April 28, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed several brief news accounts of interest to area residents. Among them were the following: “M. H. Gammon is at home for a few days.”

“Hon. C. C. Collins and wife, of Elizabethton, were in the city yesterday.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

