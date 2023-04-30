April 30, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff reported information with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1923. “Jonesboro, in Washington County, the oldest town in Tennessee as shown by the records, is given a population of 815 by the last census.”
“The town was laid out in 1779, and named for William Jones, of Halifax, N. C., a noted statesman of those days. Tradition says that shortly after the famous visit of Daniel Boone to this section a lone traveler passed through and built the first cabin near a cool and refreshing spring.”
“The famous monarch of the forest which stood on Boone’s Creek ten miles north of Jonesboro, on which the great explorer left the following mark, ‘D Boon Cilled a Bar in Year 1760,’ was blown down in a severe wind storm on May 27, 1916, and the timber used in the making of gavels, walking canes and other relics which were presented to state officials and prominent men.”
“The first courthouse was built by Col. Charles Robertson for the sum of fifty pounds in English money, history says, and William Cocke held the first court.”
“In the early days a thief was given 20 lashes for stealing a plow share, and a man was fined 20,000 pounds for a criminal offense. Andrew Jackson lived here on his first arrival in Tennessee from North Carolina, until he moved to Nashville. He boarded with a Mr. Chester, at what is now known as the Jonesboro Inn.”
“There was great political rivalry about 1784, when John Sevier led the Franklin Party and John Tipton headed a rial party called the North Carolina Party. There were two sets of county officials, and each party was continually ousting the other, until in the shuffle many valuable records were lost.”
“It was at Jonesboro, that Col. Shelby met John Sevier at a horse race and planned the King’s Mountain campaign and from Washington County went out many men who found the battle that turned the tide of success in favor of the Colonies in the Revolution.”
Halifax, North Carolina, is about 316 miles from Jonesborough.
King’s Mountain is in present Cherokee County, South Carolina. The Battle of King’s Mountain took place in 1780.
April 30, 1946: The Elizabethton Daily Star, now published as the Elizabethton Star, ran a full-page advertisement for the Elizabethton School of Business. It was mentioned that the school was “Elizabethton’s Own Junior College”. C. E. Rogers, B. S., L. L. D., M. A. was dean of the School. C. C. Steed, A. B., M. A., was president of the institution.
April 30, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Lamar High School’s 1947-48 basketball team has been given the highest rating for sportsmanship in the 14th, 15th, and 16th districts, the Appalachian booking office of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced today.”
“Lamar’s score was 3.91. Higher possible rating was 4.0.”
“Holston High School, with a score of 3.60, Elizabethton High School, with 3.76, and Happy Valley High School with 3.88 led the field in District 15, the Big Five, and District 16, respectively. According to the rating system used, a score of 4.0 is excellent, 3.0 is good, 2.0 is fair, and 1.0 is poor.”
“Other ratings are: District 14 — Sulphur Springs, 3.90; Washington College, 3.88; Boones Creek, 3.79; Jonesboro, 3.54; and Fall Branch, 3.16. District 15 – Bluff City, 3.55; Sullivan, 3.55; Mary Hughes, 3.52; Holston Valley, 3.23; and Blountville, 2.39. Big Five — Kingsport, 3.67; Johnson City, 3.59; Erwin, 3.55; and Tennessee High, Bristol, 3.01. District 16 — Hampton, 3.48.”
“This is the first year that the schools have been rated on sportsmanship, C. J. Jackson, commissioner said. The awards will be given annually, he added.”
“The scores were computed on the basis of conduct of the teams, the coach and the student body.”
“Dave Broyles will present the award to Lamar on a date to be announced later. Other awards will be given by Lew Taylor at Happy Valley, and Coach A. B. Isbill at Elizabethton.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
April 30, 1962: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Vandalism was reported at the home of the Rev. O. P. Stokes last night, while he was at church. Several flowers were destroyed in their containers damaged, he told police.”
“Discharged from Memorial Hospital over the weekend was William Taylor, Rt. 1, Watauga. He was admitted last Tuesday for treatment of a right foot lacerated in a power mower.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 30, 1973: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, 50 years ago today, “An attempt to steal a pickup truck from the residence of Ricky Campbell failed Sunday when Campbell observed the attempted theft and took off after the truck on foot. Campbell told investigating officer Jerry Huskins two men got into the truck parked in his driveway and started to drive away. He said he chased them on foot and they stopped the truck and ran getting into another car parked nearby and left the area. City officials are investigating.”
April 30, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Press Staff Writer Gregg Powers wrote in the Johnson City Press, “Students from Johnson City’s Emmanuel School of Religion spent Wednesday and are continuing today performing an array of service projects throughout the Tri-Cities.”
“The ‘Basin and Towel Project’ includes work at Habitat for Humanity home sites; Appalachian Christian Village, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Dollar House, Piney Flats, Johnson City Downtown Clinic; Our Savior Lutheran Church, Applied Resources Ministries, Elizabethton, Perkins Family House, Kingsport, Lick Creek Christian Church, Watauga, and East Tennessee Christian Children’s Home, Elizabethton.”
“The students will perform tasks at the different locations ranging from painting and yard work, to food collection and building a brick sidewalk.”
Emmanuel School of Religion is now known as Emmanuel Christian Seminary.
Appalachian Christian Village is now known as Abundant Christian Living Community.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.