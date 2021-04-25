April 25, 1872: The Herald and Tribune alerted readers, “Charlie Harrison and Joseph Dickerson were committed to jail last week. They were charged with stealing salt.”
The newspaper also reported, “Lem. Wilder was also committed to jail on Monday night. He was tried before Squire Meek, and the circumstantial evidence was so strong that he was bound over in court, a bail of $2,000 being required. He is charged with robbing the shoe-shop of Carr & Seaver at Johnson City, a short time since.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1872.
Two thousand dollars in 1872 is now worth approximately $43,117. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 25, 1889: Hart’s Worm Cream was advertised in the pages of The Comet. “Hart’s Worm Cream will ring the worms from a chestnut, and is equally efficacious if it is given to a child troubled with them. The mere sight of the cream will make a worm crawl. If your children are ailing and you hardly know what is the matter, give it a dose of the Hart’s Worm Cream, and if the worms are there they will not stay, and if not there no harm will come from it.”
April 25, 1895: The Comet offered readers wise words of advice, which are still valuable over 125 years later.
“Repose is the mother of activity.”
“The truth hurts, but it also heals.”
“In kind words some people are very stingy.”
“The bright side is not always the right side.”
“A good man is killed when a boy goes wrong.”
“If you would feel right, believe right and do right.”
“It is well to hope for success, but much better to deserve it.”
“There is more power in gentleness than there is in dynamite.”
“A self made (sic) man generally manages to spoil his job somewhere.”
“The hardest battles we fight are the ones we have with ourselves.”
“Have nothing to do with the things that bad men are in favor of.”
“No man is good who behaves him self (sic) simply because he has to.”
“People who really want to do good will sooner or later find out how.”“The thing most dangerous is the one that does most to make u (sic) selfish.”
“The man who claims that there is no such thing as a modest man, tells others what he thinks of himself.”
“There are a great many people who are willing to do all the shouting, and let somebody else do all the work.”
April 25, 1897: The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported interesting news about a Johnson Citian, as well as a former Johnson Citian.
“Col. E.C. Reeves went to Knoxville Saturday to attend a meeting of the board of trustees of Lyon’s View insane asylum (sic), of which he is a member. The board elected Dr. S.R. Miller, of Knoxville, as secretary and treasurer. Dr. Miller is a former Johnson City boy. He is the son of Dr. E.S. Miller, Sr., and a brother of Dr. Walter J. Miller, who was recently chosen by Gov. Taylor as a member of the state board of health. Graduating at Vanderbilt university (sic), valedictorian of a large class, he entered at once upon his profession, and now at the age of 28 he has attained considerable prominence, being at present chief surgeon of the Southern at Knoxville.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was a weekly publication.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
April 25, 1901: The Comet advised, “Our townsman, C.N. Brown, is an extensive fruit raiser and he thinks the fruit crop is safe. He showed The Comet several twigs of blooms from cherry, pear, plum and peach trees this week and they did not seem to be hurt much.”
April 25, 1915: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Sunday Journal and Tribune reported about the death of a prominent Johnson City businessman. “Friends in Johnson City were shocked this evening over the critical illness and death of Captain W.H. Harris. With Mrs. Harris he returned from Florida and other southern points where they spent the winter just a week ago greatly improved in health. He contracted pneumonia a few days ago and passed away. He was sixty-nine years of age a prominent hard wood manufacturer and a gentleman of the old school. He is survived by four children, among them Mrs. George T. Wofford and Messrs. Allen and Lester Harris. The remains will probably be taken to his old home at Brooklyn, New York for interment. The deceased was a member of the Episcopal church.
The Johnson City Staff was Johnson City’s newspaper in 1915. It was published daily, except for Sunday. April 25, 1915 was a Sunday.
The Sunday Journal and Tribune was published in Knoxville. It then became known as the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It ceased publication in 1924.
April 25, 1918: The classified advertisements of The Johnson City Daily Staff carried notice of an unusual item that had been lost.
“Lost: A white feather boa on street Tuesday. Finder please return to Mrs. W.O. Dyer. New phone 151.”
April 25, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “A Washington county (sic) election commission is expected to be named on or before the second Monday of May. W. Hyder is now chairman and A.T. Hart secretary.”
If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News Sentinel.
April 25, 1929: The Knoxville Journal reported tragic news from Johnson City, with that city as a dateline. “Maria Houser, 19, was burned seriously this morning when her clothing caught fire from a stove when she was alone in the home of Allison Walker, where she is employed. She ran screaming into the front yard where neighbors aided in extinguishing the flames. She is expected to recover.”
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News Sentinel.
April 25, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on the death of a prominent Johnson City attorney.
“Robert Rush Miller, 36, prominent East Tennessee Democratic leader, died in a local hospital early Wednesday morning of traumatic pneumonia, traceable, doctors stated, to injures received Monday night when he was struck by an automobile.”
“The injuries which had not been believed necessarily serious, consisted of six fractured ribs. A congested condition of the lungs, and the bruises about them, were believed to have speeded the pneumonia condition. He died about 5 a.m., after growing suddenly worse in the middle of the night.”
“Miller was injured Monday night when returning to his home after assisting friends to repair a tire, according to his family. He was walking in the street, there being no sidewalk there, and the relatives stated Tuesday that they did not know the name of the automobile driver who stopped and helped him into his house.”
“He received medical treatment following an X-ray at the hospital Monday night, and was returned to his home.”
The article continued with more details. “Later in the day, however, he was again taken to the hospital, feeling that he could be made more comfortable there, with medical attention at hand. It was more than twelve hours later that he died.”
“He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Gertrude Williams Miller, and three sons, R.R. Miller, Jr., Mayne Miller and Haynes Miller, also his father and mother, Dr. and Mrs. Walter J. Miller, of Johnson City; one sister, Mrs. Emily Barlow, and three brothers, E.H. Miller, W.W. Miller and David T. Miller, all of Johnson City.”
“Miller had practiced law in Johnson City for many years and was considered one of the outstanding attorneys in the state of Tennessee. He received his early education in Johnson City, his native home, and later graduated at the University of Tennessee. He received his legal education at the Lamar School of Law at Emory University, Atlanta, and graduated at Columbia University. Mr. Miller was admitted to the bar in 1923.”
“During the World War he served in the A.E.F. as First Lieutenant and was discharged after the Armistice as a Captain in the Reserve Corps.”
“In 1919 Mr. Miller was married to Miss Gertrude Williams, daughter of Judge and Mrs. S.C. Williams.”
The death notice continued with these details: “During the campaign of John W. Davis in 1924 for president, Mr. Miller was a presidential elector from the first congressional district. He has been active in state and national politics for years. At the time of his death, he was serving his third term as chairman of the Democratic executive committee of Washington county (sic). He was a member of the Tennessee state board of aeronautics. He was also a director in the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, and active worker in the American Legion and was considered one of the outstanding lawyers, orators, and sportsman in this section. As a sportsman, Mr. Miller was largely responsible for the organization of the Isaak Walton League and was fond of hunting, golf, baseball and football.”
Finally, readers learned, that “Funeral services will be conducted from the residence of Judge and Mrs. Williams, Ridgedale Road, Thursday afternoon at five o’clock. Interment will be at the Monta Vista Burial Park.”
In addition, there was an announcement regarding Chancery Court. “Chancery Court, now in session at the City Hall, will be adjourned Thursday at 12 o’clock for the entire afternoon in respect to Robert Rush Miller, prominent member of the bar.”
April 25, 1944: In a captioned picture, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured a picture of a hog. “In these days of rationing it’s rare indeed to see such a source of meat as the one pictured above. This huge hog, claimed to be the largest living member of the swine family, would probably relieve the pork shortage if it were not for the fact that it is too old to be slaughtered for meat. Standing over four feet tall, eight feet long and weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, the monster pig represents more red meat points than can be found in any butcher shop. The huge hog, registered under the name of ‘Buffalo’, has been shown throughout the country and at the Tennessee Theater on West Main street (sic). ‘Buffalo’ will be shown in Johnson City for the next three days, beginning Tuesday. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. each day on a specially built trailer which is capable of handling the large crowds who have visited the show in other cities.”
Meat was rationed during part of World War II.
April 25, 1952: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Evening Eagle reported, “Police chief Tom Howell, in more than 30 years as an officer has never used his pistol to make an arrest.”
The Evening Eagle was a newspaper published in Wichita, Kansas.
April 25, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of a contract a local manufacturer had received. “A Johnson City firm has received a $665,504.98 contract from the Defense Department.”
“The Defense Clothing and Textile Supply Center said Stein-Way Clothing Co., 711 W. Walnut St., had been awarded a contract for 97,610 pairs of men’s wood serge trousers.”
“The item will be used by the Army.”
That amount of money is now worth about $5,795,931 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
April 25, 1972: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Washington County Court voted 31-0 yesterday to initiate a public defender program for county indigents charged in criminal and civil affairs.”
April 25, 1982: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Mr. and Mrs. Howard H. Holmes announced the engagement of their daughter, Lisa, to Jeffrey Kleven, who was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Kleven of Kingsport. “A graduate of Science Hill High School, (Miss Holmes) graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a B.S. degree in music education.” The groom-elect was also a Science Hill graduate, and was in the 20th Engineers Battalion of the United States Army, located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The wedding was planned for June 12 at Central Baptist Church.