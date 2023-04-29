April 29, 1891: The Comet reported to readers that “The Johnson City base ball team will play the Milligan College nine next Monday. There should be a good crowd in attendance, and an interesting game may be expected.”
“The Carr business block on Boone street is progressing rapidly. One large department is nearly finished, while yesterday morning a force of hands were at work on the foundation of an adjoining part equally as large.”
“There was one hundred and seventy five persons in attendance at the Baptist Sunday school, Sunday morning. The other churches had each a full attendance. Not a brighter morning has dawned upon the city than last, bright cheer Sabbath morning.”
“There are diligent workers at the electric plant. Two large fly-wheels are now suspended on their axles, and will soon be ready to set the necessary machinery going. About the next time you hear from the electric men they will have begun the work of laying track for the street cars.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
April 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Journal and Tribune reported, “Miss Loretta Lyle of Johnson City is being entertained as the guest of Mr. and Mrs. George Brawford.”
The Journal and Tribune was published in Knoxville. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 29, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that, “The highest building in Johnson City at this time is seven stories and basement. There are of course a number of three and four-story business blocks. The hotel now under construction will be ten; scheduled to be completed about January, 1924.”
April 29, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Two plays, ‘Elmer’ and ‘The Bigger and Better Babies Context,’ will be presented by the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades of Sulphur Springs School at 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the school auditorium.”
“Musical selections will be presented by the school’s music department.”
Sulphur Springs is a community in rural Washington County.
April 29, 1950: With a date from April 28 and a dateline from Jackson, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “That fabulous railroader, Casey Jones, will be back riding the rails again, here tomorrow — on a three-cent stamp.”
“And this West Tennessee city has decked itself in festive bunting to honor both the occasion and hard-luck Casey, its favorite son.”
“Casey, a black-haired giant with a heavy throttle hand, rammed head on into posthumous fame in one of history’s most celebrated railroad wrecks, the pileup of the ‘Cannonball Express’ near Vaughn, Miss.”
“The wreck itself was a relative piddling affair — Casey was the only victim — but something about it struck popular fancy.”
“Tales were told and retold. A fireman set the words to a coal-heaving chant. A song was born. And Casey was on his way to immortality via folk ballad and legend.”
“Now he’s on a three-cent stamp, one of 12 special issues authorized this year by the Postoffice Department. It honors the nation’s railroad engineers, and who’s a better symbol of the breed than Casey?”
“The stamp will be sold here for the first time Saturday.”
April 29, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that, “Five persons were injured — one of them critically — yesterday evening when a Rt. 9, Johnson city, woman, after losing control of her car, crashed into an approaching vehicle.”
“Injured in the two-car crash on the Jonesboro-Boones Creek Road were Mr. and Mrs. Roy Brumit and their daughter, Helen, all of Rt. 9, city, and Mrs. Allen Carroll and her daughter, Mrs. Maxie Steffey, both of Rt. 9, Jonesboro.”
“All were said to be in fair condition at Johnson City Memorial Hospital except Mrs. Brumit, who was listed as critical.”
“Immediate aid by a local physician, Dr. J. R. Bowman, was believed to have saved the life of one of the crash victims.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1962.
April 29, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that, “If you think your Sunday edition of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle is a whopper, you’re right.”
“This edition of the newspaper contains the most pages — 156 — in a single edition of any in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle’s history!”
“The main reason is that 64 pages of today’s edition carry the progress of the Johnson City area in Living in ’73, a special look at all that Upper East Tennessee has to offer in this third year of the Soaring Seventies.”
“A total of 112 pages of this edition were produced in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle plant, 12 pages less than the record 124 in-plant pages carried in the Johnson City Centennial Edition of 1969.”
“This newspaper has 10 sections.”
“The previous record on number of pages came with 148 in the Centennial Edition of 1969 and the Progress Edition of 1968.”
“Much of the material carried in today’s edition will make good reading for days. The story is told of living in the Johnson City area in 1973 — of homes, highways, transportation, of schools, education, and learning, or recreation, of churches, of trade and industry. It’s all here. Enjoy it.”
April 29, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers that “They have… found the wreckage of the Titanic on the Atlantic Ocean floor.”
“Less publicized was the finding of the wrecked flagship of French explorer La Salle in the Gulf of Mexico.”
“Searchers using modern-day technology and some old-fashioned luck located the flagship, a significant historical find that could provide new clues into Texas’ earliest settlers more than three centuries ago.”
“The discover of the Aimable, announced in March, on Texas Independence Day, comes three years after the wreckage of La Salle’s personal ship — the much smaller Belle — was found in Matagorda Bay in an archaeological project that attracted worldwide attention and yielded hundreds of thousands of artifacts.”
