April 27, 1893: The Comet reported to readers on what could have been a terrible accident. “Will Millhorn, a brakeman on the 3 C’s, fell from a moving car near DeVault’s yesterday afternoon, breaking an arm. He was fortunately unharmed by the wheels, the injury being inflicted by his contact with the ground. The car was moving slowly, otherwise his injury might have been more serious.”
April 27, 1905: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news about a railroad. “A meeting of the stockholders of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railway company (sic) will be held in the office of the company in this city on June 14. Among other matters to be submitted to this meeting will be the question of purchasing the four miles of railroad to Mitchell county (sic), North Carolina, belonging to the Cranberry Iron and Coal company (sic); proving for the payment of the present indebtedness of the railroad company, and of authorizing, executing and disposing of a series of bonds aggregating $500,000.”
Mitchell County is about 37 miles from Johnson City; Cranberry, North Carolina, which was home of the Cranberry Iron and Coal Company, is located in Avery County. Avery County is about 40 miles from Johnson City.
Half a million dollars in 1905 is now worth approximately $14,944,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1905. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
April 27, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “After a few days’ visit with homefolks and friends at Johnson City, also friends and relatives at Fall Branch, Raymond H. Shepherd of the United States navy (sic), has returned to his duties at Newport, R.I. Raymond enlisted August, 1917, in hospital corps. Since that time he has completed the course in hospital school, and has been retained in said school as junior instructor.”
April 27, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a Johnson City dateline. Readers learned, “William H. Hodges has been appointed major of the first battalion, 117th infantry, Tennessee national guard (sic). The appointment was made by Adjutant-General Philip I. Brummit. He will report to Colonel H.M. Candler, Athens, for duty.”
“The first battalion is composed of Knoxville, Johnson City, and Athens companies at present. The fourth company may be formed at Elizabethton, Kingsport, or Bristol.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
April 27, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news about a rock quarry. “Work of installing equipment costing more than $100,000 preparatory to the opening not later than July 1 of the old John R. Dickey rock quarry at Watauga, which has been leased by the Holston Quarry Company of Knoxville, Tennessee, is now in progress and about fifty men are employed about the quarry.”
“The quarry, which has not been in operation for some time, as well as eighty-six acres of land, owned by Mr. Dickey have been leased by the Holston Company, which is capitalized at $400,000.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1930 is now worth about $1,575,000, so $400,000 would now be worth about $6,300,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 27, 1947: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Birmingham News reported, “Saturday had its first traffic death in over two years, Chief of Police W.T. Wheelock said. W.M. Reece was killed when his car overturned. The exact number of deathless days for the city of 25,000 was not available.”
The Birmingham News was, and still is, a newspaper published in Birmingham, Alabama.
April 27, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that a man had walked away during his arraignment. “An elderly man, handicapped with the loss of one eye, and beset with numerous legal and criminal tribulations, left his troubles with the law when he walked away while being arraigned on part of them yesterday, according to a story unfolded by Sheriff Robert L. Hannabas.”
“A.L. Willoughby, about 60, was bound to court on a charge of disposing of mortgaged property by Magistrate Fred Hilbert in connection with purchase of cattle through aid of the Production Credit Administration, which is prosecuting.”
The article continued to state, “Willoughby was held under $5,000 bond by Hilbert at the time of his getaway from the magistrate’s office in Jonesboro, it was learned.”
“State authorities have charged him with arson in connection with burning of his home near Friday’s Store in the Twelfth Civil District, several months ago.”
“In addition he allegedly passed about $900 worth of bad checks in Bristol, Va., in connection with the purchase of cattle.”
Willoughby’s legal woes continued. “While in the midst of his legal tangles, Willoughby further complicated the situation by filing a petition in bankruptcy, officers said.”
Five thousand dollars in 1950 is now worth about $54,500. Nine hundred dollars in 1950 currently has the purchasing power of about $9,800. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 27, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dr. Carroll H. Long, W. Locust St., will serve next year as president of the Tennessee Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.”
“He was elected to that office in the recent convention of the group held in Nashville. He will take office next year in the meanwhile serving as president-elect.”
April 27, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle lauded Steve Lacy in an editorial. In part, the editorial read: “No one has given Milligan College more undiluted devotion than Steve Lacy.”
“And as a friend very aptly put it, he has been ‘a little more Milligan’ than anybody else, a little more ready and willing to go the extra mile.”
“This brings us to the new field house to be constructed at Milligan (indecipherable) gift from the Phillips Family Trust of Pennsylvania. Given the privilege of naming the new facility, the Phillips family did not hesitate. Came the word, ‘We didn’t even consider any name except Steve Lacy’s.’ ”
The editorial concluded, “A host of Mr. Lacy’s friends here and elsewhere heartily approve. It is a recognition richly earned and lovingly accorded.”