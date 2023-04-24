April 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from April 23. Readers read that “Messrs. Joe Wilson and W.G. Mathes have leased the Wilson stave factory for the purpose of manufacturing baker’s bowls out of poplar wood.”
“N.E. Pohler, of Prairie Du Chien, Wis., and daughter, Mrs. Tillie Rankin, of Knoxville, are visiting relatives and friends here this week.”
“Misses Mabel Shown and Allie Russell, two of Greeneville’s most popular young ladies, were the guests of Rev. and Mrs. T.B. Russell last week.”
“Mrs. J.N. Carter, who has spent several months with her brothers, N.C. and Alf Love, near here, left for her home in Asheville, this week.”
“Mrs. Charles and James Wagoner, of Mountain City, who have been the guests of Mrs. Carrie Faw for several days, left for their new home in Oklahoma Thursday.”
“Dr. J.S. Kennedy, pastor of the Southern M.E. Church in this place, left Monday afternoon for Nashville where he expects to remain for a few days, after which he will return to Knoxville to visit his children and also be present at the family reunion.”
“Miss Edith Wilder returned from the east Friday.”
“Mrs. Farnsworth, of Texas, is visiting relatives here.”
“Miss Effie Wood is in Knoxville, where she will remain visiting friends a week or ten days.”
“Miss Pearl Jobe returned to Bristol last Thursday night after a pleasant visit to friends here.”
“Dr. Bob Dulaney returned from Louisville last Saturday, where he has been attending medical lectures.”
“Landon N. Patton has been elected cashier of the First National bank at Jonesboro, to succeed S.H.L. Cooper, resigned.”
“W.G. Mathes, returned from a business trip to Richmond Monday.”
“Miss Effie Smith, who has been visiting her sister, Mrs. W.H. Hickey, at Jonesboro, for several weeks past, returned to her home last Saturday.”
“S.H.L. Cooper and wife arrived here Monday and are the guests of Miss Dora Cargille.”
“Mrs. J.W. Cox returned from Asheville, N.C., where she was called to see her sister, Mrs. W.D. Beeler, who was quite ill, but is improving.”
“W.H. Cox arrived here yesterday, accompanied by Miss Ana Lipscomb, of near Richmond, Va., who will visit her sister, Mrs. W.H. Cox.”
“Mrs. G.C. Harris is visiting her sister, Mrs. C.F. Hodges, in Bristol.”
“A.N. Molesworth returned from South Carolina, Sunday.”
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 24, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Dugger Crow, wanted on charges of burglarious larceny, robbery and arson, was arrested in Elizabethton yesterday by Joe Nave, sheriff of Carter county. Crow is suspected in connection with the robbery of the Smith-Higgins wholesale drug company, which occurred here last Thursday morning.”
April 24, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from April 23. Readers learned, “Charles Roy Vance, member of the staff of the Elizabethton Star and president of the Roan Mountain Citizen’s Club, died suddenly of a heart ailment at his Roan Mountain home shortly before noon today. He had been in ill health for several months.”
“Vance was feature writer for many newspapers. A column, ‘The Gink,’ appeared in 16 Southern newspapers.”
“A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Vance had been associated with the local paper the past three years. He was one of the leaders in promoting the rhododendron festival atop Roan Mountain. He was a member of the McGill Memorial Presbyterian Church at Roan Mountain and teacher of the Men’s Bible class of that church.”
“Survivors are the wife, Mrs. Cleta Staples Vance; three brothers, N.R., John and Clarence Vance, all of Birmingham, Ala., and two sisters, Mrs. H.G. Knott and Miss Flora Vance of Lynchburg, Va.”
“Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the McGill Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. T.W. Clapp in charge. Burial will be in Morning View Cemetery at Bluff City.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City, and is in Carter County.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
April 24, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Richard Vetter, an East Tennessee State University senior, broke the Pine Oaks course record for the front nine holes yesterday on his way to low amateur honors in the first Pine Oaks pro-am tournament of 1973.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.