April 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Fort Wayne News reported, “The sheriff of Johnson City, Tenn., arrested a desperado Thursday named Ray. His friends attempted to rescue him and Ray and two of them were killed on the spot.”
The Fort Wayne News was a newspaper published in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis
April 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle furnished its readers a lesson in history upon the editorial page. Readers learned that “Today one hundred years ago, Ulysses S. Grant was exactly one day old. Yesterday President Harding made a trip from Washington to Point Pleasant, Ohio, which was General Grant’s birthplace, to do honor to his memory. He went on the trip in the capacity of the head of the United States government.”
“Events such as these birthdays of men who have made United States history are well observed. Not everyone’s sympathies might have been on the side of General Grant were the tide of time turned back to the 60’s but with the perspective of years between there is surely some who now can retain any bitterness toward the fine figure of the Civil War.”
“General Grant was not brilliant. He was not even as learned as many of the men of his times. He was not an exceptionally gifted military strategist, yet, from all history tells us he was a combination of good, rugged qualities which we like to link with that word American.”
“It is well to keep before the eyes of the youth of the land the example of men like Grant. It should always be a means of strengthening their confidence in the democratic principles upon which this country is built.”
“Grant did not have a very good start in life. He had to fight certain hereditary weaknesses of character. Yet he was elected President of the United States and served creditably, if not brilliantly. It is only to state the obvious to say that there is a chance for the present generation to go and do likewise.”
April 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star published several recipes in anticipation of the warm spring weather. The first was for a shrimp salad.
“Southern palate-pleasing salad for warm spring day has rib-sticking merit also. Wash and clean 2 cups cooked fresh shrimp; cut in halves lengthwise. Chill. Combine with 2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon grated onion, 1 ½ cups celery, 1/8 teaspoon white pepper, 3 cups potatoes cooked and diced, 2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped, 1 cup mayonnaise. Mix lightly. Chill. Serve on lettuce garnished with paprika. Ample salad for 8. Team with steaming bowls of cream of green pea soup for flavor and food-value balance.”
The next recipe was deemed to be “Excellent, effortless: Combine 1 ½ cups sweetened condensed milk, ½ cup peanut butter, 2 cups seedless raisins. Place spoonfuls on greased baking sheet; bake 350 degrees F, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove immediately from pan; 2 ½ dozen.”
Cooked cucumbers were also on the summer menu. “Cucumbers go to the head of the class, win popularity poll when you serve them as a cooked vegetable so: Peel and cut in 1-inch cubes 2 medium sized cucumbers. Add 2 teaspoons salt and let stand 30 minutes; drain. In 2 tablespoons butter or margarine sauté’ 1 medium onion chipped; add drained cucumbers and cook 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Add one 11-oz. can condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, to cucumbers. Mix lightly, heat to boiling, stirring frequently. 6 servings.”
A final recipe was for fruit soup. “Quick cooler to start a warm spring meal is a frosted fruit soup. Combine 1 cup orange juice, 1 cup apricot nectar, 1 cup pineapple juice, the juice of 2 limes. Simmer ½ cup seedless raisins in ½ cup cold water for 5 minutes. Add to fruit juices. Chill until icy – icy cold. Pretty to serve; practical to prepare, perks up pallid appetites.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. April 28, 1947 fell upon a Monday.
April 28, 1958: Excavation work began on the new Carter County Memorial Hospital.
J. A. Jones Construction Company of Charlotte, North Carolina, was the low bidder for the project. Their bid was $860,634. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
Eight hundred, sixty thousand, six hundred and thirty-four dollars in 1958 is now worth nearly $8.5 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Carter County Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
April 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the news of a possible medical school in Johnson City continued to be front-page news in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers learned, “”Both congressional and local leaders hailed the passage of the Cranston bill yesterday by the U.S. Senate as a boost to Johnson City’s efforts to get a medical school.”
“The Cranston Bill provides for up to 10 medical schools across the nation in conjunction with Veterans Administration hospitals.”
“Upper East Tennesseans hope to bring one of these medical schools here in conjunction with the VA hospital (sic) at Mountain Home and East Tennessee State University.”
“The Cranston Bill, which earlier had been approved by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, received no votes in opposition when it passed the Senate yesterday.”
“Tennessee’s two senators, Howard Baker and William Brock, both voted for the measure. Both senators have long since voiced their support for a medical school for Johnson City under this federal legislation which provides for federal money for construction and initial operation.”
The VA hospital referenced is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
April 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Michael Joslin and a dateline from Banner Elk, North Carolina, readers learned that “After almost 140 years, you would think the study of the Civil War holds few surprises, but you would be wrong.”
“Allen Speer’s book Voices from Cemetery Hill, recently published by Overmountain Press, reveals a surprisingly ambivalent hero as well as first-hand details of many of the major battles of the war of secession.”
“Speer, a history professor at Lees-McRae College, uses original letters, diary entries and reports written by Col. William Henry Asbury Speer to allow his great-great-uncle to tell the story powerfully and poignantly.”
“The professor’s project had its roots in the foresight of his aunt, Nell, Colonel Asbury’s niece. When she died in 1980 at 94, she left behind her carefully saved packets of family letters and diaries that reveal the hearts and minds of those who came before. The letters were stored in cigar boxes. Among them were Asbury Speer’s papers.”
“It is a treasure trove now made available in Voices from Cemetery Hill. The articulate, honest voice speaks across the years to reveal the courage and confusion of a Southern patriot.”