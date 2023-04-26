Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

April 26, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, more news continued regarding the bowl factory. With a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and a date from April 25, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “W. G. Mathes and others are preparing to establish a bowl factory at Johnson City for the manufacture of bakers’ bowls from poplar wood. Among the small manufacturing enterprises which have recently been established at Johnson City is a cob pipe factory, by F. B. St. John.”

The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

