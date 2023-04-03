Today in Johnson City History

April 3, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle continued to provide readers with news regarding the naming of Johnson City’s nearly-completed hotel. Readers learned that, “A few additional suggestions of names for the new hotel were received at the Chronicle office in the Monday morning mail, of course too late to include in the final list on unday (sic), and after the closing of the Hotel Prize — Name contest at 6 o’clock Saturday evening. However, there was evidently a slow mail delivery, since the envelope bore postmarks prior to March 31 at si (sic) o’clock; and they are of course included in the last being sent to the directors for selection of the winning names.”

“The names suggested were: Davenport, City Central, Monte No, Hotel Wam, Merchant Hotel, Dollars Hotel, The Kwality.”

