April 26, 1884: According to The Comet, “The East Tennessee Farmers Convention will meet at Knoxville, Tuesday, May 20th. Dr. Dobson is Vice President from Washington Co. and Geo. D. Taylor from Carter. It is hoped that good delegations will go from these two Counties.”
April 26, 1892: With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of April 25, The Knoxville Journal alerted readers to a horrific story. “Ida Grant, a young crippled girl and daughter of A.J. Grant, a blacksmith, who resides at King’s springs (sic), near this place, was outraged this afternoon by an unknown man. She was passing through a piece of woodland, when she was attacked by the fiend, who drew a revolver and threatened to kill her if she made a noise. In the tussle the girl’s clothes were torn nearly off. By the time she could report to any one the villain had made his escape. He is thought to be a well dressed (sic) young fellow who was seen drinking freely in the saloons here today.”
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1892. The Comet was a weekly publication.
April 26, 1908: The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, noted, “Friday evening the high school teachers and the members of the city schools were entertained at the home of Chester Allen.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
April 26, 1911: The Stevens Point Daily Journal reported on a fire at Washington College. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Sixteen young women had narrow escapes from death by flames when the girls’ dormitory of Washington college (sic) was destroyed by fire. The girls were forced to flee in their night attire. They lost all their belongings. The dormitory was destroyed. The loss is approximately $20,000.”
Washington College functioned as a college in 1911, located in the Washington College community, which is located approximately 17 miles from Johnson City.
Twenty thousand dollars in 1911 is now worth about $553,711. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Stevens Point Daily Journal was a newspaper published in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. It is now published as the Stevens Point Journal.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1911. The Comet was published every week.
April 26, 1918: Several members of the military with Johnson City connections had recently visited their hometown, according to The Johnson City Daily Staff. “The following soldier boys have been in the past week visiting home folks and other relatives: Clyde Booth, Taylor Lawing, Whittier Miller, Jas. Strickland, Earnest Mitchell, F.O. Shull, and E.A. Mason. The boys are all looking fine and appear to be in the very best of spirits.”
April 26, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Baltimore Sun published a solicitation for proposals for the Mountain Branch. “Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the treasurer, Mountain Branch, N.H.D.V.S., Johnson City, Tenn., and there opened at the time fixed, for furnishing and delivering supplies in accordance with instructions and specifications, copies of which, with blank proposals, can be had upon application to the Treasurer, as follows: For Household and Repair Supplies until 2 o’clock P.M. May 11, 1921; for Hospital and Farm Supplies until 2 o’clock P.M. May 18, 1921, and for Current Expense and Subsistence Supplies until 2 o’clock P.M., May 25, 1921.” The solicitation was signed by J.C. Donnelly, who identified himself as treasurer.
Johnson City did not have any newspapers in 1921.
The Baltimore Sun was, and still is, a newspaper published in Baltimore, Maryland.
April 26, 1929: The Chattanooga Times, with a Johnson City dateline, reported that the governor of Tennessee had been in Johnson City that day. “Gov. Henry Horton of Tennessee stopped over here today on his return from a business trip to New York, but said his visit had no connection with the Elizabethton rayon strike. He left by automobile for Knoxville, after talking with several businessmen.”
“Officials of the American Bemberg and Glanzstoff rayon plants have declined to arbitrate with Maj. George I. Berry, president, of the International Printing Pressmen’s union, who was named by the governor as his representative, and they did not communicate with Horton.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now known as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
April 26, 1930: The Birmingham News alerted readers of a horrific accident. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “Howard E. Hampton, 16, was shot to death accidentally by Glenn Huffine, 15, while the boys were shooting rats.” There was no other information available.
The Birmingham News was, and still is, a newspaper published in Birmingham, Alabama.
April 26, 1936: The Bristol Herald Courier, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, and with a date of April 25, reported, “The Johnson City Ministerial Association today obtained an injunction restraining Jimmy Lynch and his ‘Death Dodgers’ from putting on their scheduled dare-devil driving exhibition at Roosevelt Stadium tomorrow afternoon.”
“A hearing on the injunction was held before Chancellor S.E. Miller tonight. It was granted.”
“Jimmy Lynch said tonight that the show ‘would go on’ at the St. John airport approximately four miles from the city.”
More details followed. “Chief Ed Stewart, of the police department which is sponsoring the event, stated that ‘we wash our hands of the whole affair.’”
In conclusion, readers learned, “So tonight those who had bought advance tickets had apparently been taken on the proverbial ‘snipe hunt.’”
The Herald Courier is still in publication.
April 26, 1947: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier alerted readers, “There’s a big track program on tap tomorrow for the Big Five Conference, and action is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. in the annual cinder meet at Roosevelt Stadium with all five Big Five schools participating in the events.”
As noted above, the Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
April 26, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported about an exciting event about to take place at East Tennessee State College. “About 5,000 seniors from over 35 high schools in East Tennessee today are expected to attend East Tennessee State College’s annual High School Day.”
“A program, which has been planned to give the seniors an enlightening and entertaining picture of college activity, is scheduled to begin early this morning.”
Finally, it was noted, “Climaxing the day will be two sports events, a baseball game between the college team and a visiting opponent, a football game which will feature intramural teams.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.