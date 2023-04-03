April 3, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle continued to provide readers with news regarding the naming of Johnson City’s nearly-completed hotel. Readers learned that, “A few additional suggestions of names for the new hotel were received at the Chronicle office in the Monday morning mail, of course too late to include in the final list on unday (sic), and after the closing of the Hotel Prize — Name contest at 6 o’clock Saturday evening. However, there was evidently a slow mail delivery, since the envelope bore postmarks prior to March 31 at si (sic) o’clock; and they are of course included in the last being sent to the directors for selection of the winning names.”
“The names suggested were: Davenport, City Central, Monte No, Hotel Wam, Merchant Hotel, Dollars Hotel, The Kwality.”
“Those submitting the suggestions were: Mrs. L.P. Dashiell, Kingsport, Mrs. W.H. Desson, City, George W. Sheaff, City; Carl M. Sherwood, City; Mrs. C.S. Sherwood, City.”
April 3, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Johnson, C.A. Johnson Jr., and J. Sam Johnson, Miss Flossie Julian and Miss Mary Harding spent Sunday in Elizabethton, as guests of Mr. and Mrs. Don Buchanan and Miss Myrtle Buchanan.”
April 3, 1942: In an article with an Elizabethton dateline, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “More than a thousand Carter county school children paraded here today in the Blue Ribbon parade, and schools at Happy Valley, Keenburg, Milligan (elementary), Range, and Valley Forge in the county and Duffield, Harold McMormick (sic) and junior high in Elizabethton were awarded Blue Ribbon certificates.”
“The children, classified as Blue Ribbon winners by virtue of perfect health, attended a free movie after the parade, at which time Dr. C.A. Hicks, public health director, and Miss Ester Espey, supervising nurse, made the awards to the schools.”
“Led by the high school band, and preceded by Boy and Girl Scout troops in uniform, the children, students in the first four grades of Carter schools, represented the largest number ever to take part in the Blue Ribbon event.”
April 3, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. Readers were informed that, “A 15-year-old Johnson City boy is reported to have died of spinal meningitis this week, making it the first reported this year in the county, Dr. E.C. Mulliniks, director of the Washington County Health Department, said last night.”
“Dr. Mulliniks said there was no need for alarm, even though the type of meningitis was highly contagious. He urged parents of children who came in contact with the victim to consult their family physician, who will advise them in taking precautions against the disease.”
Meningitis is an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes. It is usually caused by a viral infection, but it can also be bacterial or fungal in nature. Some kinds of meningitis are contagious, and some types of meningitis can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
April 3, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several news accounts regarding various recent mishaps of several kinds. “William Oliver, 410 Broadway St., reported to police that four spinner type hubcaps valued at $70 were taken from his 1962 auto.”
“City officers has a report today from Charles Gryder, Erwin, that a red and brown 1962 motorcycle was stolen at his home last night.”
“Police had a report today of two young brothers missing from home last night, Teddy Carroll, 14, and Freddie Carroll, 12, 313 Wilson Ave. The older child was described as being five feet 10 inches tall and weighting 140 pounds, and having blue eyes and brown hair. The younger boy was listed as being five feet two inches tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown eyes and hair. Both were wearing black leather jackets and overall pants.”
“A service call was answered by Co. 1 of the Fire Department at 11:06 a. m. yesterday. In this instance, a water line had burst in a house at 1206 E. Holston Ave., and the company cut off the water that was flooding the home.”
“Estel Potter, Griffith Motors Inc., reported to police a green 1955 auto was stolen at the firm’s used car lot last night.”
“Ralph Carson, Rt. 5, Jonesboro, was discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital. He was admitted March 26 after he received injuries to right leg and arm in an accident while working on the silo of his farm.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1962.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 3, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about a local boycott to combat inflation. In an article with the byline of Becky Olmstead, readers learned that “While U.S. consumers are refusing to buy meat this week, protesting retail prices, many local stores reported little or no difference in meat sales yesterday.”
“A few of the store managers said they had noticed an appreciable decrease in meat sales, but others felt sales had remained about the same.”
“Before the boycott began Sunday, a city resident said he observed lines of customers around meat counters Saturday apparently getting ready for the start of the boycott.”
“The situation seemed pretty much the same for stores in Elizabethton yesterday.”
April 3, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, Johnson City Press readers learned that “A couple accused of physically abusing their infant son — who a doctor said is likely to be severely disabled for life — were bound over to a grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated child abuse.”
“Sessions Court Judge John Keiner said at a preliminary hearing that it was unnecessary to prove which of the parents was physically responsible for ‘this child’s absolutely horrible injuries.’”
“Brenda Farmer Hutton, 35, and Robert Perry Moore, 34, 100 Flourville Road, Apt. 5, are charged with abusing Zachary Moore, who doctors say suffered from ‘shaken baby syndrome’ when hospitalized Feb. 13. Robert Moore took his 11-week-old son to the hospital just before 7 p.m., that night because he was spitting up blood.”
“Doctors suspected a recurrence of a respiratory virus that had him hospitalized Feb. 6, but soon discovered injuries that included two subdural hematomas, two retinal hemorrhages, two skull fractures and a stroke.”
