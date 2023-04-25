April 25, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported “The Johnson county telephone system is to be extended.”
“Company D. of Elizabethton has 55 men ready to move upon call and each is a crack rifle shot.”
“W.G. Matthews and Joe Wilson will start a wooden dish factory at Johnson City.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
April 25, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several social and religious events for the upcoming week. On Tuesday, “The Rotary Club will meet for luncheon at the Hotel Windsor.”
“The Tuesday Bridge Club will meet with Mrs. Andrew Spencer in the afternoon at her home on E. Unaka Avenue.”
“The John Sevier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet in the afternoon at six o’clock at the home of Mrs. W.C. Phlegar, with Mrs. Phlegar and Miss Effie Wood acting as joint hostesses.”
On Wednesday, “The Kiwanis Club will meet for luncheon at the Hotel Windsor.”
“The Wednesday Card Club will meet with Mrs. Wade Barrier at two-thirty o’clock at her home on E. Holston Avenue.”
“Mrs. H. Prosser will entertain the M.G.R. Club at one o’clock at her home on W. Holston Avenue.”
Thursday would see the Lions Club having their weekly lunch meeting at the Hotel Windsor.
Also on Thursday, “The divisions of the Women’s Union of the First Christian Church will meet in the afternoon at two o’clock at the homes of the following members:”
“Division I with Mrs. Cloyd, corner W. Watauga and Hamilton.”
“Division 3 with Mrs. Cox, 409 W. Maple Street.”
“Division 4 with Mrs. Gaunt, corner W. Wataguga (sic) and Hamilton streets.”
“Division 5 with Mrs. Jobe, 414 E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Business Men’s Dinner Thursday April 26th 11:30-1:30 at the Seaver Building on Spring St., everybody welcome.”
“The Woman’s Missionary Society of the Central Baptist Church will meet in the afternoon at two-thirty o’clock at the Church. This will be the regular monthly meeting and the election of officers will take place, a large attendance is urged.”
“Circle number one of the Missionary Society of the Munsey Memorial Church will meet in the afternoon at two-thirty o’clock in the basement of the Church.”
“The Sew Around Circle will meet in the afternoon at two-thirty o’clock with Mrs. Elliott Bonsee at her home on Buffalo street.”
On Friday, “The Ladies Auxiliary of the U.C.T. will meet in the afternoon at the home of Mrs. W.W. Brazwell, with Mrs. Brazwell and Mrs. J.A. Riley acting as hostesses for the afternoon. The election of officers will take place at the meeting and a full attendance is urged.”
Saturday would see the Country Club Card Club meeting at three o’clock in the afternoon.
In other news of the day, “An expert building and contractor has pronounced the Buffalo Ridge Meeting–house unsafe for public assembly.”
“By arrangement with the local School Board the Sunday School Convention will meet at Gray on the C.C.&O. Railway.”
“All the Sunday Schools of the local community are cordially invited to join in the meetings.”
S.W. Tindell was chairman of the above endeavor.
April 25, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Widespread reckless driving by youths on bicycles and motorbikes have been reported by police to Mrs. Ben Taylor, juvenile court judge.”
“Some have been operating bicycles at night without lights, a violation of a city ordinance, she said and others have been ignoring traffic signals.”
“Officers have reported frequently seeing one bicycle or motor-bike loaded with two and sometimes three boys.”
“’This is extremely dangerous,’ she said. ‘I am requesting parents to use their influence with their children to stop this practice in order to avoid possible serious accidents.”
April 25, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Tom Hodge, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Gov. Winfield Dunn made no direct mention of the proposed medical school for Johnson City yesterday in his address here to the Johnson City Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.”
“The governor had opposed location of the medical school here in conjunction with the Veterans Hospital and East Tennessee State University on grounds that available state money should go to the upgrading of the medical units of the University of Tennessee at Memphis.”
“However, Gov. Dunn touched indirectly on the question by announcing a request to provide paramedical teaching facilities in Elizabethton and the proposal to build a clinical education center in the Tri-Cities.”
April 25, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Beginning this week, dogs and cats in Johnson City will be expected to wear a little additional jewelry on their collars.”
“The city’s new pet registration program officially gets under way Monday at noon. The program, approved by city commissioners in March, requires dog and cat owners to register their animals with the city.”
“Debbie Dobbs, director of the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Control Center, said pet owners must show proof they have had their animals vaccinated for rabies when they apply for the registration. Dobbs said the registration information on the tags will help the city identify the owners of stray animals brought to the shelter.”
“In addition to helping return lost dogs and cats to their owners, the registration program is aimed at helping enforce the state’s mandatory rabies law.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian practicing at Robinson’s Animal Hospital, informs us that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
