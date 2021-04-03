April 3, 1868: The Union Flag gave a recipe for turkey stuffing. This may have been in preparation for Easter, which was on April 12 in 1868. Readers were instructed to “Chop fine one-quarter of a pound of suet, and with it mix double the quantity of bread crumbs, a large spoonful of chopped parsley, nearly a spoonful of thyme and marjoram mixed, one-eighth of a nutmeg, some grated lemon peel, salt and pepper, and bind the whole with two eggs. A tea spoonful (sic) of finely shaved shallot or onion may be added at pleasure.”
Suet is hardened fat. It is found in beef and mutton.
There was no indication given of how long the stuffing should be cooked, nor in what kind of an oven (i.e., “slow,” etc.”) which would have been fueled by wood.
The Union Flag was a newspaper printed in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way under the masthead. It was also spelled as Jonesboro at several locations inside the newspaper.
April 3, 1890: The Comet reported several buildings were under construction in Johnson City. “J. Beam is building a dwelling on Second avenue (sic).”
“John F. Lyle is building a store house on Spring street (sic).”
“The frame of S.C. Seavers store house on Spring street (sic) is nearly up.”
“S.P. Bolton has commenced a house on Myrtle street (sic) near Boone.”
J.M. Carr has commenced his new residence on Unaka Avenue.”
“H.M. Wilder has the foundation about completed for a residence on Myrtle between Oak and Baxter.”
“J.T. Wilder has a force putting in the stone foundation for his block of store houses in Carnegie.”
“A number of residences are in the hands of the architects. From present indications 500 dwellings will be built in Johnson City this summer.”
Second Avenue is now known as Fairview Avenue.
April 3, 1908: The Nashville Banner carried a story with a dateline of Johnson City concerning the railroads. “Since the change of the name of the ‘South & Western Railway’ to the ‘Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway,’ much more activity is shown by the contractors on the construction work. Some are employing night shifts of men between Johnson City and Kingsport. It is thought that the line across the Tennessee Valley will be in operation by December next if not sooner and that trains will reach Marion, N.C., not later than September 1.”
Marion, North Carolina, is about 65 miles southeast of Johnson City.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1908. The Comet was published every week.
April 3, 1911: The Bristol Evening News reported on an upcoming trial of a prominent Johnson Citian. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Next Thursday, F.W. Dulaney, ex-circuit court clerk of Washington county (sic) under charge of embezzlement of the county’s funds, will have a hearing in Chattanooga before Judge Sanford, on the plea of habeas corpus, in which Dulaney seeks to establish the fact that at the time of his arrest more than a year ago, that he was a citizen of Kingston, Jamaica, and that the hearing of the case should be in the city.”
“In the event Judge Sanford should not grant the plea of habeas corpus, Dulaney will have his hearing in Jonesboro on April 10.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in April of 1911. The Comet continued with weekly publication.
April 3, 1918 The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers to be on the lookout for a lost boy. “Luther Brummitt, 11 year old, wore grey coat, blue striped shirt, cap, brown hair, heavy eyebrows. Notify 225 Hamilton street (sic) or the orphanage at Johnson City.”
April 3, 1932: With a Johnson City dateline and a date of April 2, The Knoxville Sunday Journal reported, “Rex D. Pierce was elected to succeed his father, the late W.C. Pierce, as magistrate from Johnson City today. The city is included in the ninth civil district. Pierce polling 220 votes against 213 for D.J. Hickey, 101 for T.P. Harrell, 50 for R.F. Hale, and 41 for M.A. Bradford.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1932.
April 3, 1941: The City Commission of Johnson City created the Johnson City Planning Commission. (Source: “Glimpses of Johnson City, Tennessee,” Community Relations Department, City of Johnson City, Tennessee.)
April 3, 1946: With a dateline of Washington, D.C., and a date of April 2, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “Carroll Reece declared today that as the new Republican National Chairman he is nobody’s man and that he expects to ‘elect and not select’ party candidates.’”
Carroll Reece was the Congressman from the First Congressional District in Tennessee at the time.
April 3, 1954: “An estimated 500 Shriners and guests are expected to attend Kerbela Temple’s annual Potentate Ball in honor of Dr. A.E. Miller, illustrious potentate, of Elizabethton here (meaning Johnson City) Saturday night”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“The meeting will open with dinner at 7 p.m. at the John Sevier Hotel. It also will include a floor show and a dance.”
“Shriners from Alhambra Temple, Chattanooga, Al Menah Temple, Nashville, Oasis Temple, Charlotte, N.C., and Oleika Temple, Lexington, KY., are expected to attend.”
April 3, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a practical pointer for knitters in the popular column, “Polly’s Pointers.” This column published helpful hints and household time-savers.
“Dear Polly: When I knit with heavy yarn and small needles or at any time when it is difficult to slide the yarn on the needles, I use my finger to push the needle back into the yarn stitches. This always gave me a sore finger as the needle literally cuts into it. I bought 10-cent rubber fingers, the type used in offices to sort papers, and wore one of those on the injured finger. At first this was awkward but was so much easier on my finger that I soon became used to it. I especially enjoy all the knitting pointers and profit by them as I am an avid knitter. (Signed) Laura.”