April 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts of interest to Johnson City area residents; the datelines were all from Johnson City, and the dates were from April 24. “Mrs. Susan White, widow of John White, died Monday afternoon at the residence of F. K. Mountcastle, her son-in-law.”
“The First Presbyterian church (sic) of this place presented a better report to the presbytery (sic) of Mossy Creek than any other church.”
“In the recent meeting of the Holston presbytery (sic) at Greeneville, the Watauga avenue church (sic), of this city, made the best financial showing of any church represented. In addition to being the most complete report, this was the only church which had paid its pastor’s salary in full up to the very (indecipherable) of the meeting of presbytery (sic).”
“The supper and pantomime exhibition given under the auspices of the ladies of the Monday club (sic) for the benefit of the public library Tuesday was a pronounced success in every detail.”
“A quiet home wedding occurred at 10:30 o’clock Thursday morning at the residence of P. G. Range, on Market street (sic.). The contracting parties were Mrs. Sue Mathes, of this city, and Mr. J. L. Mathes, of this city, and Mr. J. L. Marsh, of Afton. Rev. J. R. Herndon performed the ceremony.”
“Mrs. Dr. J. C. Broyles returned yesterday from Nashville, where she has been treated for several weeks in the Douglas Institute.”
“James Hardin, who has been at home for several days on account of the illness of his father, Capt. J. C. Hardin, returned to (indecipherable) last Saturday, where he has a position with the N. & W. Railway company (sic). Capt. Hardin is very much improved and is able to be out on the streets.”
“Hon. J. T. Browning came back from Nashville last Thursday and remained until Monday at noon. He returned to Nashville to take a position on the staff of the Nashville Banner, to which capacity he will write on the legislature for the Centennial edition of the Banner.”
“Capt. E. C. Reeves went to Knoxville Saturday to attend a meeting of the board of trustees of Lyon’s View Insane Asylum, of which he is a member. The board elected Dr. S. H. Miller, of Knoxville, as secretary and treasurer. Dr. Miller is a former Johnson City boy. He is the son of Dr. E. S. Miller, who was recently chosen by Gov. Taylor as a member of the state board of health. Graduating at Vanderbilt university (sic), valedictorian of a large class, he entered at once upon his profession, and now at the age of 28 he has attained considerable prominence, being at present chief surgeon of the Southern at Knoxville.”
Mossy Creek was a community in rural Washington County.
Afton is a community located in rural Greene County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 25, 1919: Homecoming activities in Elizabethton took place to welcome returning members of the military from World War 1. “J. Frank Seller gave (a) Welcome Speech; (the) Response (was) given by Sgt. Homer D. Fine of Co. G. Major Paul E. Devine” gave the main address, The “most conspicuous soldier present” (was) “Hugh Jenkins of Valley Forge, age 96, Veteran of Mexican War and Volunteer in 13th Tenn. Cav.” Local “stores and manufacturing establishments gave employee(s) (a) holiday; all in Elizabethton enjoyed the day.” (Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856 – 1980, Frank Merritt.)
April 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Some of the Country club (sic) members have complained that the grounds and driveways of the club are being too constantly used by motorists as a public highway, particularly on Sunday evenings and Sunday night. They point out that the signs at the entrance to the grounds are disregarded entirely.”
“It is pointed out that visitors desiring to see the place are always welcome; the members of the club of course taking their guests over the grounds at any time, but the objection is to the constant and (several indecipherable words) use of the driveways by the public as a pleasure driveway. The paving of Unaka avenue (sic) extension in the club entrance only is of course an inviting circumstance but club officials and members are strongly stressing the fact that the grounds are private.”
April 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that, “Election of officers for 1947-48 and a talk by Superintendent John H. Arrants featured the last meeting of the scholastic year of the Johnson City Teachers Association yesterday afternoon at the Junior High School.”
“Miss Phyllis Phlegar was chosen president; Miss Gordon Grubbs, vice president; Miss Mabel Loyd, treasurer; Mrs. Miller Bray, recording secretary; and Maude Meek, parliamentarian.”
“Superintendent Arrants announced that school would close May 28, and that the outlook for next year was much brighter. He told the teachers there would be salary increases and that more books would be attended to the library. He also expressed his appreciation for the teachers’ cooperation during the year closing.”
April 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Charles Wicker, 25, Antioch Road, and Cindy Morgan, 14, Rt. 4, received minor injuries Sunday afternoon in a motor cycle (sic) accident on Pickens Bridge Road near Boone Lake. According to hospital records, Miss Morgan sustained abrasions to the elbows, legs and chin. Wicker received a slight injury to the left arm. Washington county Chief Deputy Sheriff John Denny investigated.”
April 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “A 33-year-old city man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly took a guinea pig and other items from a city residence.”
“According to city police, Terrance J. Birks, 305 Moreland Drive, No. 2, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary about 11:15 a. m. after he allegedly entered the residence of Tyrone Ross, 307 W. Watauga Ave., and took a glass cage containing the guinea pig, both valued at $60, and an undetermined amount of cash.”
Sixty dollars in 1997 is now worth about $106.60, according to www.in2013dollars.com.