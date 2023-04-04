Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 4, 1885: The Comet reported several news accounts of interest to area citizens. Among the items were: “Eight persons left Stoney Creek for Kansas this week.”

“Miss Ella Crumley, of Newport, is visiting Miss Stacy Crumley.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

