Today in Johnson City History

April 29, 1891: The Comet reported to readers that “The Johnson City base ball team will play the Milligan College nine next Monday. There should be a good crowd in attendance, and an interesting game may be expected.”

“The Carr business block on Boone street is progressing rapidly. One large department is nearly finished, while yesterday morning a force of hands were at work on the foundation of an adjoining part equally as large.”

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

