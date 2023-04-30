Today in Johnson City History

April 30, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff reported information with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1923. “Jonesboro, in Washington County, the oldest town in Tennessee as shown by the records, is given a population of 815 by the last census.”

“The town was laid out in 1779, and named for William Jones, of Halifax, N. C., a noted statesman of those days. Tradition says that shortly after the famous visit of Daniel Boone to this section a lone traveler passed through and built the first cabin near a cool and refreshing spring.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

