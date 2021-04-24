April 24, 1868: The Union Flag had some advice for farmers. “It is said that salt sown with wheat adds stiffness in the straw, prevents (indecipherable), and causes it to ripen much earlier.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
April 24, 1890: According to The Comet, “Gov. R.L. Taylor returned last week from Boston and New York where he had been in the interest of East Tennessee. He and C.S. Brice and other millionaires are interested in a scheme that means big things for this section.”
April 24, 1898: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “The stockholders of the old Johnson City Ice Factory are making efforts to have the plant started at an early day. The plant had to close several years ago on account of not being patronized by home people.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was published weekly.
April 24, 1906: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported what could have been tragic news. “Saturday morning at 5:30 o’clock Adolph McKee drank half an ounce of carbolic acid. Medical aid was summoned immediately, and for several hours it was thought that his life could not be saved, but it is now thought he will recover. He is about 13 years old.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1906. The Comet was printed on a weekly basis.
April 24, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “A very painful and serious accident was sustained here on Sunday afternoon by Harry Rogers, of Gate City. Rogers, who is 18 years of age, was riding on a coal train in the C. C. and O. yard opposite the Extract Plant when he fell, his leg being caught under the wheels and his foot cut off above the ankle. A local physician attended him and he was sent to the Johnson City hospital on the evening train.”
April 24, 1928: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Knoxville Journal reported “Miss Grace Moore, sweet voiced soprano of the Metropolitan Opera company (sic), thrilled an audience of 2,000 people at the Capitol theater (sic) tonight in a concern that was distinguished by Miss Moore’s own beautiful voice, and by the splendid contributions by her assisting artist, H. Maurice Jacquet, pianist.”
Miss Moore was born in Cocke County, Tennessee.
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News Sentinel.
April 24, 1929: The Morristown Gazette and Mail reported a labor strike was taking place in Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Approximately 200 employes (sic) of the American Cigar Box Company of Johnson City struck Tuesday morning, charging that W.B. Spencer, superintendent of the plant, had discharged approximately 25 union men without cause. The mill was closed indefinitely following the strike.”
The Morristown Gazette and Mail is no longer in publication.
April 24, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported these movies were playing at local theaters: The Liberty was showing “Hidden Gold,” while the Majestic was featuring “Virginia City.” “Hidden Enemy” was showing at the Sevier, and “Pack Up Your Troubles” was at the Tennessee.
April 24, 1950: In a captioned photograph on the front page, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned of the recent wedding of a former Tennessee governor.
“Prentice Cooper, 54, former governor of Tennessee, and his bride, the former Miss Hortense Hayes Powell, 30, a native of Johnson City, pose in their limousine outside St. Bartholomew’s Protestant Episcopal Church in New York City Saturday after their wedding. The bride has been attached to the secretary of the United Nations at Lake Success, N.Y.”
April 24, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle devoted an entire section of the newspaper to women’s organizations. “All Women’s organization of the Tri-State area are saluted today.”
“Efforts were made to reach each group; if you are a member of a club that is missing, it wasn’t because we didn’t try.”
“Pictures play an important part in this issue just as they play an important part in the daily pages of our Women’s Section. They tell a story.”
“In the following pages you will find stories about the activities in the Johnson City area which have interested the women and made them such an important part of the community life – the wives, the mothers, the sisters, the daughters, the sweethearts.”
April 24, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a frightening work-related injury. “Bill Breeden, Johnson City, publisher of the Jonesboro Herald and Tribune, is a patient at Johnson City Eye Hospital where he was admitted last night after suffering an injury to the eye. His condition was unknown. He was reportedly shot accidentally with a blank cartridge at his newspaper in Jonesboro last night.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.