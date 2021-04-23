April 23, 1845: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported of a recent marriage. “In this County, on last Thursday evening, by Rev. Elbert F. Sevier, Rev. Alexander N. Harris, to Miss Edney, daughter of David Haynes, all of this County.”
April 23, 1869: The Union Flag reported exciting news from Johnson’s Depot. “A lady living at Johnson’s Depot gave birth to a triplet of boys last week. This is certainly encouraging, in view of our threatening rupture with Spain and England. Maj. G.W. Blackburn, our efficient State Comptroller, will have to order the “spons” to the tune of seventy-five dollars upon the application of this enterprising lady, duly (indecipherable) and authenticated.”
There was no mention of the mother’s name.
Seventy-five dollars in 1869 is now worth approximately $1,450. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
April 23, 1896: The Morning Tribune, reporting with a Johnson City dateline, offered readers an interesting story. “One of the biggest sensations this city has ever enjoyed was sprung on the public today.”
“The parties concerned are of the most prominent families in the city.”
“About 10 o’clock last night Mrs. John W. Hunter left her husband and went to the residence of her brother, Harry Williams, frantic with grief, and told a story of the perfidy of her husband.”
“She had gone up to the room of Miss Anna Cullen, a dressmaker in her husband’s store, and who boarded with the family. The room was locked and the suspicious wife demanded admittance. It was refused for some time by Miss Cullen, but she finally opened the door. Mrs. Hunter stepped in, but saw no one except Miss Cullen. A ladder was discovered at the window. This could not be explained and Mrs. Hunter attempted to open the closet door. This was fastened, but the enraged woman was so frantic in her demands that it finally opened and her husband emerged in robe de nuit. Mrs. Hunter screamed forth her outraged feelings and left the place, going to her brother’s house, where she told all.”
The story continued. “John W. Hunter is a prominent merchant and business man (sic), and a leading member in the Baptist church. Mrs. Hunter was a Miss Williams of South Carolina, and is an elegant and refined lady. She had suspected her husband’s intimacy with Miss Cullen for some time. Miss Cullen is from Chrisfeld, Md., and has been here for two summers. She is a grass widow, and was formerly married to a Mr. Schnider, of that place.”
“It is said that she left the city today for her home.”
“Mrs. Hunter will probably sue for a divorce.”
Finally, readers learned, “They had been married about eight years and had no children. The sympathy of the community is freely extended to Mrs. Hunter.”
A robe de nuit is a nightgown.
A grass widow is a woman whose husband is often away for prolonged periods of time.
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
April 23, 1903: The Comet reported, “At noon Friday the laborers employed at the Soldiers Home walked out because the contractors would not raise their wages to $1.25 for a nine hour day. The brick masons were forced to quit for lack of help.”
The Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
One dollar and twenty-five cents is now worth about $37.36. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com) For a nine hour day, this equates to approximately $4.15 per hour.
April 23, 1918: Under “Memorial Hospital Notes,” the Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the illnesses and surgeries of several patients.
“Mrs. Arthur T. Roper of Toecane, N.C., is a patient receiving treatment.”
Toecane is in Mitchell County, North Carolina and is about 36 miles from Johnson City.
“Mrs. Fred Laughan of Portsmouth, Va., recently underwent an operation.”
Portsmouth, Virginia is about four hundred miles from Johnson City.
“Miss Ida Vaught was removed to her home Friday after an operation for appendicitis.”
“Mr. Robert Dean of Cranberry is a surgical patient.”
Cranberry is located in North Carolina and is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
“Ms. Pearl Hunt and Mrs. Bryan are recovering nicely after operations.”
April 23, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on the status of a newsie following surgery. “Jess Hendrix, fifteen years old, son of Mrs. Ellen Hendrix, of 313 West Poplar street (sic), is progressing favorably after an operation for appendicitis, performed at the Appalachian Hospital on Monday last.”
“Jess is a member of the corps of newsies, delivering (the newspaper) each morning before going to school and during the many months he has been at the work has made a good record, and counts ‘his’ subscribers as his friends. With business forethought he had taught his ‘route’ to another young boy to guard against misfortune, and when he went to the hospital for the operation, the subscribers on Route No. 9 – more than seventy-five in all – are receiving their morning paper without a break in the schedule.”
The Appalachian Hospital eventually became known as Memorial Hospital, which is a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
April 23, 1935: The Johnson City Press alerted readers to the sheriff’s war on prostitution. “Everything continued quiet this morning in Sheriff Worley’s campaign against prostitution.”
“No arrests were made all day yesterday, and there was no record of any having been made today.”
More details revealed, “Chief Deputy Alfred Smith said he attributes the slow-up to the fact that a number of women found by his officers have left town. Hotels, he added, will receive a thorough cleanup before long. ‘They either must get rid of these women or be charged with operating disorderly houses,’ he said.”
Finally, “Eighteen women have been arrested since the sheriff launched his campaign last Wednesday night.”
April 23, 1946: The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Harlan F. Stone, had died, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The cause of death was a cerebral hemorrhage.
April 23, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “Henry P. Bridges, 79, Hancock, Md., industrialist and for 50 years secretary-treasurer of the famed Woodmont Rod and Gun Club there, died last night in Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.”
“Bridges, a native of Hancock, maintained a residence here at Shelbridge, off North Roan Street, where the widow Mrs. Cornella Thomas Brides resides.”
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Shelbridge is now the home of the president of East Tennessee State University.
April 23, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided this laugh to readers: “Do you know why lightning never strikes twice in the same place? It doesn’t have to.”