April 26, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, more news continued regarding the bowl factory. With a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and a date from April 25, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “W. G. Mathes and others are preparing to establish a bowl factory at Johnson City for the manufacture of bakers’ bowls from poplar wood. Among the small manufacturing enterprises which have recently been established at Johnson City is a cob pipe factory, by F. B. St. John.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 26, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “General registration of voters is held in August every two years, on odd years, and is good for two years. Supplemental registrations for those out of the city at the time of general registration or those who have moved from one precinct to another, are held twenty days before each election, lasting for three days. General registration books are held open for ten days.”
Another story in the same issue of the newspaper concerned East Tennessee State Normal School, which has grown into East Tennessee State University. With a dateline from Nashville, and carrying the byline of R. H. Perry, who was a special correspondent to the Johnson City Chronicle, readers learned that, “Aulication (sic), for a write (sic) of certiorari in the matter of the injunction proceedings in connection with the investigation of charges against President Sidney G. Gilbreath, president of East Tennessee State Normal school at Johnson City, will be made before a member of the Tennessee Supreme Court here Thursday, it was announced this afternoon by a member of the committee. By means of this writ, the committee will seek to have the standing in the matter definitely fixed by the right court at once. Attorney General Frank M. Thompson announced he would present the writ either in person to Chief Justice Grafton Green if he can be reached or send it by personal messenger to Jackson, where the court is now sitting. He also indicated that he will request the court to give the case a prominent place on the docket if the writ is granted so as to obtain a speedy settlement of the issues raised by the chancellor in the court below.”
“It is said to be the first case in the history of the state when a legislative committee, sitting after the sine die adjournment of the legislature was permitted fro (sic) performing the duties imposed upon it by the legislature.”
“Investigation of the case will probably be taken by the state board of education when that body meets in Nashville on May 16, in regular session, if by that time the Supreme Court will have cleared away the judicial debris sufficiently for the board to institute an investigation. Officials of the board said the board would be chary of getting in the way of action by either the courts of the legislature.”
Chary means reluctant to perform an action.
April 26, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “A search for three of five inmates of the Carter county jail who sawed their way to freedom early yesterday morning widened today with alerts being sent to law enforcement officers over a wide area.”
“Two of the group were recaptured yesterday at their homes in Elizabethton. Bloodhounds lost the trail of the remaining three near the old city rock quarry yesterday. The animals were not being used today as posses continued the search in the county.”
“The five are said to have escaped by sawing the bars of a rear window on the second floor of the jail and then lowering themselves to the ground with blankets, tied to form a rope, between midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. yesterday morning.”
“Tommy Teague and Bill Heart, both of Elizabethton, and both awaiting trial for forgery, were taken into custody at their homes about six p.m. yesterday by Deputy Sheriff Doc Nave.”
“The three still at large are Dave Wilson, Earnest Powell, and Floyd Morris. Wilson and Powell were awaiting trial for housebreaking and larceny, and Morris was serving a six months sentence for larceny.”
“Power is said to be 37, looking older, however, tall, and weighing about 135 pounds. He walks with a stoop and has bad teeth. The forefinger of his right hand is missing. He was described as a shabby dresser.”
“Wilson, five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has dark hair and a fair complexion. He stammers when speaking and his front teeth are gold inlaid.”
“Morris, who was described as a ‘snappy dresser,’ is five feet ten inches tall, weights 180 pounds, has dark hair and a light complexion.”
April 26,1973: Fifty years ago today, “Dear Abby” ran the following letter in her column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“Dear Abby:”
“I read in your column of a man and woman who seemed to be able to adjust to the fact that they have grown heavy together and are still happy. I identified with the woman, as I have been in the 200s since I was 16 years old. One thing, tho, I did not identify with was the closing statement: ‘Who would have us?’”
“I am sure there are many heavy women who firmly believe that they will never marry because they are fat. I was in the 200s when we married last year. I was lamenting the fact that I was being measured for a size 22 ½ wedding gown instead of a size 12 or 14. My precious husband-to-be, took Big Me into his very trim arms and said, ‘The things about you I find most beautiful are the things that will never change. Weight can go up or down, but your love for other people, your kindness, your availability for those in need, your love for God and for me… these are beauty, and I find you most beautiful.’ Needless to say I cried a bucketful of tears for so understanding and loving a man.”
“May I offer a little advice for the overweight? Use every asset you have regardless of how heavy you are. Keep your hair well groomed, your face nicely made up, wear clothes that flatter you, and concentrate on good manners. Most of all, give of yourself to others in your community or in your church. Don’t hibernate! Someone also may find your beauty.”
“Thank you Abby, for the opportunity to say what I have felt, and a special thank you for the chance to praise my husband openly before the world.”
The letter was signed, “Connie from Colorado.”
