April 30, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported more details about an article that first appeared in this column on April 28. Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 29, readers learned that “A report reached this city today that two men were killed and one fatally wounded while resisting arrest on Doe river (sic), in Mitchell county (sic), North Carolina. It seems that one Ray, a desperate character, had been arrested by the sheriff and a deputy, when two of Ray’s friends attempted to rescue him, with the above results. Ray and one of his friends were killed on the spot, and the other, it is reported, will die. The sheriff and deputy were not wounded. The names of the men could not be learned, but the report of the tragedy comes from a most trustworthy source.”
Mitchell County, North Carolina, is about 37 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 30, 1922: A century ago today, horrific news greeted readers of the Johnson City Chronicle. “Willie Morefield, a young man about twenty-five years of age, and employed by the city as assistant or helper in the operation of one of the municipal street flushers, was killed almost instantly last night on West Market street (sic), immediately opposite the municipal building. His death resulted from falling beneath the wheels of the large water wagon which crossed over his breast, evidently crushing his heart.”
“No witness in the actual killing has been found. It was stated by Otis Mullen, driver of the truck, that he and Morefield were talking just prior to the accident, Morefield standing on the running board of the vehicle. According to Mullen, Morefield then attempted to climb to the top of the water truck, and Mullen, feeling a jar as if running over a large object, stopped and looked back, to find Morefield lying in the street. He rushed to the fallen man, and called upon a passing car to take him to this hospital. However, Mullen states he is of the opinion that Morefield was dead when placed in the car.”
“The flusher had come west on Main street (sic), turned onto Boone, past the Municipal Building and had reached a point near the front of the shop of Seth O’Dell. The flusher was practically empty at the time.”
“The street flusher is said to weigh about seven tons, and is operated on six wheels; being formed by fastening the front of the water tank on the back of a Ford truck. Two men are required in its operation; one as driver of the truck, and the other to manipulate the flushing apparatus on the back. The latter position was that of Morefield.”
“Morefield had been in this work about two weeks, on night work. The truck during the day is in charge of John Mullen, with a helper, and at night has been driven by his son, Otis Mullen, with Morefield as helper.”
“Morefield is said to be an orphan, and has been living with John Mullen for many years. He bore the reputation of being a straightforward strictly honest young man, and performed his work conscientiously. He first came to the home of John Mullen about seven years ago, which has been his home ever since. He was with the United States forces on the Mexican border, and later a member of the 117th Infantry, Company G, in the World War, with which he saw service in France. Since his return from the army, he has been at the home of Mullen, until he recently visited for a few months in Virginia, returning only a few weeks ago.”
“It was stated last night that he had a sister in Pennsylvania, with whom he corresponded regularly, and that he had just received a letter from her on yesterday. City officials notified her by wire of the accident. Two brothers also survive: Isaac, in Virginia, and Elijah, whose address was not known by Mr. Mullen.”
“The body, after being taken to a local hospital and examined, was turned over to undertakers to prepare for burial. Mayor Ellison, Commissioner Dyer and Fire Chief Berry Wilson assumed charge of the details, and the body and its disposal are now in the formal care of the city. It will be held pending receipt of instructions from his sister.”
April 30, 1929: Elizabethton City Manager E. R. Lingerfelt’s resignation became effective. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
April 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A kite flying contest for dens of Cub Pack No. 539 was held recently at East Tennessee State Training School, Boy Scout headquarters on Ashe street (sic) said today.”
“A Kingsport scouter, H. D. Hale, Jr., judged the competition, and Den Chiefs Albert Reedy and Harold Lucas assisted the cubs. Fred Davison, Boy Scout field executive, acted in an advisory capacity.”
“Ribbons were awarded the following winners:”
“Box kite – Walter Alberts; two-stick kite – Jimmy Oakes, Dewey Wallis and Jackie Vines; three-stick kite – Buddy Hartsell and Albers; square kite, Robert Lewis; most decorated craft, Bob Hodges, Donald Adams and Albers; most unusual – Wallis; best controlled – Sam McQueen and Adams; highest flying – Jackie Vines, Hartsell and Hodges; and best maneuvered – Billy Leroy and Hodges.”
East Tennessee State Training School is now known as the University School.