April 27, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported a variety of short news accounts pertaining to area residents; also included were some thinly-disguised advertisements. Some of each follow: “W.A. Garber was here Monday.”
“Tom Chase was here Wednesday.”
“C.K. Lide was here last Saturday.”
“Many candidates in town Monday.”
“W.G. Mathes was in town Monday.”
“Robert Huffine was in town Saturday.”
“Steere, the candy man, was here Sunday.”
“Judge Kirkpatrick went to Nashville Tuesday.”
“Don’t trade until you call on S.H. Anderson.”
“Gus Broderick, of Limestone, was here Monday.”
“Walter Moulton, of Fall Branch, was here Saturday.”
“N.B. Remine, of Bristol, spent last Thursday in Jonesboro.”
“H.H. Kirkpatrick spent a few days last week in Knoxville.”
“Nat T. Bowman, Chairman of the County Court, was here Monday.”
“L.H. Shipley, of Locust Mount, made us an appreciated call Monday.”
“I guarantee every watch and piece of jewelry I repair. H.H. McPherson.”
“Dr. E.E. Hoss will preach in the Methodist Church next Sunday morning.”
“Nice new line of shirts for spring and summer just arrived at A.C. Britton’s.”
“O.M. Brabson, candidate for the Legislative nomination, was in town Monday.”
“J.S. Pritchett and Theodore Hacker are in Chattanooga seeing the troops come in.”
“Mrs. A.M. Stuart went down to Knoxville Saturday to visit her daughter, Mrs. T.A.R. Nelson.”
“Caloway Hartman, candidate for Sheriff, was circulating among friends in Jonesboro Monday.”
“E.D. Hale, a Washington County boy, and new traveling for a Richmond house, was here last Thursday.”
“Sam K. Barkley, of Matuta, came up Monday to ring the vote of the Seventeenth District in last Saturday’s primary.”
“John Mongold, who has a position as Railway Postal clerk between Chattanooga and Bristol, was here Saturday evening.”
“My stock presents an opportunity for economical buying that no one can afford to miss. Come and see. A.C. Britton.”
“C.S. Crary, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was here Thursday. Mr. Crary is the special agent for the Fort Wayne Insurance Company.”
“C.H. Markwood came up from Knoxville Friday and remained over Saturday to cast his vote in the primary election for Brownlow.”
“Our line of men’s shoes is the strongest line we have ever shown. If you want nobby styles let us show you. Hoss & McCall, Up to Date Clothiers.”
“J.M. Gresham spent Friday night in town and went out to his home in the country Saturday morning to participate in the nomination of Brownlow.”
“Dr. Park returned home from Knoxville Saturday. The Doctor has been on a visit to his parents, and attended convention of the Young People’s Society of Christian Endeavor.”
“Miss Pearl Garber and Mr. Eikenbery were married April 8. The wedding was a quiet affair and even some of the bride’s best friends did not know it until a week or ten days after the wedding took place.”
“Mrs. Frank E. Britton very charmingly entertained the Embroidery Circle at her home last Wednesday afternoon. Elegant refreshments were served and he afternoon was most pleasantly passed. Besides he members of the Embroidery circle Mrs. Jesse J. Hunt and Mrs. S.B. Keefauver were present.”
“P.H. Milliken, of Philadelphia, was a visitor to Jonesboro last week. He came to look at the property known as Warner Institute. He represents the Reformed Dutch Church, and they have under advisement the purchase of this property and the establishment of a first class school here.”
“T.V. McCowan, of Johnson City, was here Friday.”
“Hodge Mathes, of Washington College, was in town Saturday.”
“Professors Sherrill and Hickam were in Johnson City Saturday.”
“Eugene Deaderick and wife, of Knoxville, spent Friday and Saturday at the Inn.”
“J.M. Byrd came up from Knoxville last Friday and returned Monday morning.”
“Dr. D. (indecipherable) Cleveland, was here last Saturday visiting his daughter, Mrs. F.F. Dosser.”
“Misses Katie and Lucy Deaderick went down to Chattanooga Tuesday to visit their aunt, Mrs. Van Dyke.”
“Bob Blevins came up Monday morning and took the prisoners who were sentenced during the last court to the pen.”
“Mrs. Newton Hacker and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hacker spent Friday the family of J.E. Hacker, in Greeneville.”
“H.J. Deaderick, of Knoxville is a guest at the Inn. Henry has hosts of friends in Jonesboro who are at all ties glad to see him.”
“Mrs. Wheland, of Chattanooga stopped here one day last week enroute to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Willard, of Kendrick’s Creek.”
“A.M. Stuart, Sr., R.C. Thomas, Charlie Taylor, Ben Keebler and J.G. Keebler, went up to Johnson City Thursday to attend the sale of Kentucky horses there.”
“Mack Crookshanks, who is well known here and who has been in the employ of the Pullman Palace Car company as conductor, resigned last week to volunteer into the United States army.”
“J.A.T. Bacon was elected Cashier of the First National Bank last Friday, L.H. Patton, who was recently elected, declining the position. Mr. Bacon has hosts of friends in Washington County who wish him success in his new position.”
“Lewis Stayers, of near Telford, who has been running an engine on the Tellico Road for about six years, was one of our callers Tuesday. Mr. Stayers is on his way to Calala, Maine, where he has secured a position as engineer on a new road just completed. We wish him success in his new home, and feel sure he will attain it, as he is an industrious and competent man.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County, as are Fall Branch, Locust Mount, Matuta and Telford.
Walter Preston Brownlow represented the First Congressional District in Tennessee in the United States House of Representatives from 1897 until his death in 1910.
According to www.hmdb.org, in 1876, Yardley Warner of the Society of Friends established the Warner Institute. It was in operation until 1910.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1898, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Kendrick’s Creek is a community in rural Sullivan County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published weekly in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in 1898; however, The Comet was published every week.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.