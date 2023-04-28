April 28, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed several brief news accounts of interest to area residents. Among them were the following: “M. H. Gammon is at home for a few days.”
“Hon. C. C. Collins and wife, of Elizabethton, were in the city yesterday.”
“J. W. Care, of Knoxville, spent a few days with his family here this week.”
“Eugene Horton, of New York, was the guest of H. Gildersleeve last Saturday.”
“J. P. Uptegrove, of New York, is in the city, stopping with J. B. Thomas, on Watauga avenue.”
“William Butterworth, who has been attending school at Carson and Newman College, Mossy Creek, has returned home on account of ill health.”
“Will Miller, after an absence of a few years touring the south, is in the city visiting relatives and friends.”
“J. E. Miller, Jr., of Atlanta, was visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Miller, this week.”
“Mrs. R. A. Wood and daughter, Miss Ada, are visiting friends and relatives in Bristol this week.”
“Joseph Gump, of Baltimore, cousin of Gump Bros., spent several days in the city this week as their guest.”
“Miss Anna Gentry, who has spent the past five months in Asheville, N. C., returned home last Friday evening to the delight of her many friends.”
“H. W. Lyle has returned from Atlanta, where he has been employed in the office of the Southern Railway Advertising Co. for the past four months.”
“Dr. Sproles, secretary of the Board of Trade, is corresponding with a number of southern papers to obtain their lowest rates in advertising Johnson City as a summer resort.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Louis Hornthal of Chicago, are visiting Mr. and Mrs. D. Gump for a few days.”
“Geo. A Ross, who has been employed by the Brushy Mountain Coal Co. for the past twelve months, came to the city Wednesday morning, and will spend a few days with his family.”
“Mrs. John A. Campbell of Abingdon, Va., and Mrs. Florence Barr of Chilhowe (sic), Va., returned from Texas Tuesday, where they spent the winter. They will remain in Johnson City for a few days as the guests of Dr. and Mrs. G. H. Berry.”
“Capt. Bell, of Cleveland, Tenn., who was one of the oldest conductors on the E. T., V. & G. R. R., was in the city yesterday. Owing to his poor health, the Captain gave up railreading (sic) several years ago, and is now engaged in selling a book which he has written entitled ‘twenty years as a conductor.’”
“Isham Hickey joined the Elizabethton squad as it passed through the city Tuesday afternoon enroute to Chickamauga National Park. Isham will make a good soldier.”
“A general change in schedules will take place on the Southern railway Sunday, May 1st, 1898, detailed figures of which will be made known as soon as possible in the regular schedule, advertisements and folders.”
“’The Johnson City Manufacturing Company’ is another new enterprise for our city. Vilas and Son are putting in a large sawmill just beyond the foundry for the purpose of manufacturing all kinds of hard wood lumber. They will make a specialty of hemlock framing, etc., and will do custom work also.”
“Nat P. Brewer, a barber, died last night at 9 o’clock of heart failure. ‘Nat,’ was a highly respected man, and has conducted a first-class barber shop here for many years. When he closed the doors of his shop last evening at 8 o’clock, he was apparently a well man, but on the road home he became very sick, and had to have the assistance of friends. After reaching his home he died within one hour.”
In the same issue of The Comet, readers found a column entitled “The Feminine Observer.” Some of the observations made included: “It isn’t half as hard to deceive others as it is to deceive ourselves.”
“The sign, ‘Keep off the grass,’ is beginning to have some significance.”
“The persons who are always in a hurry never accomplish very much.”
“It’s a blessed good thing that all the evil men do, does not live after them.”
“Everything else may be given up in Lent, but card playing goes on forever.”
“To be thoughtful of the comforts of others is the surest way to promote your own.”
“New vegetables are putting on airs over the stand by canned goods of the winter.”
“When a friend is ill is the time to show of what genuine friendship is made.”
“A man’s amiability rarely stands the test of an upsetting of any of his cherished plans.”
“And soon the strawberry festival will put on airs of superiority with the chafing dish party.”
“The plainest sort of an absolutely well-kept skirt is superior to an expensive buy frayed one.”
“We had the real gentle spring a week or so ago; we are now having a touch of autumn.”
“There is one secret a woman can always keep and that is the one her mirror tells her.”
“Black silk skirts can never be called pretty after they have collected sundry layers of dust.”
“The shad is not as popular as some other fish and he knows it too. He feels it in his bones.”
“There are times when we grow tired of everything and everybody, but particularly of ourselves.”
“The corkscrew curl and corkscrew itself are among the possessions of the really up-to-date girl.”
“The woman who has lost a good husband shouldn’t grieve half as much as the one who still has a bad one.”
“There is method in a pale girl carrying a red umbrella even more palpable than her desire to keep off the rain.”
“The spring house cleaning makes us wonder how on earth we ever came to gather such a lot of rubbish about us.”
“Isn’t it forlorn to know that you have forgotten something, yet for the life of you can’t tell what you have forgotten?”
“It is not always the man that stands before the swell hotel with a toothpick in his mouth that has had his dinner there.”
Carson and Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University. Mossy Creek is a community in Jefferson County; Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson County.
Abingdon, Virginia, is located about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Chilhowie, Virginia, is approximately 69 miles from Johnson City.
Chickamauga National Military Park is located near Chattanooga. Chattanooga is about 216 miles from Johnson City.
