April 4, 1885: The Comet reported several news accounts of interest to area citizens. Among the items were: “Eight persons left Stoney Creek for Kansas this week.”
“Miss Ella Crumley, of Newport, is visiting Miss Stacy Crumley.”
“Mr. Jessup who was expected to be here this week has not arrived yet.”
“Miss May Belle Minor of Christiansburg, Va., is visiting Miss Jennie and Nora Crumley.”
“Sam and Frank Crumley, our popular young tinners, took a business trip to Cranberry Thursday.”
“A car load of machinery for the Machine Shop and Foundry arrived this week.”
“Recorder Lusk and Marshall Dowdy announce that they are now ready for business.”
“The printers and editor have been sick this week and hence the delay of paper and lack of original matter.”
“Mr. Read, the Express agent at Morristown who departed this week, has not been heard from. No one can understand the reason for his departure.”
“As the Narrow Gauge train was passing through the gorge one day this week a heavy rock fell on one of the cars and damaged it slightly.”
“Ike T. Jobe opened in the City Hall yesterday an elegant sample line of clothing. He is with the old firm, Chas. Weiller & Son, Baltimore.”
“Col. Nathan Gregg, the newly appointed Internal Revenue Collector, will make an efficient officer. The press of East Tennessee speak very highly of him.”
“Prof. C.F. Hodges, Photographer, has rented the upper story of Mr. Echols’ building on Main street, opposite the Thomas House, and will have it filled up at once for a photograph gallery,” according to the Bristol Reporter.
“At a meeting of the Board of Aldermen, Thursday night, Col. Yocum spoke at some length, concerning the needs of the city. The Aldermen were highly pleased with his remarks. We feel satisfied that some substantial (several indecipherable words) forms will be inaugurated under the administration of the new board.”
“Col. Columbus Powell, a prominent citizen of Knoxville, who was in Nashville last week, stated to one of the State officials that a lumber firm from Grand Rapids, Mich., had just purchased 9,000 acres of land in Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties for the cherry, oak, hickory and ash lumber that was on it, paying $4 to $5 an acre for it.”
Stoney Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
Four dollars in 1885 now has the purchasing power of about $123, so $5 in that same year currently is equivalent to approximately $154. Both of these numbers are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
April 4, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “Hon. W.W. Faw, mayor of Johnson City, arrived in the city yesterday.”
“Governor Taylor passed through the city last night from a brief trip to Johnson City.”
The “Governor Taylor” referred to was Gov. Robert Taylor.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 4, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers to news regarding the forthcoming hotel in Johnson City. Readers learned that, “The fifth note of the series of ten executed by each of more than 1,200 stockholders of the Johnson City Hotel company to cover their stock subscriptions, falls due April 1, 1923; the remaining stock subscribers having paid up in full and received their stock certificates.”
“Construction work is now well under way on the big ten-story half-million-dollar hotel and the contractor is under heavy bond to complete the structure in 220 working days.”
“Monthly estimates for construction work are to be certified on the fifth day of each month to the hotel treasurer, J.C. Carpenter, 112 Spring street, and must be paid promptly. It is essential that notes due from stockholders be met promptly as they mature.”
“A statement was mailed each stockholder on March 3, showing the status of his or her notes due to April 1, inclusive. The stockholders are urged to call at the company’s office, 112 Spring street, and pay up the fifth note promptly and if in arrears for any past due notes to pay up in full. It is essential that at least $100,000 shall be paid into the treasurer in the next 10 or 15 days.”
“The executive committee has appointed Wiliam G. Mathes, one of the directors, as fiscal agent of the company, with full authority to do any and all things necessary in assisting in the collection of these notes, but with the interest which has been created it is felt that the subscriptions will be paid rapidly.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1923 currently has the purchasing power of about $1.742 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 4, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Lowell Ellis, a teacher in the Johnson City Vocational School, announced yesterday for the Republican nomination for school superintendent of Washington county.”
“Ellis will contest the incumbent, W.C. Morison, in the Republican convention to be held in Jonesboro April 17.”
“A resident of the Eighth District, Cherokee road section, Ellis served with U.S. Army Ordinance from April 1942 to April 1944, before being transferred to the Clinton Engineering Works at Oak Ridge as an electrical training foreman. He returned to the teaching profession in 1945 at the end of the war.”
“’With the cooperation and help of the people of Washington county, I am offering my services as your superintendent of schools,’ Ellis stated. ‘By your support and help, it is to be hoped we can obtain an adequate, economical building program that will give relief for overcrowded schools, better salaries for teachers, and a more efficient transportation system.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
April 4, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “During the past 24 hours, police answered 140 miscellaneous calls and arrested four juveniles for violation of liquor laws and 10 persons for public drunkenness. Traffic division investigated four accidents which included eight incidents of property damage. Detective division investigated two burglary reports and made two arrests, two larceny reports and made two arrests and arrested a person for auto theft.”
April 4, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported sad news. With a byline from Press Staff Writer Vincent Z. Whaley, readers learned that “Following eight days of treatment, a 5-year-old Carter County boy died Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center from an E. coli bacterial infection. And while authorities reportedly have not located the source of the infection, health officials believe it was an isolated case and not widespread.”
