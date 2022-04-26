April 26, 1888: The Comet carried a variety of news of local interest, including some advertisements and even an editorial opinion or two.
“Col. T. E. Matson left Tuesday for South Carolina.”
“Gen. J. T. Wilder left yesterday morning for South Carolina.”
“J. F. Crumley made a flying visit to Shelbyville last week.”
“Jobe’s Livery stable (sic) has been lightning rodded.”
“Postmaster W. R. Rhea has just returned from a visit to Scott county (sic).”
“Several Johnson City people will go to Knoxville Monday to hear Gilmore’s band.”
“Hon. W. O. Brownlow, candidate for Congress from Jonesboro, was in the city Tuesday.”
“Miss Birdie Jobe came up from Mossy Creek last night to spend a few days with homefolks.”
“Jake Bewly climbed over a freight train this morning, and went up to see Recorder Lusk.”
“Maj. J. J. Weiler went down to Athens yesterday to attend a meeting of the Grand Encampment G. A. R.”
“Mr. J. E. Crandall has begun to tear down the old Range building and will erect a handsome bank building in its stead.”
“The poles are being distributed for the electric lights and the work on the line will be completed as rapidly as possible.”
“Crumley Bros. are now prepared to do all kinds of tin work on short notice. Their shop and store room is on Spring street (sic), opposite John Harr’s. Call on them for anything in their line.”
“Ike Franklin, a young man of Morristown was run over and killed by a freight train last Monday night while under the influence of whiskey.”
“C. C. Collins, of Elizabethton a candidate for Floater on the Republican ticket, was in the city Sunday. We had just as soon see him elected as any Republican we know of.”
“Martin I. Gump fell from a train at Jonesboro last Friday and dislocated his hip. He is better to-day (sic) and will soon be able to be at his store to offer bargains in clothing & etc.”
“Pierce & Mann are putting up the cornice on G. A. Reeves’ and S. T. Harris’ new store rooms. When completed these will be the handsomest store rooms in the city and the cornice work will add much to their architectural beauty.”
“Mr. H. T. McDaniel, chief engineer in charge of the corps now surveying the Three C’s down the Chucky over route, was in the city Saturday and said he hoped to reach Johnson City City (sic) by the first of May. He will make headquarters here then and locate the line north from this point.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1888. Mossy Creek was a community in rural Washington County. Chucky referred to was a reference to what we now call the Nolichucky River.
April 26, 1922: A century ago today, The High Point Enterprise reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of April 24. Readers learned that “Miss Mamie Feefauver (sic), only woman ever seeking public office in Washington county (sic), has just been nominated democratic (sic) candidate for county court clerk.
The High Point Enterprise was, and still is, a newspaper in High Point, North Carolina. High Point is about 155 miles from Johnson City.
April 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, ‘Jack Whisenhunt, 24, a local rayon mill worker, of King Springs road (sic), was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for his injured right foot hurt accidentally while at work, attendants said. He was released after treatment.”
“Captain Earl Laughren, plain clothes officer for the Johnson City police department, ‘would like the owners of articles apparently stolen and recovered by city officers to claim them. They are a portable radio, and a .33 caliber revolver of foreign manufacture. The radio was tossed aside on Southern Railroad by a youth who fled at the approach of Captain Tom Howell.”
“Magistrate Ira D. Shoun has moved into larger and better second floor quarters on the Main street (sic) of the Arcade building (sic) from a smaller office near the main stairway. First criminal case heard in the new ‘courtroom’ was one in which the wife hauled her husband into court on a charge of public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
April 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the “Dear Abby” column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle no doubt led to many interesting family discussions. Readers read:
“Dear Abby: Regarding that letter from knitters and needleworkers (sic): Do you really want to know why women knit in company?”
“It’s because it gives them something to think about while they are talking.”
The letter was signed “George in Bremerton.”
Dear Abby’s reply was: “Dear George: That’s a pretty ‘broad’ statement. (Also unjust and inaccurate.)”
April 26, 1974: The dedication of the new Elizabethton High School took place at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Benjamin E. Carmichael, who was the state commissioner of education, was the main speaker. An open house for the community followed the dedication. (Source: Later History of Carter County: 1865 – 1980. Frank Merritt.)
April 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article carrying the byline of Sam Watson and a dateline of Milligan College reported, “Milligan College’s next president is no stranger to the area of the institution.”
“The college’s Board of Trustees announced Friday that it had selected its own chairman, the Rev. Donald R. Jeanes, senior minister at Johnson City’s First Christian Church, as the college’s 14th president.”
“’I have to confess that this appointment is kind of he fulfillment of a lifelong dream, although I guess I never began my career with the desire to become president of Milligan College,’ Jeans said in a press conference at Milligan’s Seeger Memorial chapel. ‘But I fell in love with Milligan when I came here 33 years ago as an 18-year-old freshman.’”
“On July 1, Jeanes will succeed Dr. Marshall J. Leggett, Milligan’s president for more than 15 years, who announced his retirement in October. The college honored him with a retirement dinner Thursday on campus.”
“Leggett, a 1951 Milligan graduate, said Friday he could not be more delighted with his successor.”