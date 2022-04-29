April 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news of several area residents:
“J. E. Brading went to Asheville Monday.”
“R. L. Bruner went down to Afton Monday.”
“Washington College commencement will be the 6th, 7th and 8th of May.”
“Col. Henry DeArmond left yesterday to visit (his) old home in Kingston, Tenn.”
“Rev. T. B. Russell, of Greeneville, came to the city on business Monday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ed Bayless of Knob Creek are rejoicing over their first baby – a boy.”
“Miss Georgia Larrance of Jonesboro is visiting the Misses Mitchell on Fulton street (sic).”
“The East Tennessee Sunday School Convention meets this year at Maryville, May 6 and 7.”
“Next Saturday the Southern Railway will run an excursion train from Mossy Creek to Hot Springs, N. C.”
“Mrs. W. P. Brownlow and daughters, Misses Annie and Clara, of Jonesboro, were visiting Mrs. Thad A. Cox last Friday.”
“Joe Cooper is very sick with pneumonia fever. His sons, Orville and Joe, from Morristown came up Tuesday to see him.”
“Squire Doty, of Greene county (sic), was in the city a day or two this week on business. He was the guest of Deputy Sheriff Campbell.”
“Hon. J. T. Browning left this morning for Nashville to be present at the last day of the present session of the Legislature.”
“Ona Cross, the little three-year-old boy of Bob Cross, fell from the porch Saturday and fractured one of the bones in his left arm.”
“Arch Williams, son of Sam J. Williams, at Milligan, died Monday night and was buried Tuesday. He was a young man and unmarried.”
“Ed Crouch cut his right foot seriously last Saturday and has not been able to be on it since. He was sharpening some fence posts and stuck the hatchet into the joint of his great toe.”
“Bob Boring is back from a tour for his health in Georgia and Alabama. He has been gone several weeks and has entirely recovered from his bronchial trouble.”
“The ladies of the First Presbyterian church (sic) will give their annual strawberry and ice cream festival next Tuesday evening from five to ten o’clock. Everybody invited.”
“Tobe Hickey has resigned his position as clerk at the Piedmont Hotel, and the vacancy has been filled by John Short, of Birmingham, Ala.”
“Mr. Hickey was one of the most popular clerks along the line, and ‘der drummer,’ who has learned to love him, will be sad when he misses his red head from behind the counter.”
“Mr. Short seems to be a nice gentleman, but he will have to get long and wide, too, if he fills Tobe’s place. Hickey has been talking ‘fishing’ for some time, and his quiting (sic) work is no surprise to those who know his love for the sport.”
Afton is a community in Greene County and is about 25 miles from Johnson City.
Washington College was a college in 1897; it was, and still is, also a community in rural Washington County.
Kingston, Tenn. is located in Roane County and is about 141 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Maryville is located in Blount County and is about 122 miles from Johnson City.
Mossy Creek was a community in rural Washington County.
Hot Springs, North Carolina is in Madison County and is about 54 miles from Johnson City.
April 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Architect W. L. Stoddard, of the new hotel, returning to the city yesterday and was in conference with the executive committee and directors of the project. Consideration of the revised plans is under way at this time; these having just been received from New York.”
“Meanwhile, preparations have continued for the basement and foundation and it is the hope of those in charge to complete the preliminary matters at an early date, so that actual construction of the building may be largely done during the coming summer and fall.”
“A meeting of the architect and local officials is planned for today.”
April 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Smoke — and a little fire — in a trash barrel at the rear of The Smoke Shop, Spring street (sic), brought city firemen away from their regular Monday morning drills yesterday. No. 2 responded to the call which came shortly after 9:30 o’clock, Assistant Chief George Wilson said.”
“Sunday at 4:30 p.m., fire in another trash barrel, located on West Market street (sic), brought out Company No. 4. There was no damage involved, Wilson added.”
“No. 2 put out a grass fire in Southwest Addition about 1 p. m. Sunday.”
“At 8 o’clock Sunday morning, Companies No. 2, 3 and 4 went to 228 Fall street (sic) where a defective flue caused damage estimated by Chief L. L. Geisler at $25. Sides of cardboard cartons used to form a ceiling caught afire, it was learned. ... A booster pump was used to extinguish the fire.”
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets.
Twenty-five dollars in 1947 now has the purchasing power of about $318, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
April 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article carrying the byline of Steve Nelson, reported, “Just as sure as night follows day, and several of those other spring clichés, this TIME rolls around, bringing with it all the confusion of a major operation.”
“Winter ends. Spring makes a valiant effort to redeem itself, and the annual ritual of time change moves on the scene.”
“As in past years, Daylight Savings time will begin officially at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning, or earlier if you choose to retire before Father Time gets his annual slap in the face.”
“Basis for the time change, which was challenged in the halls of the Tennessee General Assembly this past session, is the Uniform Time Act passed in 1966.”
“This act provides that standard time in each time zone be advanced one hour from 2 a. m. on the last Sunday in April until the last Sunday in October when the process is reversed.”
“Simplified the change amounts to one thing — you get cheated out of an hour’s sleep tonight which you don’t get paid back until October which by that time you’ve forgotten you lost it in the first place.”
“People have been known making the mistake on April’s last Sunday of entering church all set for their weekly dose of religion only to find the service rapidly approaching the benediction stage.”