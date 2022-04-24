April 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “The canse (sic) of W. P. Harrison vs. First national (sic) bank (sic) of Johnson City, Washington county (sic) was heard by the court of chancery appeals today.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any daily newspapers published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet was published weekly.
April 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of April 22. “Receivership proceedings have been instituted against the Boone Fork Manufacturing company (sic), with headquarters at this place, and J. W. Cass and Ben Allen, the clerk and masters at Johnson City and Elizabethton were appointed receivers in the hearing before (several indecipherable words) Haynes at Bristol.”
“The indebtedness of the concern is estimated at $1,000,000, with assets placed by the company at $400,000. The concern operates the William S. Whiting plant (sic) in Johnson City, the Elizabethton Flooring company (sic) at Elizabethton, the Boone Ford Lumber company (sic) at Shulls-Mills, N.C., and the Cherokee Timber company (sic), with an extensive boundary of timber land at Murphy, N. C.”
“Receivership proceedings had previously been instituted in the federal court at Greeneville, with ancillary proceedings to reach the North Carolina plant, and legal points will now be settled to determine which court will assume jurisdiction.”
“In the federal case, William B. Whittling, W. W. Miller, of Johnson City, and T. B. Hamilton of Baltimore are receivers. The largest creditor is Hamilton and Company of Baltimore, holding of a first mortgage securing (indecipherable numbers) of first mortgage bonds. Several suits have been pending in the chancery court here for some time, involving probably $40,000 principally on timber contracts and accounts, and some of these have been decided against Whiting. Chancery receivership proceedings were to begin today in the name of W. D. Hicks an others, against Wm. S. Whittling and another, and all other creditors will be asked to come in in this case. Hicks’ claim is said to be about $20,000. Chancery court receivers now are in charge of the offices and property here.”
A million dollars in 1922 is now worth about $16,888,000, making $400,000 in the same year having a current value of about $6,755,000. Therefore, $40,000 in that year is now worth about $675,514 while So by division, we know that $20,000 in 1922 has a present value of about $337,757, according to www.in2013dollars.com
Shulls-Mills, North Carolina is about 49 miles from Johnson City.
Murphy, North Carolina is located approximately 168 miles from Johnson City.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. April 24, 1922 fell on a Monday.
April 24, 1933: The Eliza-bethton Star alerted readers to sad news of a prominent citizen. “The passing of Dr. Lee Smith, 76, prominent retired business and professional man of Elizabethton and Carter county (sic), Sunday morning at 1:25 o’clock, brought to a close a rather unique life, linked with many achievements in this section.”
“The deceased had been in ill health for about ten years but for the past two years his condition was considered very serious. One week ago, he fell at his home, breaking his hip, which accident shattered his body, bringing on his death.”
“Dr. Smith was a descendant of one of Carter county’s (sic) pioneer families, prominent in Revolutionary time. One of his early ancestors, Rev. Bowers, being one of the first Baptist ministers migrating to this section. Dr. Smith was born on the Holston river (sic) a few miles from Elizabethton on November 12th, 1857, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Lee Smith.”
“While still a child his parents moved to Waynesville, Ind. When he entered young manhood, he returned to his native health, taking up his residence at South Watauga where he went into business. About eighteen years ago he moved to Elizabethton, where he has since resided.”
“Since returning to Tennessee, Dr. Smith led a very active life and under his guiding hand, many outstanding deeds for his community were accomplished. Through his efforts the first church was built at South Watauga about 42 years ago. He also was the first man to establish a planning mill (indecipherable) Watauga, which still washed away in the May flood of 1901. Through his influence the first bottling works was established in East Tennessee at Watauga. While still a young man he read medicine under the late Dr. Worley at Bluff City and assisted in the drug store in that city. In 1903, he received his V. S. degree in Ontario, Canada, later taking up dentistry, graduating from that school in Detroit, Mich., in 1905, but it was his veterinarian work that he acclaimed as his chief profession, being the only one in Carter county (sic). His numerous activities in this section made him a well known (sic) man all over the county and created for him numerous friends.”
The Elizabethton Star still is in publication
April 24, 1947: Frank Q. Williams was born to Frank T. and Dorothy Lou Knight Williams at the Appalachian Hospital in Johnson City. Dr. G. K. Scholl delivered him. (Source: Personal communication between Melissa Williams Noble and Rebecca Henderson.)
April 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Johnson City churned about in a political dilemma last night with alignments uncertain for the May 12 city election.”
“Definite withdrawal yesterday of Mayor Welsford P. Artz and Don Boyer forced a rescanning of the City Commission field, and the eventual lineup was not perceptible this afternoon. However further withdrawals were expected among the 11 or so who remain more or less in the running for the three positions at stake.”
April 24, 1972: Fifty years ago, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “Mrs. Julia Catherine Bowman, 99, Appalachian Christian Village, died unexpectedly at 2:30 p. m. yesterday.”
“She would have been 100 on Dec. 12.”
“Mrs. Bowman was a life-long resident of the Boones Creek community where she farmed for more than 50 years and managed the Julia Bowman farm which still bears her name.”
“She was the daughter of the late George and Ann Bacon Keefauver. She was a member of the Christian Church for more than 85 years, and at the time of her death was a member of First Christian Church.”
“Survivors include one daughter, Mrs. Kathryn B. Haynes, Appalachian Christian Village; one son, Dr. J. R. Bowman, Johnson City; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.”
“Appalachian is in charge.”