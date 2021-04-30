April 30, 1869: The Union Flag reported tragic news. “A lad six years of age, son of Mr. Abram Collins, who lives thee miles and a half from Rheatown, Greene County, was killed a few days ago, by a heavy pole falling upon his head. He was going to his father, who was working in a field some distance from the house, and had to pass through a large gate. A fresh kiln stood near the gate and the jar of opening it caused the weight poles on the roof of the kiln, which was very wet, to slide off. One of these struck him upon the skull and fractured it, causing immediate death.”
Rheatown is about 22 miles from Johnson City.
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead.
April 30, 1891: The Comet published an editorial regarding the name of our city. “Shall we change the name? There is a section in the charter providing that it may be done by a vote of a majority. That it is found there shows that the name never gave satisfaction from the first. There is too much of it, it is unhandy to write or speak and there is no harmony in it, or sentiment behind it. If it is ever to be changed, it should be done now and it would be a great advertisement to the city.”
“Let us interchange views on the subject. Let the future name be handy, euphonious, and indicative of what is to make the great city. A frank discussion of the proper name will soon indicate the general choice and then the vote be taken. Let every citizen who feels an interest in the matter give briefly his view of the proposal of a change of name and the proper name to be adopted.”
April 30, 1897: With a Johnson City dateline, The Evening Bee reported on a recent local shooting. “A report has reached here that a desperate character named Ray had been arrested on Doe River, Mitchell County, North Carolina, by a Sheriff and posse and his friends attempted to rescue him. Ray and one of his friends were killed on the spot, and one of the would-be rescuers was shot and will die.”
Mitchell County is about 37 miles from Johnson City.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
The Evening Bee was a newspaper based in Sacramento, California. It ceased publication in 1908.
April 30, 1903: The Comet posed a version of the “Question of the Week.” “It has been suggested that Hotel Carnegie be purchased by the city and used as a high school or college. It is understood that the building and contents cost $100,000 and can be had for $17,000 or $20,000. If Johnson City will buy the building for this purpose there is scarcely a doubt that Washington county (sic) will levy a special tax to help maintain it as a county high school. There is no doubt about the necessity for such a school here. We must have a college. A great many of our people can not (sic) send their children to boarding schools for financial reasons. Here is a solution to the problem. What do you think of it?”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1903 is now worth about $2,988,800 today. Seventeen thousand dollars in 1903 currently has the purchasing power of about $508,100, and twenty thousand dollars in 1903 is now worth approximately $597,700. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 30, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Lieutenant Lee V. Harr has returned to Camp Sevier after a ten days furlough.”
Camp Sevier was a training facility in South Carolina during World War I.
April 30, 1921: Exactly one hundred years ago, The Bristol Herald Courier reported two items regarding Johnson City residents. “J.B. Cox, attorney, of Johnson City, was a prominent visitor here yesterday.”
“J.J. Conner, furniture dealer of Johnson City, was a visitor here yesterday.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 30, 1937: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline from Johnson City, alerted readers, “Thomas W. Watkins, forty-three-year-old Johnson City business man, announced as a candidate for Mayor last night. Other candidates are Mayor Marion Sell and B.B. Snipes, former Mayor. The election will be held June 29.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
April 30, 1945: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Elizabethton Daily Star reported on the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “Sam H. Sells, 40, Johnson City industrialist and business leader, died unexpectedly of a heart attack last night in Morehead City, N.C.”
“A former mayor, Sells had been ill almost three weeks, but his death was unexpected. He had gone to the North Carolina city for a vacation and fishing trip. With him were a cousin, William S. Sells, and Dr. E.T. Brading, both of Johnson City.”
“The business leader, son of the late Congressman Sam R. Sells, held educational, civic and church responsibilities, in addition to his industrial and business associations.”
“His business responsibilities included the Sells Lumber and Manufacturing Company, and in addition, he was president of King’s, Inc., Johnson City’s largest retail store; chairman of the board of General Shale Products Corporation, a brick manufacturing concern, and a director of the Hamilton National Bank here.”
The obituary continued, “Elected to the city commission on May 10, 1939, Sells subsequently became mayor by the votes of his fellow commissioners.”
“He was also a member of the King College board of trustees at Bristol, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, in which he was a deacon.”
The Elizabethton Daily Star is now published as the Elizabethton Star.April 30, 1958: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Sandusky Register reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Emory Harrison are having trouble deciding on a name for their baby daughter. They weren’t expecting a girl. All their other 14 children are boys.”
The Sandusky Register was, and still is, published in Sandusky, Ohio.
April 30, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were warned of a frost for that night. “Although a warming trend is expected for the next few days, Old Jack Frost is due for another appearance tonight.”
“Sunny skies are expected today with warmer temperatures on the way this afternoon and a high of 66. Clear skies are expected again tonight with temperatures of 31 degrees with frost expected mostly in low locations and sheltered hillside areas.”