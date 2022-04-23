April 23, 1891: The Comet opined, “The East Tennessee Railroad has turned out to be a sort of Aladdin, after all, with a wonderful lamp. The new depot is going up as rapidly as if the genie had something to do with it.”
April 23, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported, “In the Langston and Slater School debate, Langston won at Johnson City by two points and lost at Bristol by one-fourth point, so the Bristol judges decided. The speakers for both schools acquitted themselves credibly.”
“Prof. W.D. Morrison, Jr., principal of Prospect Public School of Gate City, Va., was a welcome visitor at Langston this week. He spent considerable time at the building visiting the class rooms (sic) and inspecting the work. At 11:30 the entire school assembled in the chapel and heard a splendid address by Prof. Morrison on the importance of thoroughness in school work.”
Gate City, Virginia, is about 31 miles from Johnson City.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week, excepting Mondays, in 1922, when there was not a newspaper published in Johnson City.
April 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Miss Louise Peters, 18, of Jonesboro, route (sic) 3, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for an injury to her left foot suffered when a section of furniture fell on the foot. She was dismissed after treatment.”
“A youth listed as John Murray, 17, 515 Magnolia avenue (sic), was fined on two counts in city court yesterday by Judge John Fain Wiley, headquarters records showed. He was fined $50 and costs on a charge of possessing whisky and $10 and costs on a charge of carrying arms. Docketing officers were Assistant Chief Lee Greer and Special Agent Hale Williams, who arrested Murray at 7:30 o’clock Monday night.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947. Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Fifty dollars in 1947 is now worth about $636, so $10 in the same year would have the current purchasing power of about $127. These numbers are from www.in2013dollars.com.
April 23, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Chancellor Joe W. Worley yesterday announced the resignation of Oris D. Hyder as clerk and master of chancery court here.”
“At the same time he announced the appointment of Walter Saylor to the position, effective around May 1.”
“Chancellor Worley said Hyder would become associated with Hamilton National Bank.”
“’I regret exceedingly that he is giving up the clerkship,’ the chancellor said, ‘but he has an opportunity he doesn’t feel he should turn down.’”
“Hyder, son of Professor and Mrs. Sam Jack Hyder of Milligan College, was appointed clerk and master November 1, 1948. Chancellor Worley described his record as ‘among the best.’”
“Hyder was graduated from Milligan College and received a law degree from Vanderbilt. He was in service during World War II.”
“Saylor, the new clerk and master, was graduated in law at the University of Tennessee in December 1949. He has just passed his bar examination. He attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State College. He is a native of Johnson City and is married to the former Ellen Mitchell. They have one child.”
“’I am happy to be able to obtain Walter Saylor as Oris Hyder’s successor,’ said Chancellor Worley. ‘I feel he will maintain the efficient conduct of the office.’”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
April 23, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on activity at Barter Theatre in an article with the byline of Mildred Dalton and a dateline from Abingdon, Virginia. “The magic of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ currently playing at Barter Theatre is attracting capacity crowds at every performance … and with good reason.”
“The combination of flawless acting, the amazing settings by Henry E. Scott, III, the authentic costumes by Elizabeth A. Tulles, and the dramatic lighting by David Schroeder, pay tribute to the director, Robert Brink.”
“Handsome and talented Jack Cowles enacts the role of Romeo opposite the beautiful and equally talented Naomi Robin as Juliet.”
“An idea of how gripping the production is may be gained as one sits in a packed house of which 99 per cent are high school and elementary school students and no one moves a muscle or blinks an eye for two hours and 15 minutes.’’
“If you have neither seen nor read the play for a long time, a brief review of the script is helpful. While not so much as one syllable is lost by the competent cast, the performance moves at a pace that can lose the viewer unaware of what to expect.”
“Robert Porterfield, founder and managing director of Barter Theatre, said about 17,000 students will see the current production.”
“At the performance attended by this reviewer, as applause exploded throughout the theatre at the final curtain, I distinctly heard the Bard say contentedly, ‘That’s exactly the way I meant it to be.’”
Abingdon, Virginia, is about 51 miles from Johnson City.
April 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “U.S. Air Force Sgt. Robert A. Britt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford F. Britt, Rt. 6, Pinecrest, Johnson City, has arrived for duty at Griffin AFB, N.Y.”
“Sgt. Britt, a jet engine mechanic, is assigned to a unit of the Aerospace Defense Command which protects the U.S. against hostile aircraft and missiles. He previously served at Clark AB, Philippines.”
“The sergeant is a 1966 graduate of Happy Valley High School, Elizabethton. His wife, Goldie, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orville C. Markland, Rt. 1, Watauga.”
April 23, 1977: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra performed in Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan College. Dr. James Marable was the conductor. The program consisted of selections from Strauss, Bartok, Copland and Scott Joplin. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
April 23, 1997: In an article carrying the byline of Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press reported, “Johnson City voters on Tuesday swept lawyer Vance Cheek Jr., onto the City Commission, gave Commissioner Dan Mahoney a third term and sent Mayor Mickii Carter packing.”
Sam Watson was credited with writing another article in the same edition of the newspaper; his article carried news of the Johnson City Board of Education election results. “Voters returned two incumbents and an interim member to the Johnson City Board of Education Tuesday while giving overwhelming support to a PTA leader making her first bid for public office.”
“With newcomer Shirley H Berk topping the list, the six candidates finished in the order they appeared on the ballot. Interim board member C.H. Charlton finished second, and incumbents Tom Hager and Lee Patterson Herrin rounded out the winners.”