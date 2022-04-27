April 27, 1879: The Bethany Methodist Church at Hunter was dedicated. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
Hunter is a community in rural Carter County.
April 27, 1911: The Comet reported, “A pleasant bunch of timid souls climed (sic) the tannery (sic) knob (sic) Tuesday afternoon in search of violets and came back loaded with violets and chiggers. They carried lunch with them and enjoyed a bountiful picnic dinner almost up in the clouds. Accompanying the ladies were ‘Boy,’ the handsome dog of Mrs. Haynes Miller and ‘Ted,’ the cauvie (sic) member of the household of Mrs. Horace Burleson. When the feast was being prepared it was discovered that the ladies had left their corkscrews at home and a bottle of pickels (sic) was about to be spared until Mrs. Miller decided to break it’s (sic) neck.”
“She did so but in her mad dash to capture an escaping pickle, cut her hand on the bottle top. After this episode everything passed of (sic) nicely. Mrs. Gildersleeve discovered the wanderers and invited them to stop at her home on their return to civilization. They accepted and were regaled with ice cream and cake. Those in the party were Mesdames Haynes Miller, Horace Burleson, Charles Biddle and Misses Mable, Mary and Sarah Gildersleeve, Thumpaie Baxter and Elizabeth (indecipherable.)
April 27, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The business houses are almost unanimous in co-operating (sic) with the baseball association, in regarding to close their houses, and declare a partial holiday on next Monday for the local opening of the Appalachian season.”
“The houses have been asked to close from 2:30 until five o’clock. In order that everyone may have an opportunity to witness the first game at Wilder Park. While everyone had not (indecipherable) visited yesterday, the management had secured the consent of practically every concern in the main business district. The form of the agreement to close is such as to indicate the strong probability that it will be unanimous.”
“The statement, ‘We, the undersigned merchants hereby agree to close our places of business, May 1st, between the hours of 2:30 and five o’clock for the opening of the Appalachian Baseball season in Johnson City, on condition that other business concerns in similar business will also close,’ has been signed by Taylor, Anderson, Smalling Company; Chambliss-Smith Drug Company, Congress Barber Shop, The Kiosk, The Savory, Jos. A. Summers Agency, London-Kirkpatrick Hardware Company, Majestic Barber Shop, The Art Shoe Shop, M. J. Hines, Tennessee Trust Co., The Smoke House, Brunswick Billiard Parlor, Vee-Bee Cash Store, Square Drug Co., W. W. Worley, W. E. Feathers, Pierce and Pierce, J. E. Crouch, Whitehouse Drug Co., Faw & DeVault Co., City Savings and Trust Company, Fountain Square Furniture Company, R.S. Boyd & Co., J. E. Glover Co., A. H. Abernathy, Johnson City Furniture Store, W. T. Givens & Co., Jones-Vance Drug Co., J. B. Worley, Longmire & Erwin, Gump Bros., Unaka and City National Bank, Bishop Electric Co., L. M. Neas & Co., Mack DeVault Agency, J. M. Crouch, Williams & Morrell, Union Printing Co., Muse-Whitlock Printing Co., Tennessee Electrical Supply Co., Pedigo Co., Friedman and Finklestein Co., I. N. Beckner’s Son, Washington County Gas Co., William Silver Co., Smith Shoe & Clothing Co., Sterchi, C. G. Biddle.”
“Others are yet to be sent and it looks certain that the town will be deserted when ‘Play Ball’ is called at Wilder Park next Monday.”
April 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “New furniture of brown leather and chromium combination was installed in the Chamber of Commerce office in John Sevier Hotel yesterday.”
“Installation of the furniture, consisting of a settee and several chairs, is a preliminary to renovation of the office. Plans calls (sic) for erection of a petition in the office in order to form a consultation room for committees and other gatherings in addition to use by the secretary.”
“A Chamber spokesman said large photographic scenes, depicting agricultural, educational, and manufacturing facilities and other scenic views would be placed in the office.”
April 27, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, several area residents had recently had occasion to visit the Appalachian Hospital. “Cowain Harvey, 18, 606 Wilson avenue (sic), was treated yesterday at Appalachian Hospital for a knee injury sustained in a fall.”
“W. C. Adams, 1715 Green Lane, was admitted as a patient at Swingle Hospital yesterday for injuries sustained in an auto accident.”
“Grady S. Dean, 517 Laurel avenue (sic), was treated yesterday at Swingle Hospital for cuts sustained in an auto accident.”
“W. H. Jones, route (sic) 3, Jonesboro, was treated at Swingle Hospital yesterday for a back injury.”
“Miss Alice Gray, route (sic) 4, Jonesboro, was dismissed after treatment at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for left knee injuries sustained in a fall at her home.”
“Also treated and dismissed was Conway Cox, eight, route (sic) 3 city (sic), who fractured his right arm while wrestling.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
The Swingle Hospital was a private hospital located on North Roan Street, near present-day Science Hill High School.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1950.
April 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Michael Nelson, 19, Elizabethton, who sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in Elizabethton on March 10, was released from Memorial Hospital Tuesday.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
April 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Jeff Keeling, the Johnson City Press reported, “North Side Hospital Administrator John Crysel will step down this summer to take the reins of a new Nashville-based company specializing in after-hours pediatric clinics.”
“Crysel, 43, will be chief operating officer of Pediable, LLC, which R. Clayton McWhorter’s company, Clayton Associates, LLC, will manage. He said he also will assist in the development of LifeTrust America Group, another McWhorter venture that operates assisted-living units for the elderly.”