Heights.”
“Friends will regret to learn that Chief Truck Driver George Wilson of the local fire department is ill with influenza at his home on East main (sic) street (sic).”
“P. M. Montgomery, secretary of the Erwin Railroad Y. M. C. A., was a visitor to the city yesterday.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
Rogersville is located in Hawkins County, and is about 37 miles from Johnson City.
April 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the “Election of officers was conducted and an address on flowers was presented by Mrs. C. C. Sherrod at the first meeting of the newly-organized Johnson City Garden Club Wednesday afternoon.”
“Mrs. R. E. Harmon of East Pine street (sic) was hostess for the affair, and assisting was Mrs. Argil Williams.”
“The Harmon home was decorated with arrangements of spring flowers, and the hostesses presented the guests with handmade shoulder corsages.”
“Mrs. Walter Martin presided and Mrs. J. A. Gaddis offered prayer.”
“Election of offices was as follows:”
“Mrs. C. C. Sherrod, president; Mrs. L. J. Hopper, vice-president; Mrs. Gladstone White, recording secretary; Mrs. Argil Williams, treasurer; Mrs. Mel Smith, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. J. A. Gaddis and Mrs. H. E. Harmon, publicity.”
“Announcements were made concerning the flower show judging course to be held in Knoxville April 17-18 through sponsorship of the Knox County Council of Garden Clubs.”
“A yearbook committee was appointed.”
“Members brought arrangements of spring flowers, which were placed on display during the meeting. It was pointed out that the main objectives of the club are to ‘grow larger and more beautiful flowers; to learn to make floral arrangements, and to supply hospitals with flowers.’”
“Members were asked to bring a small flower container to the next meeting for use in hospitals or sickrooms.”
“The dining table was covered with a white hand-crocheted cloth, and centered with an arrangement of yellow candles burning in crystal holders.”
“The hostesses served iced cakes, ice cream in pastel floral molds, pecans. Mrs. Sherrod poured coffee.”
“Charter members are Mesdames R. E. Harmon, Argil Williams, C. C. Sherrod, Walter Martin, Pascal Fields, Gladstone White, Mel Smith, George Anderson, Reuben Treadway, J. A. Gaddis, U. G. Jones, L. A. Ballew, T.C. Carson, C. L. DeBord, L. J. Hopper and A. E. Blount. Guests were Mrs. Marvin Kincheloe and Mrs. Walker, mother of Mrs. Harmon.”
April 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a front-page, heart-warming story about former Johnson City residents. With a dateline from Orlando, Fla., readers learned, “As reports of widespread damage continue to make up most of the news of last week’s crash of a giant Air Force jet, so does news of heroism and bravery.”
“The 8-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Garland, formerly Johnson City, may get a medal for his efforts during the rash and the frantic moments following.”
“Mrs. Garland, the former Betty Carroll, Pardee St., Johnson City, was at the grocery store shopping when the giant aircraft crashed in the neighborhood setting her house on fire with two other playmates inside.”
“The young man, who paused only long enough to kick off a pair of burning shoes, managed to drag his other friends to safety. One of them was his brother.”
“As one friend of the family put it, ‘He’s all boy.’”
“That may have changed. He’s now a young man, and will soon have the medal to prove it.”
