Today in Johnson City History

April 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from April 23. Readers read that “Messrs. Joe Wilson and W.G. Mathes have leased the Wilson stave factory for the purpose of manufacturing baker’s bowls out of poplar wood.”

“N.E. Pohler, of Prairie Du Chien, Wis., and daughter, Mrs. Tillie Rankin, of Knoxville, are visiting relatives and friends here this week.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

